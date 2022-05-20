Home » Exhibitions and Events » Zurich Street Food Festival Summer 2022
Exhibitions and EventsExploring ZurichFood and DrinkThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

Zurich Street Food Festival Summer 2022

Zurich Street Food Festival Summer 2022 at Stdionbrache Hardturm Zurich

by newinzurich
0 comment

Zurich Street Food Festival Summer 2022

Zurich Street Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

Zurich Street Food Festival Summer 2022 at Stdionbrache Hardturm

The Zurich Street Food Festival is back ! It’s an amazing journey through a variety of cuisines from all over the world. You can find a diverse selection of foods from Ethiopia, Spain, Yemen, Korea, Greece and so many other countries. It doesn’t matter if you’re a meat eater, a pescatarian, a vegetarian or vegan – there is literally something for everyone.

Zurich Street Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

It is the biggest outdoor restaurant in Zurich with around lots of amazing food stands participating and on Fridays there is music too!

Zurich Street Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

This amazing event is not just about the food, the atmosphere of the event is also quite remarkable, the festival takes place in a unique setting with colourful bright lights, fantastic music and simply great food.

Zurich Street Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

There is also and opportunity for dancing and singing to a variety of up beat tunes from all over the planet.

Zurich Street Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

The festival is on now until 26th June 2022 – so why not visit it whilst you can!

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL HARDTURM-BRACHE ZURICH

When: Open daily till 26th June

Opening Times :
Mo-Fr 17-24.00 / Sa 12-24.00 / So 12-21.00

Closed on: Sunday 5th June for Whit Sunday but open on Monday 6th June .

Where: Stadionbrache Hardturm, Hardturmstrasse 401 – 8005 Zürich

For more information visit the Street Food Festival website here. 

Zurich Street Food Festival Summer / Autumn 2021

This Article was written and researched by Marianna Sobotkowska

With photos by Marianna and by Street Food Festival Zurich

*** Articles You May Like ***

The Lobster Club – Heiko Nieder ‘s Summer Pop Up at the Dolder Grand

Zurich Street Food at MICAS GARTEN

Lunch at Roots-Basel for Nespresso Gourmet Weeks

Veuve Clicquot and The BOLD WOMAN AWARD

LUX Restaurant at the Kongresshaus Zurich

A Delicious Dinner at Restaurant Weisses Rössli Zurich

****************************F

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich End of May Early...

What’s On In Zurich Late May 2022

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens...

What’s On In Zurich Middle of May 2022...

Meeting Popart Icon James Francis Gill in the...

Beautiful Parks and Flower Gardens To Visit in...

Top 10 Best Things To See and Do...

Kreislauf 345 Shopping Event Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of May 2022

Photos of RingZurich – Light Festival at Zurich...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security