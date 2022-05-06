What’s On In Zurich Beginning of May 2022

BLICKFANG BASEL 6th – 8th MAY: Fancy a little design inspiration? How about a trip to Blickfang Basel. Taking place from 6th -8th May you will find a fabulous array of design, accessory and shopping inspiration. Tickets cost CHF 18 and children up to 14 are free. Visit the Blickfang website here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SPRING MARKET 7th MAY: The Spring Market is back at Frau Gerolds Garten near Hardbrücke. It starts around 11am. Find out more here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL UNTIL 8th MAY: The stunning Morges Tulip Festival continues in the park by the lake in Morges. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It ends on Sunday 8th May. See details of the Morges Tulip Festival here.

GEOMETRIC OPULENCE EXHIBITION AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV TILL 8th MAY: Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. Don’t miss this interesting exhibition currently on at Haus Konstruktiv until 8th May. See details here.

MOTHER’S DAY SWITZERLAND SUNDAY 8th MAY: It’s Mother’s Day in Switzerland on 8th May. We have listed some great gift ideas. Read all about our Mother’s Day suggestions here.

TRASH HERO CLEAN UP IN ZURICH 8th MAY: Why not help clean up Zurich with the enthusiastic group from Trash Hero Zurich ? They will be meeting at 2pm on Sunday 8th May at the Socar Petrol Station in Altstetten. Find out more here.

CATS THE MUSCIAL AT THEATER 11 ZURICH – 13th – 29th MAY & WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS:Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical will be performing in Zurich at Theater 11 in the original English version from 13th – 29th My. We have a pair of tickets to be won for Friday 13th May. Find out all about CATS and enter the contest here.

PHOTO SCHWEIZ 13th – 17th MAY at HALLE 550 ZURICH: Photo Schweiz photography exhibition is taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 13th – 17th May. Find out more here.

ZURICH CYCLE WEEK 12th – 15th MAY: CYCLE WEEK is taking place in Zurich from 12th – 15th May and the main area it centres on is Europaallee. However there are lots of events so find out more on the Cycle Week website here.

ENGLISH SPEAKING COMEDY IN ZURICH – 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 18th – 28th MAY: Don’t miss this comedy all in English at Theater Im Seefeld in Zurich. See all the details about this comedy show here.

FLAT SWITZERLAND BOOK LAUNCH IN ZURICH 18th MAY: Join the author Katrin Gygax for her book launch about cycling on the flat in Switzerland. It takes place on Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 7pm at Wheely Pop, the new kids’ bicycle store in Zurich’s Kreis 5. Meet the author, have a drink and start planning your next easy-going Tour de Suisse! Address: Wheely Pop, Josefstrasse 27, 8005 Zurich. Find out more and why not see if you can win a copy here.

YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 26th MAY – 1st JUNE: Visit the Iranian Film Festival website here to find out more.

English Speaking Theatre in Zurich

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress – A Comedy in English

Where: Theater im Seefeld

When: 18th – 28th May 2022

From Tony Award winner Alan Ball, comes this hilarious comedy play about five identically dressed women trying to escape the wedding of a bride they hate. In a cramped bedroom these women talk, laugh, argue, cry, console one another, and slowly become friends. Book your tickets now!

CHRIESIWÄG – CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Cherry Blossom on the Trail on the Chriesiwäg is a wonderful expereince. Check the link in the article to find out more. Read all about the Chriesiwäg here. BEST BLOSSOM SPOTS IN & AROUND ZURICH: Take a look here to find some great blossom spots in Zurich. Much of the cherry blossom and magnolia has finished but there is plenty of wisteria out now. See the locations here. THE TOGGENBURG YOUTH ORCHESTRA BENEFIT CONCERTS IN MAY: The Toggenburg Youth Orchestra are holding a number of benefit concerts as well as organising a crowding project to help the people of Ukraine.Find out all about it here. The Toggenburg Youth Orchestra are holding a number of benefit concerts as well as organising a crowding project to help the people of Ukraine.

VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK: Why not visit the Goldau Tier Park and see all the animals. Find out more about this great animal park here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

Ilana Campbell Beautician & Threading Specialist

Ilana Campbell offers a wide range of beauty treatments from her salon in Küsnacht. She does eyebrow threading, phototherapy and facials for all skin types. She also offers micro-needling treatments using the latest technology.

“Look Good and Feel Amazing”! Ilana Campbell Zurichstrasse 77, Küsnacht Mobile: 079 88 99 629 ilanacampbell@gmail.com Visit www.ilanacampbell.com Website here

OBSERVATION DECK B AT ZURICH AIRPORT REOPENS SAT 1st MAY: For the plane spotters amongst you and anyone interested aircraft, you may be interested to know that Observation Deck B at Zurich Airport is reopening on Saturday 1st May. For a few francs you can get wonderful views and a great place to take the family. Please see details here.

CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the : See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.

CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.

