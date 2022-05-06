Home » Books » ‘Flat Switzerland’ – A No Stress Guide To Cycling in Beautiful Switzerland
BooksCyclingSwitzerlandTravel

‘Flat Switzerland’ – A No Stress Guide To Cycling in Beautiful Switzerland

‘Flat Switzerland’ - A New Book by Katrin Gygax

by newinzurich
0 comment

‘Flat Switzerland’ – A No Stress Guide To Cycling in Beautiful Switzerland

‘Flat Switzerland’ - A No Stress Guide To Cycling in Beautiful Switzerland

The cycling guide to getting the most out of the gorgeous Swiss landscape

‘Flat Switzerland’ - A No Stress Guide To Cycling in Beautiful Switzerland

See Switzerland the slow tourism way: stress-free and from your favourite bike. With few hills, no sweaty Lycra and all the time you want away from noisy roads. To help you get going, author Katrin Gygax has written a cycling guide for those of us who like seizing the moment by stopping to pet the cow, take the picture or enjoy an extended lunch with an awesome view.

‘Flat Switzerland’ - A No Stress Guide To Cycling in Beautiful Switzerland

33 Routes In Flat Switzerland 

There are 33 routes that go all around Switzerland, like through wine country between Chur and Sargans, along the emerald blue Aare River from Solothurn to Biel or along the lake from Neuchâtel to Yverdon-les-Bains. Each route includes tips on what to see, what to eat, what kind of accommodation to expect and what to bring home as a souvenir – and they can be combined into multi-day tours.

‘Flat Switzerland’ - A No Stress Guide To Cycling in Beautiful Switzerland

‘Flat Switzerland’ Book Launch on 18th May 2022

The book’s launch will be held on Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 7pm at Wheely Pop, the new kids’ bicycle store in Zurich’s Kreis 5. Meet the author, have a drink and start planning your next easy-going Tour de Suisse!

When: 18 May, 2022

What time: 7pm

Where: Wheely Pop, Josefstrasse 27, 8005 Zurich

Plus Win a free copy of “Flat Switzerland”!

Email us here with 1) Your name and 2) the word FLAT in the subject line and for a chance of winning a copy of the Flat Switzerland book.

‘Flat Switzerland’ is also available in German (‘Flache Schweiz’) and French (‘La Suisse zero dénivelé’).

You can order a copy of Flat Switzerland from Bergli Books here.

ISBN details for Flat Switzerland

ISBN EN: 978-3-907293-67-6

ISBN DE: 978-2-940673-64-3

ISBN FR: 978-3-907293-65-2

‘Flat Switzerland’ – A New Book by Katrin Gygax

All photos by Katrin Gygax ©2022 from ‘Flat Switzerland’

*** Articles You May Like ***

E-Biking and Mountain Carting Fun in The Swiss Mountains at Villars

An Essential Book: The Expert Guide To Your Life In Switzerland

Swiss Bread – A Book Exploring The Delicious Breads of Switzerland

Fondue – One Of The Best Swiss Inventions Ever!

The Hummel Tour by E-bike From Einsiedeln

Easy Does it: Our Guide to Ebiking In and Around Zurich

How To Take Your Bike on Swiss Public Transport

******************************

You may also like

Photos of RingZurich – Light Festival at Zurich...

Experience an Idyllic Farm Holiday in South Tyrol...

What’s On In Zurich End of April 2022

A Luxurious Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow...

The Stunning Giant Easter Egg at the Dolder...

The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2022

Top Places To Explore in St Gallen and...

The Schoggi Rallye Zurich – A Yummy Chocolate...

Festichoc Free Chocolate Festival Versoix Near Geneva

Exhibition “TRAINS between Art, Graphics and Design” at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security