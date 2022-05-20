What’s On In Zurich Late May 2022

KREISLAUF 345 ZURICH 21st & 22nd MAY: More than 80 shops and studios creating home accessories, furniture, jewellery, shoes and fashion invite you to discover Zurich’s design district. Read all about Kreislauf 345 here.

VELAFRICA BIKE RALLY SAT 21st MAY FREITAG STORE ZURICH: Got an unused bike ? Then take it along on Saturday, 21st May from 1 pm to 6 pm to the Freitag Flagship Store and donate it to Velafrica. Velafricaensures that bikes improve access to education, make everyday living easier, and contribute to sustainable mobility in Africa.

JAMES FRANCIS GILL EXHIBITION IN ZURICH ENDS 21st MAY: Read all about the James Francis Gill exhibition at Queen’s Gallery here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SPRING MARKET 21st MAY: The Spring Market is back at Frau Gerolds Garten near Hardbrücke. It starts around 11am. Find out more here.

THE MARKTHALLE IM VIADUKT VORPLATZ FÄSCHT 21st & 22nd MAY: Join the food, wine, beer and fun at the Markthalle’s Vorplatz Fäscht on Sat 21st from noon till 10pm and on Sunday from 11am till 6pm. See details here.

SBB CELEBRATES 175 YEARS – EVENTS AT VARIOUS STATIONS 21st – 22nd MAY: See what’s on in the “Region Nord” (which includes Zurich area) this weekend. Visit the 175-Jahre website here.

ENGLISH SPEAKING COMEDY IN ZURICH – 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 18th – 28th MAY: Don’t miss this comedy all in English at Theater Im Seefeld in Zurich. See all the details about this comedy show here.

UNIQUE CLOTHES & ACCESSORIES POP-UP 2 U KÜSNACHT 23rd May – 4th JUNE: Don’t miss this cool pop up store in Küsnacht featuring beautiful clothes and unique and stunning accessories from Blended Brands, Urart and Dlasu. It all takes place at Dorfstrasse 19, 8700 Küsnacht from 10am – 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am till 5pm on Saturday.

SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH 24th MAY – 10th JUNE: Love surprises? How about going to a secret location, somewhere in Zurich for a SECRET DINNER? We went for a secret dinner a while ago (see blogpost here) and thoroughly enjoyed the fun and the drama! Fancy going to the next one? It takes place on 24th May – 10th June and is bound to be a really fun set of evenings! All we can tell you right now is that it will take place somewhere in Zurich and the theme is “Space Travel”! Find out more here.

CATS THE MUSCIAL AT THEATER 11 ZURICH UNTIL 29th MAY:Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical will be performing in Zurich at Theater 11 in the original English version from 13th – 29th May. Find out all about CATS here.

SWISS CLASSIC WORLD LUCERNE 27th – 29th MAY: If you like classic cars you will love Swiss Classic World in Luzern. It takes place at the Messe Luzern Horwerstrasse 87, 6005 Luzern. Read all about this Classic Car event here.

YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 26th MAY – 1st JUNE: Visit the Iranian Film Festival website here to find out more.

