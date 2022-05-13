What’s What’s On In Zurich Middle of May 2022 Onwards
It’s Zurich Cycle Week with events all over the city, Zurich Tanzt takes place and the Photo Schweiz photographic festival is on all weekend too. CATS the musical opens Friday 13th and the ICS International Festival is taking place in Zumikon on Sunday 15th May with food from over 20 countries and lots of fun activities for all the family. There’s comedy in store with the English Speaking Theatre in Zurich from 18th – 28th May and a contest to win a copy of the new book about Cycling in Switzerland by Katrin Gygax called Flat Switzerland. If you fancy something different why not go for a “Secret Dinner” ? And if you’re looking for a very special treat why book the luxury Churchill Red Arrow trip to Bregenz Festival to see Madame Butterfly on 20th August?
Things To Do In Zurich Middle of May 2022
ZURICH CYCLE WEEK 12th – 15th MAY: CYCLE WEEK is taking place in Zurich from 12th – 15th May and the main area it centres on is Europaallee. However there are lots of events so find out more on the Cycle Week website here.
ZURICH TANZT FESTIVAL 13th – 29th MAY: Zurich Tanzt Festival is on in various locations all over Zurich with a very diverse program and all types of dance. Find out more by visiting the Zurich Tanzt website here.
PHOTO SCHWEIZ 13th – 17th MAY at HALLE 550 ZURICH: Photo Schweiz photography exhibition is now on at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 13th – 17th May. Find out more here.
CATS THE MUSCIAL AT THEATER 11 ZURICH – 13th – 29th MAY:Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical will be performing in Zurich at Theater 11 in the original English version from 13th – 29th May. Find out all about CATS here.
OPEN HOUSE BASEL ARCHITECTURE 13th – 15th MAY: Why not take a trip to Basel to experience the “Open House Basel” event where you get to explore lots of cool architectural buildings in the city. Find out all about it here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SPRING MARKET 14th MAY: The Spring Market is back at Frau Gerolds Garten near Hardbrücke. It starts around 11am. Find out more here.
ICS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ZUMIKON 15TH MAY: The ICS International Festival is taking place on Sunday 15th May from 11am-4pm at the ICS school grounds at Strubenacher 3, 8126 Zumikon, Switzerland. A fun day for all the family! Try food and drink from 20+ different countries, buy English-speaking books, plus fun games, sports, and arts and crafts activities for the kids. Entry is free. To buy food, drinks, books etc you’ll need tickets which you can purchase on the day. Most items are in the CHF 3-5 ballpark. All proceeds go to support the school’s charitable causes including Ukraine relief efforts.
ENGLISH SPEAKING COMEDY IN ZURICH – 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 18th – 28th MAY: Don’t miss this comedy all in English at Theater Im Seefeld in Zurich. See all the details about this comedy show here.
FLAT SWITZERLAND BOOK LAUNCH IN ZURICH 18th MAY & WIN A BOOK!: Join the author Katrin Gygax for her book launch about cycling on the flat in Switzerland. It takes place on Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 7pm at Wheely Pop, the new kids’ bicycle store in Zurich’s Kreis 5. Address: Josefstrasse 27, 8005 Zurich. Book contest closes Sunday 15th May at midnight. Find out more and why not see if you can win a copy of the book Flat Switzerland here.
SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH 24th MAY – 10th JUNE: Love surprises? How about going to a secret location, somewhere in Zurich for a SECRET DINNER? We went for a secret dinner a while ago (see blogpost here) and thoroughly enjoyed the fun and the drama! Fancy going to the next one? It takes place on 24th May – 10th June and is bound to be a really fun set of evenings! All we can tell you right now is that it will take place somewhere in Zurich and the theme is “Space Travel”! Find out more here.
YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.
IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 26th MAY – 1st JUNE: Visit the Iranian Film Festival website here to find out more.
English Speaking Theatre in Zurich
Five Women Wearing the Same Dress – A Comedy in English
Visit the Theatre website here.
CIRCUS KNIE IN ZURICH UNTIL 6th JUNE: The big top is up at Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich and you can find out more about the circus here.
SWISS PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH 6th MAY – 26th JUNE: Swiss Press Photo 22 is an exhibition of the best Swiss press photos from last year. The exhibition consists of around 90 pictures, divided into six categories: current, everyday life, Swiss stories, portrait, sports and abroad. See more details about Swiss Press Photo 22 here.
DIVE IN – THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: Just in case you haven’t noticed most of the Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of them here.
VIST THE IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK ZURICH: The irises are out in Belvoir Park in Zurich – so why not go and take a look. Find out all about the Belvoir Iris Collection here.
THE TOP FLOWER GARDENS AND PARKS IN SWITZERLAND: We recently visited the amazing gardens at the Chateau de Vullierens near Morges and have added it to this list of wonderful parks and flower gardens you really should visit.Take a look at these wonderful garden locations here.
VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK: Why not visit the Goldau Tier Park and see all the animals. Find out more about this great animal park here.
VIST THE WILDNIS PARK ZURICH: Or how about a trip to the lovely Wildnis Park in Zurich. Entry is free and the parking charge goes towards the upkeep for the animals. See details on the Wildnis Park Zurich here.
Ilana Campbell Beautician & Threading Specialist
Ilana Campbell offers a wide range of beauty treatments from her salon in Küsnacht. She does eyebrow threading, phototherapy and facials for all skin types. She also offers micro-needling treatments using the latest technology.
“Look Good and Feel Amazing”! Ilana Campbell
Zurichstrasse 77, Küsnacht
Mobile: 079 88 99 629
ilanacampbell@gmail.com
Visit www.ilanacampbell.com Website here
CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN THE SPRING IN ZURICH: Check out these great suggestions for things to do in Zurich in Springtime.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
TRAVEL & EXCURSIONS
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
Fancy a first class trip with the iconic Churchill Red Arrow to the lakeside opera in Bregenz for a birthday or special celebration? ….
A UNIQUE EXCURSION ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TO BREGENZ: If you’re looking for a unique trip, maybe for a birthday, anniversary or Mother’s Day present, we have a wonderful idea! How about a luxury trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Bregenz in Austria for the Madame Butterfly Opera on 20th August 2022? Find out all about it here.
DISCOVER THE TOP THINGS TO DO IN NEUCHATEL: Neuchâtel makes for a great day out or a wonderful weekend break, Read all about it here.
THE RHINE FALLS: Find out more about a trip to the Rhine Falls here.
A TRIP TO PAXMAL ABOVE THE WALENSEE: The peace monument Paxmal high above the Walensee is always worth a trip. Find out all about it here.
EXPLORE TICINO WITH LOTS OF FUN ACIVITIES: How about an exciting trip to Ticino. Take a look at these ideas for an active break in Ticino.
E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING FUN IN VILLARS: There are so many great outdoor activities in Villars, Switzerland. Find out all about these activities in Villars here
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO KYBURG CASTLE? Kyburg Castle, not far from Zurich, is a great family destination and is open for the summer season. Find out all about this award winning castle here.
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect for Spring time and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.
A TRIP TO THE FLOWER ISLAND OF MAINAU IN THE BODENSEE: Now is the perfect time to visit the Flower island of Mainau is Lake Constance. Read all about Insel Mainau here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
POP ART ICON JAMES FRANCIS GILL AT QUEENS GALLERY ZURICH: Living legend and pop art icon James Francis Gill was in Zurich last week. Our friend Angie Weinberger from Global People Transitions was luck enough to meet him. Read all about the event here.
JAMES FRANCIS GILL EXHIBITION IN ZURICH UNTIL 21st MAY: Read all about the James Francis Gill exhibition at Queen’s Gallery here.
THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 5th – 10th JULY: The Epicure Food Festival is taking place at the Dolder Grand, hosted by Heiko Nieder who is joined by top chefs from all over the world. Try your luck at getting a ticket now as they are going like hot cakes! See details here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE NOW OPEN: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open once again from now until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
A FARM HOLIDAY WITH ROTER HAHN IN SOUTH TYROL: Peter recently visited the idyllic area in South Tyrol in Italy to experience a “Roter Hahn” farm stay. Read all about this great idea for experiencing nature on your holidays and this innovative experience! Find out all about the Roter Hahn farm holidays in South Tyrol here.
NEWLY RENOVATED HOTEL IN ZURICH – HOTEL SEIDENHOF: The centrally located Hotel Seidenhof in Zurich is a perfect locations for families, couples and business people alike. It even has its own little courtyard garden – and it’s just off Bahnhofstrasse! It has just reopened after major refurb. Find out more about the Hotel Seidenhof here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies. If you have any news of additional benefit events please email us or leave a comment below. See details here.
ILANA CAMPBELL BEAUTICIAN AND THREADING SPECIALIST KÜSNACHT: Ilana Campbell is a beautician & Threading Specialist based in Küsnacht. Find out all about her services here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: Follow the NewInZurich Instagram account here for more ideas and inspiration about Zurich and beyond
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich below using this link
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich when booking. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich
- BLOOM Eco friendly Refillable Cosmetics – Use Code NEWINZURICH-20 to get CHF 20 off every purchase of CHF 50 and over. Offer Code valid till 31st August 2022.
