Photos of RingZurich – Light Festival at Zurich Opera House

Illuminations on The Opera House Zurich for Richard Wagner’s Rheingold

#Ring Zurich at the Opera House Zurich

As you might have read in our “What’s On Guide” to events in Zurich (or seen on our Instagram) , the façade of the Opera House in Zurich (@operzuerich ) was recently illuminated for three evenings from Thursday 28th May to Saturday 30th May for the #Ring Zurich event.

The illuminations all began at 9pm until 11pm with a performance every 30mins. Each performance lasted just over 10 minutes and was accompanied by music from Richard Wagner’s opera.

Richard Wagner and The Ring of Nibelung

Richard Wagner lived in Zurich and much of “The Ring of the Nibelung ” was created whilst he was in Zürich! In fact Zürich was also the place where the “Ring” had its premier at the Hotel Baur Au Lac over a series of 4 consecutive evenings.

Projektilart Illuminations

The light show was put on by @projektilart and this FREE event took place on Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich right in front of the Opera House. You may have read about other Projektil illuminations like the one at St Jakobs Church in Zurich or the LILU light festival. You can see a short video of the LILU light festival here.

If you missed the event we hope the photos in this blogpost give you an idea of what it was like.

Das Rheingold at Zurich Opera House

If you would like to see “Das Rheingold” production by Richard Wagner at the Opera House it is on 3rd, 7th, 10th, 14th, 18th, 22nd, 25th and 28th May. Ticket prices range from CHF 29 to CHF 230.

You can see a video of the #RingZurich Illuminations on the Opera House here: Please excuse the incline !!!!

Opera House Zurich

Address: Zürich Opera House, Sechseläutenpl. 1, 8008 Zürich

Tel: 044 268 66 66

See the video of the illuminations here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************