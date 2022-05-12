Beautiful Parks and Flower Gardens To Visit

in Zurich & Beyond

In our article about The 12 Best Parks In Zurich you may have noticed that some had a great collection of flowers. In this article we concentrate on parks and gardens in Zurich and elsewhere in Switzerland, where you can find amazing flowers and shrubs. The first section consists of plants and gardens which are free and the second section is a list of those for which you need to pay an entrance fee.

Free Parks & Gardens In Zurich Worth Visiting

Belvoir Park Zurich

Rechberg Park Zurich

Rechberg Park has a small but beautifully planted walled garden and is hidden away behind the main road between University of Zurich and Neumarkt. Read all about Rechberg Park here.

Rieter Park Zurich

Rieter Park boasts fabulous gardens, lots of sculptures and two villas as well as the Rietberg Museum. It’s a beautiful park to explore in any season and is located close to Enge in Zurich.

Find out all about Rieter Park here.

Patumbah Park

Patumbah Park is home to the beautiful Villa Patumbah with a small but stunning garden. In Spring its beautiful magnolia trees attract visitors from near and far. Find out more about Patumbah Park here.

Botanical Gardens Zurich

The Botanical Gardens are a part of the University of Zurich and as well as outdoor planting they also have a number of heated hot houses with tropical plants. Read all about the Botanical Gardens in Zurich here.

Old Botanical Gardens Zurich

The Old Botanical Garden and arboretum are located near Schanzengraben in the centre of Zurich. It’s not as neatly manicured as many other of the parks and gardens but it does have a unique charm. There is lots of space to discover and explore. Find out more about the Old Botanical Garden here.

Sukkulente Sammlung

The Succulent Collection or Sukkulente Sammlung is located in Zurich and hosts a collection of 6,500 different species of succulents from around 83 different plant families. You can read all about this indoor collection of plants here.

Parks & Gardens with Entrance Fee:

ENEA Tree Museum and Park Near Rapperswil

Address: 12 Buechstrasse, 8645 Jona SG

The ENEA Tree Museum and Park is a park specialising in trees. You can read all about the ENEA Tree Park here.

Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Address: Les Jardins du Château de Vullierens, 1115 Vullierens

Chateau de Vullierens is probably the most spectacular flower garden in the whole of Switzerland. It is well known for its amazing collection of lilies, which you can also select and order on site. It has 9 separate gardens, 85 sculptures across the gardens, including the famous “BingBang”, an architectural phenomenon which goes off at 2.30pm every day.

There is a walled garden in front of the chateau and a restaurant and wine cellars with wine produced on site. For more information on Chateau de Vullierens see here.

Park Selegermoor

Address: Seleger-Moor-Strasse, 8911 Rifferswil

Tel: 044 764 11 19

Seleger Moor Website

Park Selegermoor has lots of interesting plants and trees and is particularly renowned for its rhododendrons. Read all about Park Selegermoor here.

Mainau Flower Island (Lake Konstanz, Germany)

Address: Mainau Island, Germany

Tel: +49 (0) 7531 303-0

Mainau Flower Island is a very popular destination for anyone interested in flowers, fauna and beautiful gardens. Located on an island in Lake Konstanz, you can take a boat to get to it or arrive by bus or car and park in the car park and take the pedestrian bridge to the island. The also have a new orchid collection which has just been added. You can read all about Mainau Island in this article.

