.Caliente! Latin American Music Festival Zurich

Usually, every Summer, during the first weekend of July, the colourful and vibrant Caliente! Festival takes place in Zurich. It is extremely popular and is in fact the largest Latin Music Festival in Europe.  It’s perfect for lovers of Latin-American music, cuisine and culture and it all takes place in the centre of Zurich.

Caliente! usually takes place over 3 days but this year it’s over 2 weekends! It is on on 1st & 2nd July and on 8th & 9th July 2022.

There is an action packed program of live concerts, dance shows, Samba schools and DJs as Latin, Brasilian and Caribbean Culture is celebrated.There is also diverse range of dance and music groups highlighting the Latin cultural scene. With Salsa, Brasil, Merengue, Bachata, Cumbia, Cuban Jazz, Timba, Rumba, Spanish Rock, Flamenco, Mambo and Reggae as well as Capoeira groups and Samba schools and dance shows and lots more, there is so much to choose from.

Food & Drink at Caliente!

You won’t go hungry either, as there are also plenty of delicious exotic and spicy food and drinks to enjoy.

So put your dancing shoes on and head over to join the Caliente! Festival this year!

Take a look here at a short video by Tim Hughes of a previous year’s event:

When: 1st & 2nd July  + 8th & 9th July 2022

Where: Kasernenareal, Zurich

Tickets: Ticket prices start at  CHF 15.70

You can visit the Caliente! website here.

