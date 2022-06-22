Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals & Concerts in Switzerland

Open Air Concerts and Festivals in Switzerland Summer 2022

Top Summer Music and Openair Festivals

Check out our guide to top Summer Music and Openair Festivals & Concerts below! So many of them are back for 2022 after a difficult time over the past two years. So why not enjoy a Summer of Music with all the Open Air Festivals across Switzerland?

Where To Buy Tickets for Openair Festivals in Switzerland

Do always try to buy tickets from the Official website or alternatively via a ticket vendor like Ticketcorner or Starticket. At all costs avoid paying inflated prices from services like ViaGoGo, which have been banned in many place for their sharp practices! Unfortunately they often come up in the number one spot when you Google festivals!

Open Air Festivals & Concerts in Switzerland 2022

Check out our list of concerts taking place listed this Summer in Switzerland:

Openair St.Gallen 30th June – 3rd July 2022

Check out the programme and book your tickets here.

Montreux Jazz Festival 1st– 16th July 2022

Visit the Montreux Jazz Festival website by clicking here.

Openair Frauenfeld 6th – 9th July 2022

Check out the line up and book your tickets on the Openair Frauenfeld website by clicking here.

Gurtenfestival Bern 13th – 16th July 2022

The Gurtenfestival takes place in Bern.

Check out the line up and book your tickets for the Gurtenfestival by clicking here.

Moon & Stars 14th – 24th July 2022

The Moon & Stars concert takes place in the beautiful town of Locarno in Ticino.

Check the website for the Moon & Stars by clicking here.

Paléo Festival Nyon 19th-24th July 2022

The Paléo Festival takes place in Nyon.

Check out the website for the Paléo by clicking here.

Stadt Sommer Zürich 29th-30th July & 4th-6th August 2022

All Stadt Sommer city concerts are FREE! See the line up directly below:

Line Up for Stadt Sommer 2022

Magda Drozd– Friday, July 29, 2022, 9 p.m., Seebühne Rote Fabrik

Noémi Büchi– Friday, July 29, 2022, 10 p.m., Seebühne Rote Fabrik

OneTwoThree– Saturday, July 30, 2022, 9 p.m., Stadiobrache Hardturm

Batbait– Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10 p.m., Stadiobrache Hardturm

District Five– Thursday, August 4, 2022, 9 p.m., Sihlhölzli Park

Andrina Bollinger– Thursday, August 4, 2022, 10 p.m., Sihlhölzli Park

Mercee– Friday, August 5, 2022, 9 p.m., Turbinenplatz

Naomi Lareine– Friday, August 5, 2022, 10 pm Turbinenplatz

Stefanie Stauffacher– Saturday, August 6, 2022, 9 pm in front of Helsinkiklub

Dalai Puma– Saturday, August 6, 2022, 10 pm in front of Helsinkiklub

For more information visit the Stadt Sommer website here.

Einsiedler Musikfest 5th-6th August 2022

Check out the programme for the Einsiedler Musikfest and book your tickets here.

Brienzersee Rock Festival 5th – 7th August 2022

Taking place near Lake Brienz not far from Bern this popular rock festival boasts a stunning location.

Check the website for the Brienzersee Rock festival by clicking here.

Rock Oz’Arènes Festival 10th-14th August 2022

The Rock Oz’Arènes music festival takes place in Avenches, Switzerland.

Check out the line up and book your tickets for the Rock Oz’Arènes here.

Winterthurer Musikfestwochen 10th-21st August 2022

Check out the programme and book your tickets here.

Heitere Openair Zofingen 12th – 14th August 2022

Check the website for the for the Heitere Openair Zofingen here.

Openair Gampel 20th – 22nd August 2022

Check the line up and book your tickets for the Openair Gampel here.

Rundfunk Festival at Landesmuseum 21st July-3rd September 2022

This is not really a Music Festival – but it is definitely worth going along too and it is FREE!

Read a previous article all about the Rundfunk Festival here.

Visit the Rundfunk website and see the programme here.

Zürich Openair 23rd-27th August 2022

Check out the website for the line up for Zürich Openair here.



All photos by Geoff Pegler

We hope you liked this Guide to Open Air festivals and concerts in Switzerland this year. You might also be interested learning about the Openair Cinema in Zurich here too.

Whatever you do, have fun!

