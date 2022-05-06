What’s On In Zurich Beginning of May 2022
There’s lots on in Zurich! Man’s World is on from 5th-8th May and and on 7th May Zurich’s first Chocolate Rallye will be taking place! On Sunday 8th May it’s Mother’s Day in Switzerland and the free Tulip Festival in Morges ends on 8th May. We also have a pair of tickets to be won for the CATS musical at Theater 11 on Friday 13th May and a contest to win a copy of the new book about Cycling in Switzerland by Katrin Gygax called Flat Switzerland.
Things To Do In Zurich Early May 2022
MAN’S WORLD AT HALLE 550 ZURICH 5th – 8th MAY: Man’s World 2022 taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 5th – 8th May. The contest will be drawn at midnight on 29th April. Read all about Man’s World 2022 and enter the contest here.
SWISS PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH 6th MAY – 26th JUNE: Swiss Press Photo 22 is an exhibition of the best Swiss press photos from last year. The exhibition consists of around 90 pictures, divided into six categories: current, everyday life, Swiss stories, portrait, sports and abroad. See more details about Swiss Press Photo 22 here.
BLICKFANG BASEL 6th – 8th MAY: Fancy a little design inspiration? How about a trip to Blickfang Basel. Taking place from 6th -8th May you will find a fabulous array of design, accessory and shopping inspiration. Tickets cost CHF 18 and children up to 14 are free. Visit the Blickfang website here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SPRING MARKET 7th MAY: The Spring Market is back at Frau Gerolds Garten near Hardbrücke. It starts around 11am. Find out more here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL UNTIL 8th MAY: The stunning Morges Tulip Festival continues in the park by the lake in Morges. This free event attracts visitors from all over the world and is truly beautiful. It ends on Sunday 8th May. See details of the Morges Tulip Festival here.
MOTHER’S DAY SWITZERLAND SUNDAY 8th MAY: It’s Mother’s Day in Switzerland on 8th May. We have listed some great gift ideas. Read all about our Mother’s Day suggestions here.
TRASH HERO CLEAN UP IN ZURICH 8th MAY: Why not help clean up Zurich with the enthusiastic group from Trash Hero Zurich ? They will be meeting at 2pm on Sunday 8th May at the Socar Petrol Station in Altstetten. Find out more here.
CATS THE MUSCIAL AT THEATER 11 ZURICH – 13th – 29th MAY & WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS:Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical will be performing in Zurich at Theater 11 in the original English version from 13th – 29th My. We have a pair of tickets to be won for Friday 13th May. Find out all about CATS and enter the contest here.
PHOTO SCHWEIZ 13th – 17th MAY at HALLE 550 ZURICH: Photo Schweiz photography exhibition is taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 13th – 17th May. Find out more here.
ZURICH CYCLE WEEK 12th – 15th MAY: CYCLE WEEK is taking place in Zurich from 12th – 15th May and the main area it centres on is Europaallee. However there are lots of events so find out more on the Cycle Week website here.
ENGLISH SPEAKING COMEDY IN ZURICH – 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 18th – 28th MAY: Don’t miss this comedy all in English at Theater Im Seefeld in Zurich. See all the details about this comedy show here.
FLAT SWITZERLAND BOOK LAUNCH IN ZURICH 18th MAY: Join the author Katrin Gygax for her book launch about cycling on the flat in Switzerland. It takes place on Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 7pm at Wheely Pop, the new kids’ bicycle store in Zurich’s Kreis 5. Meet the author, have a drink and start planning your next easy-going Tour de Suisse! Address: Wheely Pop, Josefstrasse 27, 8005 Zurich. Find out more and why not see if you can win a copy here.
YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.
IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 26th MAY – 1st JUNE: Visit the Iranian Film Festival website here to find out more.
English Speaking Theatre in Zurich
Five Women Wearing the Same Dress – A Comedy in English
Visit the Theatre website here.
CHRIESIWÄG – CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: The Cherry Blossom on the Trail on the Chriesiwäg is a wonderful expereince. Check the link in the article to find out more. Read all about the Chriesiwäg here.
BEST BLOSSOM SPOTS IN & AROUND ZURICH: Take a look here to find some great blossom spots in Zurich. Much of the cherry blossom and magnolia has finished but there is plenty of wisteria out now. See the locations here.
VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK: Why not visit the Goldau Tier Park and see all the animals. Find out more about this great animal park here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
Ilana Campbell Beautician & Threading Specialist
Ilana Campbell offers a wide range of beauty treatments from her salon in Küsnacht. She does eyebrow threading, phototherapy and facials for all skin types. She also offers micro-needling treatments using the latest technology.
“Look Good and Feel Amazing”!
Ilana Campbell
Zurichstrasse 77, Küsnacht
Mobile: 079 88 99 629
ilanacampbell@gmail.com
Visit www.ilanacampbell.com Website here
OBSERVATION DECK B AT ZURICH AIRPORT REOPENS SAT 1st MAY: For the plane spotters amongst you and anyone interested aircraft, you may be interested to know that Observation Deck B at Zurich Airport is reopening on Saturday 1st May. For a few francs you can get wonderful views and a great place to take the family. Please see details here.
CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.
Haute Contour Pop-Up Facial Workouts
from April 29th until May 14th
at Soul City on Dienerstrasse 10, 8004 Zürich
Learn more at https://www.hautecontour.ch/!
Haute Contour Pop-Up Facial Workouts
from April 29th until May 14th
at Soul City on Dienerstrasse 10, 8004 Zürich
Visit the Haute Contour website here.
SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH 24th MAY – 10th JUNE: Love surprises? How about going to a secret location, somewhere in Zurich for a SECRET DINNER? We went for a secret dinner a while ago (see blogpost here) and thoroughly enjoyed the fun and the drama! Fancy going to the next one? It takes place on 24th May – 10th June and is bound to be a really fun set of evenings! All we can tell you right now is that it will take place somewhere in Zurich and the theme is “Space Travel”! Find out more here.
Example of a Secret Dinner Zurich
TOP THINGS TO DO IN THE SPRING IN ZURICH: Check out these great suggestions for things to do in Zurich in Springtime.
PHOTOS OF ZURICH IN THE SPRING: Spring is one of the prettiest seasons in Zurich. Take a look at these photos of Zurich in the Spring here.
TRAVEL & EXCURSIONS
A FARM HOLIDAY WITH ROTER HAHN IN SOUTH TYROL: Peter recently visited the idyllic area in South Tyrol in Italy to experience a “Roter Hahn” farm stay. Read all about this great idea for experiencing nature on your holidays and this innovative experience! Find out all about the Roter Hahn farm holidays in South Tyrol here.
Or maybe a trip by train to the lakeside opera in Bregenz for a birthday or special celebration? ….
A UNIQUE EXCURSION ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TO BREGENZ: If you’re looking for a unique trip, maybe for a birthday, anniversary or Mother’s Day present, we have a wonderful idea! How about a luxury trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Bregenz in Austria for the Madame Butterfly Opera on 20th August 2022? Find out all about it here.
A CIRCULAR HIKE NEAR KYBURG: Fancy an easy Spring hike near Kyburg, not far from Zurich?Take a look here.
THE RHINE FALLS: Find out more about a trip to the Rhine Falls here.
EXPLORE TICINO WITH LOTS OF FUN ACIVITIES: How about an exciting trip to Ticino. Take a look at these ideas for an active break in Ticino.
E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING FUN IN VILLARS: There are so many great outdoor activities in Villars, Switzerland. Find out all about these activities in Villars here
WHAT TO DO ON A TRIP TO EINSIEDELN: If you’re visiting Einsiedeln to see the Heart Beats Exhibition, see what else there is to do in the city. Find out more about Einsiedeln here.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO KYBURG CASTLE? Kyburg Castle, not far from Zurich, is a great family destination and is open for the season. Find out all about this award winning castle here.
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect for Spring time and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.
A TRIP TO THE FLOWER ISLAND OF MAINAU IN THE BODENSEE: Now is the perfect time to visit the Flower island of Mainau is Lake Constance. Read all about Insel Mainau here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A TRIP TO EUROPA PARK: How about a trip to Europa Park in Rust Germany? Find out all about it here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
TOP THINGS TO DO ON A SPRING TRIP TO MORGES: Why not visit the beautiful town of Morges in the Spring. As well as the glorious Tulip Festivalthere is lots more to see besides. Take a look here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
NEWLY RENOVATED HOTEL IN ZURICH – HOTEL SEIDENHOF: The centrally located Hotel Seidenhof in Zurich is a perfect locations for families, couples and business people alike. It even has its own little courtyard garden – and it’s just off Bahnhofstrasse! It has just reopened after major refurb. Find out more about the Hotel Seidenhof here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE NOW OPEN: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open once again from now until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies. If you have any news of additional benefit events please email us or leave a comment below. See details here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: See the NewInZurich Instagram account here
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
See a Video of the Böögg’s head exploding at Sechselaeuten in Zurich here:
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich below using this link
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich when booking. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich
- BLOOM Eco friendly Refillable Cosmetics – Use Code NEWINZURICH-20 to get CHF 20 off every purchase of CHF 50 and over. Offer Code valid till 31st August 2022.
Holding an Event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? Simply add it in the Comments box below!
