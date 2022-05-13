What’s On In Zurich Middle of May 2022 Onwards

PHOTO SCHWEIZ 13th – 17th MAY at HALLE 550 ZURICH: Photo Schweiz photography exhibition is now on at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon from 13th – 17th May. Find out more here.

CATS THE MUSCIAL AT THEATER 11 ZURICH – 13th – 29th MAY:Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical will be performing in Zurich at Theater 11 in the original English version from 13th – 29th May. Find out all about CATS here.

OPEN HOUSE BASEL ARCHITECTURE 13th – 15th MAY: Why not take a trip to Basel to experience the “Open House Basel” event where you get to explore lots of cool architectural buildings in the city. Find out all about it here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SPRING MARKET 14th MAY: The Spring Market is back at Frau Gerolds Garten near Hardbrücke. It starts around 11am. Find out more here.

ICS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ZUMIKON 15TH MAY: The ICS International Festival is taking place on Sunday 15th May from 11am-4pm at the ICS school grounds at Strubenacher 3, 8126 Zumikon, Switzerland. A fun day for all the family! Try food and drink from 20+ different countries, buy English-speaking books, plus fun games, sports, and arts and crafts activities for the kids. Entry is free. To buy food, drinks, books etc you’ll need tickets which you can purchase on the day. Most items are in the CHF 3-5 ballpark. All proceeds go to support the school’s charitable causes including Ukraine relief efforts.

ENGLISH SPEAKING COMEDY IN ZURICH – 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 18th – 28th MAY: Don’t miss this comedy all in English at Theater Im Seefeld in Zurich. See all the details about this comedy show here.

FLAT SWITZERLAND BOOK LAUNCH IN ZURICH 18th MAY & WIN A BOOK!: Join the author Katrin Gygax for her book launch about cycling on the flat in Switzerland. It takes place on Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 at 7pm at Wheely Pop, the new kids’ bicycle store in Zurich’s Kreis 5. Address: Josefstrasse 27, 8005 Zurich. Book contest closes Sunday 15th May at midnight. Find out more and why not see if you can win a copy of the book Flat Switzerland here.

SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH 24th MAY – 10th JUNE: Love surprises? How about going to a secret location, somewhere in Zurich for a SECRET DINNER? We went for a secret dinner a while ago (see blogpost here) and thoroughly enjoyed the fun and the drama! Fancy going to the next one? It takes place on 24th May – 10th June and is bound to be a really fun set of evenings! All we can tell you right now is that it will take place somewhere in Zurich and the theme is “Space Travel”! Find out more here.

YOKO ONO EXHIBITION AT KUNSTHAUS UNTIL 29th MAY: Don’t miss the Yoko Ono exhibition at the Kunsthaus. You can find out all about it here.

IRANIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN ZURICH 26th MAY – 1st JUNE: Visit the Iranian Film Festival website here to find out more.

English Speaking Theatre in Zurich

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress – A Comedy in English

Theater im Seefeld

18th – 28th May 2022

From Tony Award winner Alan Ball, comes this hilarious comedy play about five identically dressed women trying to escape the wedding of a bride they hate. In a cramped bedroom these women talk, laugh, argue, cry, console one another, and slowly become friends.

VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK: Why not visit the Goldau Tier Park and see all the animals. Find out more about this great animal park here.

VIST THE WILDNIS PARK ZURICH: Or how about a trip to the lovely Wildnis Park in Zurich. Entry is free and the parking charge goes towards the upkeep for the animals. See details on the Wildnis Park Zurich here.

Ilana Campbell Beautician & Threading Specialist

Ilana Campbell offers a wide range of beauty treatments from her salon in Küsnacht. She does eyebrow threading, phototherapy and facials for all skin types. She also offers micro-needling treatments using the latest technology.

Ilana Campbell Zurichstrasse 77, Küsnacht Mobile: 079 88 99 629

