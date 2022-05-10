Home » Businesses & Services » Kreislauf 345 Shopping Event Zurich
Businesses & ServicesFamilyFood and DrinkShoppingSpecial OffersSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's OnWomen

Kreislauf 345 Shopping Event Zurich

by newinzurich
0 comment

 

Kreislauf 345 Shopping Event Zurich

21st & 22nd May 2022

Kreislauf 3 4 5 Shopping event Zurich

Every year in area of  Zurich around Kreis 3, 4 and 5 there is a special shopping and design event called Kreislauf 345. This year it takes place on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd May. Over 80 shops and ateliers will be open on both Saturday for their normal opening hours and on Sunday from 11am till 5pm too.

Kreislauf 3 4 5 Shopping event Zurich

Lots of diverse stores, ateliers open their doors to the public for this unique opportunity to showcase their goods, for you speak directly to the designers and to celebrate the creativity and design of this very multicultural neighbourhood. And after some fun shopping and exploring, why not pop into one of the local restaurants or cafés in the areas for something to eat and drink?

Kreislauf 345 Zurich Shopping Event

Kreislauf 3 4 5

When: Saturday 21st May and Sunday 22nd May
Times: Saturday usual shop opening times and Sunday 11am – 5pm
Where: In Kreis 3, 4 and 5 in Zurich
Have fun and happy shopping! For more information read visit the Kreis 345 website here.

***************************

All photos courtesy of Kreislauf 345

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or our What’s On Page and for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

Sushi Shop Zurich

Top Indian Restaurants in Zurich

Guide To Restaurants With Outdoor Terraces in Zurich

*********************

SaveSave

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Late May 2022

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens...

What’s On In Zurich Middle of May 2022...

Meeting Popart Icon James Francis Gill in the...

Beautiful Parks and Flower Gardens To Visit in...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of May 2022

‘Flat Switzerland’ – A No Stress Guide To...

Photos of RingZurich – Light Festival at Zurich...

What’s On In Zurich Early May 2022

Experience an Idyllic Farm Holiday in South Tyrol...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security