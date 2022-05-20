What’s What’s On In Zurich Late May 2022
There’s lots on in Zurich! The Kreislauf 345 Shopping Weekend is back for 2022 and there are many train related events as the SBB celebrates 175 years (see below). CATS the musical continues until 29th May, there’s comedy with the English Speaking Theatre in Zurich until 28th May. Or maybe you fancy going for a “Secret Dinner” ? Have you been to see the Claude Monet Immersive Gardens exhibition? And don’t miss the James Francis Gill exhibition which ends on Sat 21st May. Fancy a trip out to see some beautiful gardens? How about Seleger Moor, the Irises at Belvoir Park – or for something very beautiful a trip to Chateau de Vullierens near Morges? If you’re looking for a very special treat why book the luxury Churchill Red Arrow trip to Bregenz Festival to see Madame Butterfly on 20th August?
Things To Do In Zurich Late May 2022
KREISLAUF 345 ZURICH 21st & 22nd MAY: More than 80 shops and studios creating home accessories, furniture, jewellery, shoes and fashion invite you to discover Zurich’s design district. Read all about Kreislauf 345 here.
VELAFRICA BIKE RALLY SAT 21st MAY FREITAG STORE ZURICH: Got an unused bike ? Then take it along on Saturday, 21st May from 1 pm to 6 pm to the Freitag Flagship Store and donate it to Velafrica. Velafricaensures that bikes improve access to education, make everyday living easier, and contribute to sustainable mobility in Africa.
JAMES FRANCIS GILL EXHIBITION IN ZURICH ENDS 21st MAY: Read all about the James Francis Gill exhibition at Queen’s Gallery here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SPRING MARKET 21st MAY: The Spring Market is back at Frau Gerolds Garten near Hardbrücke. It starts around 11am. Find out more here.
THE MARKTHALLE IM VIADUKT VORPLATZ FÄSCHT 21st & 22nd MAY: Join the food, wine, beer and fun at the Markthalle’s Vorplatz Fäscht on Sat 21st from noon till 10pm and on Sunday from 11am till 6pm. See details here.
SBB CELEBRATES 175 YEARS – EVENTS AT VARIOUS STATIONS 21st – 22nd MAY: See what’s on in the “Region Nord” (which includes Zurich area) this weekend. Visit the 175-Jahre website here.
ENGLISH SPEAKING COMEDY IN ZURICH – 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 18th – 28th MAY: Don’t miss this comedy all in English at Theater Im Seefeld in Zurich. See all the details about this comedy show here.
UNIQUE CLOTHES & ACCESSORIES POP-UP 2 U KÜSNACHT 23rd May – 4th JUNE: Don’t miss this cool pop up store in Küsnacht featuring beautiful clothes and unique and stunning accessories from Blended Brands, Urart and Dlasu. It all takes place at Dorfstrasse 19, 8700 Küsnacht from 10am – 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am till 5pm on Saturday.
SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH 24th MAY – 10th JUNE: Love surprises? How about going to a secret location, somewhere in Zurich for a SECRET DINNER? We went for a secret dinner a while ago (see blogpost here) and thoroughly enjoyed the fun and the drama! Fancy going to the next one? It takes place on 24th May – 10th June and is bound to be a really fun set of evenings! All we can tell you right now is that it will take place somewhere in Zurich and the theme is “Space Travel”! Find out more here.
CATS THE MUSCIAL AT THEATER 11 ZURICH UNTIL 29th MAY:Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical will be performing in Zurich at Theater 11 in the original English version from 13th – 29th May. Find out all about CATS here.
SWISS CLASSIC WORLD LUCERNE 27th – 29th MAY: If you like classic cars you will love Swiss Classic World in Luzern. It takes place at the Messe Luzern Horwerstrasse 87, 6005 Luzern. Read all about this Classic Car event here.
YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.
IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 26th MAY – 1st JUNE: Visit the Iranian Film Festival website here to find out more.
English Speaking Theatre in Zurich
Five Women Wearing the Same Dress – A Comedy in English
Visit the Theatre website here.
CIRCUS KNIE IN ZURICH UNTIL 6th JUNE: The big top is up at Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich and you can find out more about the circus here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE UNLEASHING TALENT EVENT 9th JUNE: Join the BSCC for what promises to be an informative and very topical discussion about talent in the workforce. Address: HULT EF Corporate Education, Selnaustrasse 30, 8001 Zurich. From 6pm – 9pm on 9th June. See details here.
WOW MUSEUM CITY RALLY ZURICH 10th June: Have fun exploring Zurich with the WOW Museum’sCity Rally! It’s a city walk full of illusions in Zurich. In teams of 3 to 5 people you complete different stations and play for time with the goal of experiencing as many WOW’s as possible. The city walk works with the “City Rally Guide” App on your mobile. It’s suitable for children 7 and over, families, school classes, friends and tourists. Tickets for the “City Rally” costs CHF 75 per team and are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.wow-museum.ch.
SWISS PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH UNTIL 26th JUNE: Swiss Press Photo 22 is an exhibition of the best Swiss press photos from last year. The exhibition consists of around 90 pictures, divided into six categories: current, everyday life, Swiss stories, portrait, sports and abroad. See more details about Swiss Press Photo 22 here.
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDENS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG ZURICH TILL 17th JULY: Immerse yourself in the wonderful work of Claude Monet at the “Monet Immersive Gardens” Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG . See all the info on this Monet exhibition here.
TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here.
TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here.
Blended Brands Pop-Up Store – Pop-Up 2 U
23rd May – 4th June 2022 Küsnacht
When: 23rd May – 4th June 2022
Where: Dorfstrasse 19, 8700 Küsnacht
Featuring beautiful clothes & accessories by Blended Brands, Urart and Dlasu
DIVE IN – THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: Check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.
COOL DOWN ON THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER DINGY: Fancy floating down the Limmat on a rubber dingy? Read all about it here.
VIST THE IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK ZURICH: The irises are out in Belvoir Park in Zurich – so why not go and take a look. Find out all about the Belvoir Iris Collection here.
THE TOP FLOWER GARDENS AND PARKS IN SWITZERLAND: We recently visited the amazing gardens at the Chateau de Vullierens near Morges and have added it to this list of wonderful parks and flower gardens you really should visit.Take a look at these wonderful garden locations here.
THE GARDENS AT CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: The stunning gardens at Chateau de Vullierens near Morges are definitely worth a day trip from Zurich, or even better an overnight stay. As well as 9 different gardens, there are 85 sculptures, a restaurant and wine cellars. Read all about Chateau de Vullierens here.
A VISIT TO CHAPLIN’S WORLD: Charlie Chaplin fans will love this amazing museum and exhibition dedicated to the famous actor and comedian. It is all housed what used to be his family home. Find out all about the Chaplin’s World Museum here.
VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK: Why not visit the Goldau Tier Park and see all the animals. Find out more about this great animal park here.
VISIT THE WILDNIS PARK ZURICH: Or how about a trip to the lovely Wildnis Park in Zurich. Entry is free and the parking charge goes towards the upkeep for the animals. See details on the Wildnis Park Zurich here.
IMMERSE RETREAT TO BELLINZONA WITH BEST SELLING AUTHOR DICCON BEWES 17th- 19th JUNE: An amazing opportunity to experience southern Switzerland this June. Immerse Retreats have a few spots remaining on an all-inclusive weekend to Bellinzona 17th – 19th June with bestselling author Diccon Bewes. Thanks to Ticino Tourism, you can save CHF 1000 off the normal price. Book your place on the Immerse Retreat now here.
CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.
COMEDY AND STAND UP ETC AT THE COMEDYHAUS ZURICH: Take a look here to see the latest events at the Comedyhaus Zurich.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN THE SPRING IN ZURICH: Check out these great suggestions for things to do in Zurich in Springtime.
TRAVEL & EXCURSIONS
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
Fancy a first class trip with the iconic Churchill Red Arrow to the lakeside opera in Bregenz for a birthday or special celebration? ….
A UNIQUE EXCURSION ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TO BREGENZ: If you’re looking for a unique trip, maybe for a birthday, anniversary or Mother’s Day present, we have a wonderful idea! How about a luxury trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Bregenz in Austria for the Madame Butterfly Opera on 20th August 2022? Find out all about it here.
DISCOVER THE TOP THINGS TO DO IN NEUCHATEL: Neuchâtel makes for a great day out or a wonderful weekend break. Read all about it here.
THE RHINE FALLS: Find out more about a trip to the Rhine Falls here.
EXPLORE TICINO WITH LOTS OF FUN ACIVITIES: How about an exciting trip to Ticino. Take a look at these ideas for an active break in Ticino.
E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING FUN IN VILLARS: There are so many great outdoor activities in Villars, Switzerland. Find out all about these activities in Villars here
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect for Spring time and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.
A TRIP TO THE FLOWER ISLAND OF MAINAU IN THE BODENSEE: Now is the perfect time to visit the Flower island of Mainau is Lake Constance. Read all about Insel Mainau here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
ROOFTOP BARS PERFECT FOR SUMMER: Check out these great rooftop bars here.
THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 5th – 10th JULY: The Epicure Food Festival is taking place at the Dolder Grand, hosted by Heiko Nieder who is joined by top chefs from all over the world. Try your luck at getting a ticket now as they are going like hot cakes! See details here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE NOW OPEN: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
POP ART ICON JAMES FRANCIS GILL AT QUEENS GALLERY ZURICH: Living legend and pop art icon James Francis Gill was in Zurich last week. Our friend Angie Weinberger from Global People Transitions was luck enough to meet him. Read all about the event here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies. If you have any news of additional benefit events please email us or leave a comment below. See details here.
ILANA CAMPBELL BEAUTICIAN AND THREADING SPECIALIST KÜSNACHT: Ilana Campbell is a beautician & Threading Specialist based in Küsnacht. Find out all about her services here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
FLAT SWITZERLAND BOOK : Katrin Gygax has written a book for people who prefer to avoid the steep hills in Switzerland but still like to enjoy the beautiful Swiss scenery. Find out all about Flat Switzerland here.
