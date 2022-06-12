Camille Henrot Exhibition at Art In The Park at Baur Au Lac Zurich 2022

Camille Henrot Exhibition at Art In The Park

13th June – 17th July 2022

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Art in the Park at the beautiful Baur Au Lac in Zurich. Founded by art collector and writer, Gigi Kracht, Art In The Park is a wonderful outdoor art exhibition which takes place in the gardens of the luxury hotel in the centre of Zurich. The unique setting, with a magnificent view of Lake Zurich and the Alps is the perfect backdrop for an art exhibition. This year it features the work of French artist Camille Henrot and runs from 13th June – 17th July 2022.

5 Sculptures by French Artist Camille Henrot

The 2022 edition of Art In The Park features five bronze sculptures by the award-winning 43-year-old contemporary artist, whose work deals with “different strategies man has invented to deal with desire, frustration, fear of death, and exhaustion. It’s very much about life on earth”. A leading force in contemporary art, this is the first time the exhibition has featured the works of one solo female artist.

2 Month Long Outdoor Exhibition Curated by Gigi Kracht

The two month-long outdoor exhibition attracts art connoisseurs to view works from both newly emerging and established artists from all over the world and was founded by Gigi Kracht, wife of Andrea Kracht, the sixth-generation owner of the Zurich hotel as an annual Zurich cultural event.

Art In The Park – A Partnership With Hauser & Wirth

Art In The Park 2022 is a partnership between Hauser & With and the Baur au Lac and Gigi Kracht.

Whilst you’re there you may wish to enjoy drinks or a meal on the beautiful new terrace at the Baur au Lac (reservations highly recommended!).

Art In The Park 2022

When: 13th June – 17th July 2022

Where: The Gardens of the Baur Au Lac

Address: Glärnischstrasse 18, 8002 Zurich, Switzerland

Tel: +41 44 220 50 20

Entrance: Free of Charge

Email: info@bauraulac.ch

Visit the Baur Au Lac Website here

