Free Mid Summer Night Dancing at the

Sommernachtsball Zurich HB

Mid Summer Dancing at Zurich Main Station

Sommernachtsball at Zurich HB

If you subscribe to our What’s On Guide and newsletter you will have known that every June, on a Saturday close to 21st, Midsummer night, there is a Sommernachtsball at Zurich HB! What’s more is that the event is totally FREE!

Zurich Main Station Transformed Into A Dance Hall

@tanzwerk101 and @pepelienhard live band and the Vienna Ballorchester. This year’s Sommernachtball took place on Saturday 25th June and the main hall at the railway station was transformed into a dance hall! The event took place in conjunction withandlive band and the Vienna Ballorchester.

All Types of Music at Sommernachtsball Zurich HB

There was something for everyone with all types of music and dancing, from breakdancing to classical to flamenco. There was also some dancing instruction too! In addition Tanzwerk had dancers on hand to partner with anyone who needed one! There was so much energy and such a great atmosphere it was great to see the train station packed and full of life! The Sommernachtball began at 8pm and went on till 2am! !

Make A Note To Go To the Sommernachtsball 2023!

If you missed it this year mark your calendar for the Saturday after Midsummer night next year!

Sommernachtsball on Instagram

You can see a few more photos and video clips on Instagram here:

Sommernachtsball Zurich HB

When: On the Saturday nearest to Midsummers Day (21st June)

Where: The main hall of Zurich HB

Tickets: No tickets – free entry

Dress code: No dress code – whatever you feel comfortable wearing

*** Articles You May Like ***

Swiss Openair Concerts 2022:

Top Ice Cream Spots Zurich:

*****************************