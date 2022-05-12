Beautiful Parks and Flower Gardens To Visit
in Zurich & Beyond
In our article about The 12 Best Parks In Zurich you may have noticed that some had a great collection of flowers. In this article we concentrate on parks and gardens in Zurich and elsewhere in Switzerland, where you can find amazing flowers and shrubs. The first section consists of plants and gardens which are free and the second section is a list of those for which you need to pay an entrance fee.
Free Parks & Gardens In Zurich Worth Visiting
Belvoir Park Zurich
Rechberg Park Zurich
Rieter Park Zurich
Rieter Park boasts fabulous gardens, lots of sculptures and two villas as well as the Rietberg Museum. It’s a beautiful park to explore in any season and is located close to Enge in Zurich.
Find out all about Rieter Park here.
Patumbah Park
Botanical Gardens Zurich
The Botanical Gardens are a part of the University of Zurich and as well as outdoor planting they also have a number of heated hot houses with tropical plants. Read all about the Botanical Gardens in Zurich here.
Old Botanical Gardens Zurich
The Old Botanical Garden and arboretum are located near Schanzengraben in the centre of Zurich. It’s not as neatly manicured as many other of the parks and gardens but it does have a unique charm. There is lots of space to discover and explore. Find out more about the Old Botanical Garden here.
Sukkulente Sammlung
The Succulent Collection or Sukkulente Sammlung is located in Zurich and hosts a collection of 6,500 different species of succulents from around 83 different plant families. You can read all about this indoor collection of plants here.
Parks & Gardens with Entrance Fee:
ENEA Tree Museum and Park Near Rapperswil
Address: 12 Buechstrasse, 8645 Jona SG
The ENEA Tree Museum and Park is a park specialising in trees. You can read all about the ENEA Tree Park here.
Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges
Address: Les Jardins du Château de Vullierens, 1115 Vullierens
Park Selegermoor
Address: Seleger-Moor-Strasse, 8911 Rifferswil
Tel: 044 764 11 19