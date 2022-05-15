Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Top Flower Gardens To Visit In Switzerland

Open Until 30th October 2022

Chateau de Vullierens – a Perfect Day Out For All The Family

A visit to the Chateau de Vullierens near Morges makes for a perfect day out for all the family. As well as probably the most spectacular flower gardens in the whole of Switzerland, it has a wonderful café, lots of parkland to discover including 9 themed gardens, a gift shop and even its own wine cellars.

The gardens stretch over 30 hectares. You can find over 400 varieties of iris, (they have the largest collection in Europe), as well as daylilies, roses, tulips, peonies and rhododendrons.

In addition there are themed walks you can take (roses, centennial trees or architecture) and you can even book a tour by golf buggy if you don’t wish to walk around.

The gardens are surrounded by the most picturesque Swiss countryside too.

Chateau de Vullierens

Chateau de Vullierens itself is privately owned, so although you can’t visit the interior of the castle you can enjoy all the grounds and the wine cellars. It is a Swiss heritage site of national significance and has been in the same family for over 700 years.

The Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens

The gardens at Chateau de Vullierens are truly stunning and each is unique. There are 9 separate gardens and each has a specific theme.

They are as follows: Doreen’s Garden, Dorianne’s Garden, Daria Garden, Bunny’s Shade Garden, Secret Garden, Muni Garden, the Allée Cavaliere, the Enchanted Woodland and the Summer Garden.

Most of the gardens bear the name of someone historically connected to Chateau de Vullierens. The famous “Jardin d’Iris”, was originally created by, Doreen Bovet, some years ago and you can find nearly 50,000 irises from late April to late July, and more than 400 different varieties. There is also a collection of late tulips, rhododendrons, peonies, roses and lily-lilies. You can view the irises in the gardens and each variety has a separate number so that if you wish, you can also select and order on site.

The Enchanted Woodland is perfect for families with young children as there is so much to discover and to play with. You can pull a lever on this huge bird below to get its wings to flap.

The planting throughout is simply marvellous and we were lucky enough to be visiting in early May – so we could admire so many of the May blossoms. I particularly loved the laburnum arches and the wisteria and trailing clematis.

The Sculptures at Chateau de Vullierens

The owner of Chateau de Vullierens is an avid collector of sculptures and you will find 85 sculptures located in various places in the gardens. One of the most spectacular ones is the installation of 6 giant bronze cats by English artist Laura Ford which is entitled “Days of Judgement”.

Other striking sculptures include the Corten steel sculpture “My Twist” by American artist Beverly Pepper.

I really liked Julian Voss-Andreae’s “The Head”. It is an anamorphic sculpture which disappears when you change your angle of view. It is made up of many metal plates all created with an identical space between each one.

Other pieces which caught my eye include a labyrinth of intertwined pine joists which you can walk through by Swiss artist Mireille Fulpius, ten installations by Frenchman Christian Lapie representing characters made of burnt oak then oiled and painted black and many more. If you would like to see the full list of all the sculptures at Chateau de Vullierens take a look here.

I think my favourite has to the impressive “Bing Bang” by Swiss sculptor Étienne Krähenbühl It’s an architectural phenomenon which goes off ever day at 2.30pm. Bing Bang is a kinetic sound sculpture and measures 3.5 metres in diameter. It was the winner of the 2009 FEMS Prize and its reverberating sounds can be seen in this video.

Le Cafe Des Jardins

Located close to the entrance before you go into the gardens, the Café des Jardins is open daily from 10am to 6pm serving a great selection of fresh, home made, locally produced dishes. On Sundays they also serve brunches.

The Wine Cellars

The wine cellars are a great place to visit and they are stocked with wine produced on the vineyards belonging to Chateau de Vullierens. You can “try before you buy” the wines and the Chateau produces 7 different wines on its 14 acres of vineyards. As well as buying the wine in the shop you can also buy the wine online. Gift Shop at Chateau de Vullierens

There is also a lovely gift shop on site where you can buy lots of fun gardening accessories, local produce, including the wines produced in the castle vineyards and lots more.

Events at Chateau de Vullierens

There are also numerous events taking place at Chateau de Vullierens throughout the year. One to look out for is the Hot Air Ballooning event in September.

Portes Des Iris at Chateau de Vullierens

If you’re planning a private event, or maybe getting married, you may be interested to know that the charming “Portes Des Iris” next door is a very popular event venue. It can be rented out and is the perfect place for a reception with the backdrop of the gardens of Chateau de Vullierens. It dates back to the sixteenth century and has been transformed into a stunning event location with six rooms which accommodate up to 700 guests. Portes des Iris is open year-round for weddings, civil ceremonies, corporate events and symposiums for groups of 10 people and more.

Chateau de Vullierens Occupies A Stunning Location

Once you have finished admiring the flowers, take a moment to enjoy the magnificent views over the lake. On a clear day you have a direct view of the Alps and Mont Blanc.

So if you’re looking for a great day out, or even better a weekend near Morges, why not visit the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens?