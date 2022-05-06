Home » Zurich Events » What’s On In Zurich Beginning of May 2022
What’s On In Zurich Beginning of May 2022

Things to do in Zurich begging of May 2022

by newinzurich
What’s On In Zurich Beginning of May 2022

There’s lots on in Zurich!  Man’s World is on from 5th-8th May and and on 7th May Zurich’s first Chocolate Rallye will be taking place!  On Sunday 8th May it’s Mother’s Day in Switzerland  and the free Tulip Festival in Morges ends on 8th May. We also have a pair of tickets to be won for the CATS musical at Theater 11 on Friday 13th May and a contest to win a copy of the new book about Cycling in Switzerland by Katrin Gygax called Flat Switzerland.

What's on in Zurich beginning of May 2022

Things To Do In Zurich Early May 2022

MAN’S WORLD AT HALLE 550 ZURICH 5th – 8th MAY: Man’s World 2022 taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 5th – 8th May. The contest will be drawn at midnight on 29th April.  Read all about Man’s World 2022 and enter the contest here.

SWISS PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH 6th MAY – 26th JUNE: Swiss Press Photo 22 is an exhibition of the best Swiss press photos from last year. The exhibition consists of around 90 pictures, divided into six categories: current, everyday life, Swiss stories, portrait, sports and abroad. See more details about Swiss Press Photo 22 here.

Shopping With A Jelmoli Personal Stylist at the circle Zurich Airport
“QUARTIER” FESTIVAL AT ZURICH AIRPORT 6th – 8th MAY: Join all the fun of the festival at the Quartier Fest at the Circle at Zurich Airport. Food trucks, tours of the park, DJs and lots more. See details (in German) here.
CIRCUS KNIE IS BACK IN ZURICH FROM 6th MAY – 6th JUNE: The big top is up at Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich and you can find out more about the circus here. 
THE SCHOGGI RALLYE ZURICH 7th MAY IN ZURICH: Love chocolate? Then why not take part in the first Chocolate Rallye in Zurich on Saturday 7th May? You will be visiting a selection different chocolate shops in Zurich, tasting delicious Swiss chocolate and learning all about chocolate making. Find out all about the Schoggi Rallye here and secure your ticket. 

Rallye du Chocolat de Zurich - A Yummy Chocolate Tour of Zurich!

BLICKFANG BASEL 6th – 8th MAY: Fancy a little design inspiration? How about a trip to Blickfang Basel. Taking place from 6th -8th May you will find a fabulous array of design, accessory and shopping inspiration. Tickets cost CHF 18 and children up to 14 are free. Visit the Blickfang website here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SPRING MARKET 7th MAY: The Spring Market is back at Frau Gerolds Garten near Hardbrücke. It starts around 11am. Find out more here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL UNTIL 8th MAY: The stunning Morges Tulip Festival continues in the park by the lake in Morges. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It ends on Sunday 8th May.  See details of the Morges Tulip Festival  here. 

GEOMETRIC OPULENCE EXHIBITION AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV TILL 8th MAY: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. See details here.

Mother's Day gift ideas

MOTHER’S DAY SWITZERLAND SUNDAY 8th MAY: It’s Mother’s Day in Switzerland on 8th May. We have listed some great gift ideas. Read all about our Mother’s Day suggestions here. 

TRASH HERO CLEAN UP IN ZURICH 8th MAY: Why not help clean up Zurich with the enthusiastic group from Trash Hero Zurich ? They will be meeting at 2pm on Sunday 8th May at the Socar Petrol Station in Altstetten. Find out more here. 

CATS The Musical at Theater 11 in Zurich Photo by alessandro-pinna

CATS THE MUSCIAL AT THEATER 11 ZURICH – 13th – 29th MAY & WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS:Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical will be performing in Zurich at Theater 11 in the original English version from 13th – 29th My. We have a pair of tickets to be won for Friday 13th May.  Find out all about CATS and enter the contest here. 

PHOTO SCHWEIZ 13th – 17th MAY at HALLE 550 ZURICH:  Photo Schweiz photography exhibition is taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 13th – 17th May. Find out more here. 

ZURICH CYCLE WEEK 12th – 15th MAY: CYCLE WEEK is taking place in Zurich from 12th – 15th May and the main area it centres on is Europaallee. However there are lots of events so find out more on the Cycle Week website here.

ENGLISH SPEAKING COMEDY IN ZURICH – 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 18th – 28th MAY: Don’t miss this comedy all in English at Theater Im Seefeld in Zurich. See all the details about this comedy show here. 

‘Flat Switzerland’ - A No Stress Guide To Cycling in Beautiful Switzerland

FLAT SWITZERLAND BOOK LAUNCH IN ZURICH 18th MAY: Join the author Katrin Gygax for her book launch about cycling on the flat in Switzerland. It takes place on Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 7pm at Wheely Pop, the new kids’ bicycle store in Zurich’s Kreis 5. Meet the author, have a drink and start planning your next easy-going Tour de Suisse! Address: Wheely Pop, Josefstrasse 27, 8005 Zurich. Find out more and why not see if you can win a copy here. 

YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find  out all about it here. 

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 26th MAY – 1st JUNE: Visit the Iranian Film Festival website here to find out more. 

*** Sponsored Insert ***

English Speaking Theatre in Zurich

5 Women and a Dress - English Speaking Theatre in  Zurich

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress – A Comedy in English

Where: Theater im Seefeld
When: 18th – 28th May 2022
From Tony Award winner Alan Ball, comes this hilarious comedy play about five identically dressed women trying to escape the wedding of a bride they hate. In a cramped bedroom these women talk, laugh, argue, cry, console one another, and slowly become friends. Book your tickets now! 

Visit the Theatre website here.

CHRIESIWÄG – CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Cherry Blossom on the Trail on the Chriesiwäg is a wonderful expereince. Check the link in the article to find out more. Read all about the Chriesiwäg here. 

BEST BLOSSOM SPOTS IN & AROUND ZURICH: Take a look here to find some great blossom spots in Zurich. Much of the cherry blossom and magnolia has finished but there is plenty of wisteria out now. See the locations here. 

THE TOGGENBURG YOUTH ORCHESTRA BENEFIT CONCERTS IN MAY: The Toggenburg Youth Orchestra are holding a number of benefit concerts as well as organising a crowding project to help the people of Ukraine.Find out all about it here. 

VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK:  Why not visit the Goldau Tier Park and see all the animals.  Find out more about this great animal  park here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

*** Sponsored Insert ***

Ilana Campbell Beautician & Threading Specialist

Ilana Campbell Beauty Treatments

Ilana Campbell offers a wide range of beauty treatments from her salon in Küsnacht. She does eyebrow threading, phototherapy and facials for all skin types. She also offers micro-needling treatments using the latest technology.

“Look Good and Feel Amazing”!  

Ilana Campbell

Zurichstrasse 77, Küsnacht

Mobile: 079 88 99 629

ilanacampbell@gmail.com

Visit www.ilanacampbell.com Website here

OBSERVATION DECK B AT ZURICH AIRPORT REOPENS SAT 1st MAY: For the plane spotters amongst you and anyone interested aircraft, you may be interested to know that Observation Deck B at Zurich Airport is reopening on Saturday 1st May. For a few francs you can get wonderful views and a great place to take the family. Please see details here.

CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here. 

CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here. 

*** Insert ***

Haute Contour Pop-Up Facial Workouts 

from April 29th until May 14th

at Soul City on Dienerstrasse 10, 8004 Zürich

haute Contour Facial Workouts Zurich

Discover face workouts through the different events and activities:
♡ Friday Glow: Start your weekend right with a special face workout and cocktails
♡ Face Workout Masterclass: learn the basics of face workouts and how to implement them into your routine
♡ 1:1 Face Coaching : book a private session and learn the basics of face workouts and receive a tailored face workout plan
♡ Mother’s day: A session to enjoy with your mother, among mothers or to gift to your mother including a face workout and Mimosas
♡ Signature Face Massage: experience our signature 30-minutes face massage performed by our expert therapist

Learn more at https://www.hautecontour.ch/

Haute Contour Pop-Up Facial Workouts 

from April 29th until May 14th

at Soul City on Dienerstrasse 10, 8004 Zürich

Visit the Haute Contour website here.

SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH 24th MAY – 10th JUNE: Love surprises? How about going to a secret location, somewhere in Zurich for a SECRET DINNER? We went for a secret dinner a while ago (see blogpost here) and thoroughly enjoyed the fun and the drama! Fancy going to the next one? It takes place on 24th May – 10th June and is bound to be a really fun set of evenings! All we can tell you right now is that it will take place somewhere in Zurich and the theme is “Space Travel”!  Find out more here.

Secret Dinner Zurich

Example of a Secret Dinner Zurich

TOP THINGS TO DO IN THE SPRING IN ZURICH: Check out these great suggestions for things to do in Zurich in Springtime.

PHOTOS OF ZURICH IN THE SPRING: Spring is one of the prettiest seasons in Zurich. Take a look at these photos of Zurich in the Spring here.  

TRAVEL & EXCURSIONS

Experience an Idyllic Farm Holiday in South Tyrol with Roter Hahn

A FARM HOLIDAY WITH ROTER HAHN IN SOUTH TYROL: Peter recently visited the idyllic area in South Tyrol in Italy to experience a “Roter Hahn” farm stay. Read all about this great idea for experiencing nature on your holidays and this innovative experience! Find out all about the Roter Hahn farm holidays in South Tyrol here.

Experience an Idyllic Farm Holiday in South Tyrol with Roter Hahn

Or maybe a trip by train to the lakeside opera in Bregenz for a birthday or special celebration? ….

Brunch on The Red Arrow Churchill

A UNIQUE EXCURSION ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TO BREGENZ: If you’re looking for a unique trip, maybe for a birthday, anniversary or Mother’s Day present, we have a wonderful idea! How about a luxury trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Bregenz in Austria for the Madame Butterfly Opera on 20th August 2022? Find out all about it here. 

A CIRCULAR HIKE NEAR KYBURG: Fancy an  easy Spring hike near Kyburg, not far from Zurich?Take a look here. 

THE RHINE FALLS: Find out more about a trip to the Rhine Falls here

EXPLORE TICINO WITH LOTS OF FUN ACIVITIES: How about an exciting trip to Ticino. Take a look at these ideas for an active break in Ticino. 

E-Biking and Mountain Carting Fun in The Swiss Mountains at Villars

E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING FUN IN VILLARS: There are so many great outdoor activities in Villars, Switzerland. Find out all about these activities in Villars here

WHAT TO DO ON A TRIP TO EINSIEDELN: If you’re visiting Einsiedeln to see the Heart Beats Exhibition, see what else there is to do in the city. Find out more about Einsiedeln here.

HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO KYBURG CASTLE? Kyburg Castle, not far from Zurich, is a great family destination and is open for the season. Find out all about this award winning castle here.

Circular walks near Zurich

7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.

A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect for Spring time and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.

The Flower Island of Mainau Germany

A TRIP TO THE FLOWER ISLAND OF MAINAU IN THE BODENSEE: Now is the perfect time to visit the Flower island of Mainau is Lake Constance. Read all about Insel Mainau here.

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration.

A TRIP TO EUROPA PARK: How about a trip to Europa Park in Rust Germany? Find out all about it here. 

CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here. 

TOP THINGS TO DO ON A SPRING TRIP TO MORGES: Why not visit the beautiful town of Morges in the Spring. As well as the glorious Tulip Festivalthere is lots more to see besides. Take a look here.

HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.

NEWLY RENOVATED HOTEL IN ZURICH – HOTEL SEIDENHOF: The centrally located Hotel Seidenhof in Zurich is a perfect locations for families, couples and business people alike. It even has its own little courtyard garden – and it’s just off Bahnhofstrasse! It has just reopened after major refurb. Find out more about the Hotel Seidenhof here. 

FOOD & LIFESTYLE

Zurich Street Food Festival at MICAS Garten

MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE NOW OPEN: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open once again from now until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here. 

TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.

TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here. 

TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.

UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies.  If you have any news of additional benefit events please email us or leave a comment below. See details here. 

THE BABYLISS 9000 CORDLESS HOT BRUSH – The BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hot Brush is perfect for anyone who travels and if you sign up for the BaByliss newsletter you get CHF 20 off your first purchase.  You can see details of the Hot Brush  here.
BLOOM Natural and Refillable Cosmetics
BLOOM SUSTAINABLE REFILLABLE COSMETICS: BLOOM is a Zurich start up trying to make our planet a greener place. They provide high quality, eco-friendly refillable cosmetics online. If you use code NEWINZURICH-20 you can get CHF 20 reduction on all purchases of CHF 50 and over. Read all about BLOOM here.

EXPATS

Switzerland expats - Swiss flag

NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.

JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: See the NewInZurich Instagram account here

SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here. 

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.

See a Video of the Böögg’s head exploding at Sechselaeuten in Zurich here:

Some Ideas For Day Trips / Short Excursions

How about a trip to Monte Bre  in Ticino – take a look here

How about a trip to RapperswilTake a look here.

How about a trip to Sils Maria  – take a look here.

How about a trip to Baden   – Take a look here

How about a trip to Einsiedelntake a look here. 

How about a trip to the Rhine Falls take a look here

How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.

Join us on Instagram for more ideas and inspiration! – See here

