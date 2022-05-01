Home » Theatre and Dance » Photos of RingZurich – Light Festival at Zurich Opera House
Photos of RingZurich – Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

Illuminations on The Opera House Zurich for Richard Wagner's Rheingold

by newinzurich
Photos of RingZurich – Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

Photos of RingZurich - Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

Illuminations on The Opera House Zurich for Richard Wagner’s Rheingold

Things To Do In Zurich End of April 2022

#Ring Zurich at the Opera House Zurich

As you might have read in our “What’s On  Guide” to events in Zurich  (or seen on our Instagram) , the façade of the Opera House in Zurich (@operzuerich ) was recently illuminated for three evenings from Thursday 28th May to Saturday 30th May for the #Ring Zurich event.

Photos of RingZurich - Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

The illuminations all began at 9pm until 11pm with a performance every 30mins. Each performance lasted just over 10 minutes and was accompanied by music from Richard Wagner’s opera.

Photos of RingZurich - Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

Richard Wagner and The Ring of Nibelung

Photos of RingZurich - Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

Richard Wagner lived in Zurich and much of  “The Ring of the Nibelung ” was created whilst he was in Zürich! In fact Zürich was also the place where the “Ring” had its premier at the Hotel Baur Au Lac over a series of 4 consecutive evenings.

Photos of RingZurich - Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

Projektilart Illuminations

Photos of RingZurich - Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

The light show was put on by @projektilart and this FREE event took place on Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich right in front of the Opera House. You may have read about other Projektil illuminations like the one at St Jakobs Church in Zurich  or the LILU light festival. You can see a short video of the LILU light festival here.

Photos of RingZurich - Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

If you missed the event we hope the photos in this blogpost give you an idea of what it was like.

Photos of RingZurich - Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

Das Rheingold at Zurich Opera House

If you would like to see “Das Rheingold” production by Richard Wagner at the Opera House it is on 3rd, 7th, 10th, 14th, 18th, 22nd, 25th and 28th May. Ticket prices range from CHF 29 to CHF 230.

You can see a video of the #RingZurich Illuminations on the Opera House here: Please excuse the incline !!!!

Photos of RingZurich - Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

Photos of RingZurich - Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

Opera House Zurich

Address: Zürich Opera House, Sechseläutenpl. 1, 8008 Zürich

Tel: 044 268 66 66

For more information on Opera House Zurich and its concerts please take a look at the website here.
You can visit the Projektil website here

See the video of the illuminations here. 

