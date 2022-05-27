What’s On In Zurich End of May Early June 2022

SATURDAY FLEA MARKETS BÜRKLIPLATZ OR KANZLEI: Why not check out one of the Flea Markets in Zurich on Saturday. There is one at Bürkliplatz and another at Kanzlei.

CATS THE MUSCIAL AT THEATER 11 ZURICH UNTIL 29th MAY:Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical will be performing in Zurich at Theater 11 in the original English version until 29th May. Find out all about CATS here.

YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.

UNIQUE CLOTHES & ACCESSORIES POP-UP 2 U KÜSNACHT TILL 4th JUNE: Don’t miss this cool pop up store in Küsnacht featuring beautiful clothes and unique and stunning accessories from Blended Brands, Urart and Dlasu. It all takes place at Dorfstrasse 19, 8700 Küsnacht from 10am – 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am till 5pm on Saturday.

THE GELMERBAHN RE-OPENS 4th JUNE: Hold on tightly ! The Gelmerbahn re-opens on 4th June. Are you brave enough to go for a ride on the “Alpine Rollercoaster” – read all about it here?

CIRCUS KNIE IN ZURICH UNTIL 6th JUNE: The big top is up at Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich and you can find out more about the circus here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE UNLEASHING TALENT EVENT 9th JUNE: Join the BSCC for what promises to be an informative and very topical discussion about talent in the workforce. Address: HULT EF Corporate Education, Selnaustrasse 30, 8001 Zurich. From 6pm – 9pm on 9th June. See details here.

SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH UNTIL 10th JUNE: Love surprises? How about going to a secret location, somewhere in Zurich for a SECRET DINNER? We went for a secret dinner a while ago (see blogpost here) and thoroughly enjoyed the fun and the drama! Fancy going to the next one? It takes place on 24th May – 10th June and tickets are already selling our for these fun packed evenings! All we can tell you right now is that it will take place somewhere in Zurich and the theme is “Space Travel”! Find out more here.

WOW MUSEUM CITY RALLY ZURICH 10th June: Have fun exploring Zurich with the WOW Museum’sCity Rally! It’s a city walk full of illusions in Zurich. In teams of 3 to 5 people you complete different stations and play for time with the goal of experiencing as many WOW’s as possible. The city walk works with the “City Rally Guide” App on your mobile. It’s suitable for children 7 and over, families, school classes, friends and tourists. Tickets for the “City Rally” costs CHF 75 per team and are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.wow-museum.ch.

SBB CELEBRATES 175 YEARS – REGION OST EVENTS 11th & 12th JUNE: If you’re a train fan check out the programme for the SBB 175 years celebration on in the “Region OST” on 11th & 12th June. Visit the 175-Jahre website here.

SWISS PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH UNTIL 26th JUNE: Swiss Press Photo 22 is an exhibition of the best Swiss press photos from last year. The exhibition consists of around 90 pictures, divided into six categories: current, everyday life, Swiss stories, portrait, sports and abroad. See more details about Swiss Press Photo 22 here.

MONET IMMERSIVE GARDENS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG ZURICH TILL 17th JULY: Immerse yourself in the wonderful work of Claude Monet at the “Monet Immersive Gardens” Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG . See all the info on this Monet exhibition here.

TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here.

TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here.

