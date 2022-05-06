‘Flat Switzerland’ – A No Stress Guide To Cycling in Beautiful Switzerland

The cycling guide to getting the most out of the gorgeous Swiss landscape

See Switzerland the slow tourism way: stress-free and from your favourite bike. With few hills, no sweaty Lycra and all the time you want away from noisy roads. To help you get going, author Katrin Gygax has written a cycling guide for those of us who like seizing the moment by stopping to pet the cow, take the picture or enjoy an extended lunch with an awesome view.

There are 33 routes that go all around Switzerland, like through wine country between Chur and Sargans, along the emerald blue Aare River from Solothurn to Biel or along the lake from Neuchâtel to Yverdon-les-Bains. Each route includes tips on what to see, what to eat, what kind of accommodation to expect and what to bring home as a souvenir – and they can be combined into multi-day tours.

‘Flat Switzerland’ Book Launch on 18th May 2022

The book’s launch will be held on Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 7pm at Wheely Pop, the new kids’ bicycle store in Zurich’s Kreis 5. Meet the author, have a drink and start planning your next easy-going Tour de Suisse!

When: 18 May, 2022

What time: 7pm

Where: Wheely Pop, Josefstrasse 27, 8005 Zurich

Plus Win a free copy of “Flat Switzerland”!

Email us here with 1) Your name and 2) the word FLAT in the subject line and for a chance of winning a copy of the Flat Switzerland book.

‘Flat Switzerland’ is also available in German (‘Flache Schweiz’) and French (‘La Suisse zero dénivelé’).

ISBN details for Flat Switzerland

ISBN EN: 978-3-907293-67-6

ISBN DE: 978-2-940673-64-3

ISBN FR: 978-3-907293-65-2

All photos by Katrin Gygax ©2022 from ‘Flat Switzerland’

