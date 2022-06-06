Sofwave – Facial Rejuvenation With Zero Downtime

at Dermanence Zurich

If you’re looking for a facial rejuvenation treatment and are not ready to embrace all that a facelift entails, there are a multitude of treatments on the market. Many of them like Botox and fillers need a certain amount of downtime or “special care” afterwards. However, there is a brand new technology which is very popular in both the US and the UK and which requires NO DOWNTIME afterwards! It is called Sofwave and it is a treatment to lift eyelids, eyebrows and cheeks and well as the jawline and neck area. It is now available at Dermanence in Zurich.

Dermanence The Only Place In Zurich Offering Sofwave

Dermanence in Bahnhofstrasse is the only place in Zurich and one of just two clinics in the whole of Switzerland currently offering this Skin Tightening procedure. Sofwave is a new treatment and is taking the beauty world by storm as it is getting great reviews and has already won several awards. It has has been “clinical proven to rebuild collagen and improve facial lines and wrinkles through its patent pending UB proprietary technology”. Although similar to some other ultrasound treatments – it works in a unique way, without any downtime and without any risk of complications due to the nature of the area of the skin that it targets.

What is Sofwave?

So what is it exactly and is it safe? Sofwave is a non-invasive treatment which aims to minimize fine lines and wrinkles and tighten and lift the skin. It is FDA approved and works using ultrasound parallel beam technology. This creates heat in the middle layer of the skin (the optimal depth for treating wrinkles) whilst at the same time bypassing and protecting the outer skin layer. The sound waves generate heat which triggers a healing reaction and replenishes collagen. This then leads to a smoother, firmer complexion and a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Unlike some ultrasound technologies which target a deeper level of the skin (and which run the possible risk of nerve damage or fat tissue breakdown), Sofwave is much safer. It targets only the middle to deep layer of the skin at 1.5mm, where collagen is most abundant. One of the best things about Sofwave is that you only have a very minimal amount of discomfort – it is far less painful than many other anti-ageing treatments.

Sofwave at Dermanence Zurich

I was lucky enough to try out a Sofwave treatment at Dermanence in Zurich and was amazed to discover how easy, straight forward and painless it is. After an initial consultation where a doctor assessed my face to see if I would be a suitable candidate, an appointment was made and just a few days later I was back in the consulting rooms at Dermanence. Their consulting rooms are conveniently located just a stone’s throw from Zurich main station, at Bahnhofstrasse 104. My appointment was at 10 am in the morning and at 9 am I applied a numbing cream all over my cleansed face at home so that by the time I arrived at Dermanence it would have already started taking effect.

The Sofwave Treatment

Once at Dermanence I was taken to the treatment room where my (by now very numb!) face was cleansed and another numbing gel was applied with a brush.

I was also given a couple of painkillers to take as this is important for later on, once the numbing gel has worn off. The therapist then marked out sections on my face with a pen and the treatment began.

A conductive gel was applied to my face to work with the Sofwave device and section by section my face was treated. The treatment wasn’t painful – but there are definite “twinges” of minor discomfort as certain parts of your face tend to be more sensitive than others.

There are 5 settings and I started off at setting 3 but very soon we decided that since I was finding it easy to handle it would be a good idea to move up to setting 4. The higher the setting, the more intense the treatment and therefore the potential results. The whole face took just over an hour and a quarter. At the half way stage I could see that the treated half of my face was already looking slightly less lined and wrinkled.

Halfway through treatment with just the side on the left treated (my right)

By the end of the Sofwave treatment my face felt definitely “tighter” and my complexion more even. Also some of the fine lines around my eyes were less visible.

The other thing I was really surprised at was that my face was not red at all. Sofwave incorporates an integrated cooling system which makes it much more pleasant than many other treatments. In addition, when it was all over I was also given a cooling sheet mask to wear for 10 – 15 minutes before my face was dried and a high factor sunscreen was applied.

No Downtime After Sofwave Treatment at Dermanence

A major advantage of this treatment for me was that not only did I experience no redness or soreness on my face, but I was free to do whatever I liked afterwards. After the mask and the application of sunscreen I was able to go to work, take the train home and later that afternoon I went swimming in the lake. Unlike other non-invasive treatments, with Sofwave you can also fly straight after, sleep on your face or your side or however you wish without having to worry at all.

When Can you See An Improvement and How Often Do You Need The Treatment?

Although you can usually see a small improvement in your skin right after the treatment it takes up to 12 weeks for the full effect to be apparent. Unlike many treatments where you have to book a course of 6 or 10 to see the full results, with Sofwave, depending on the condition of your skin, you normally need just one treatment initially, with a follow up just once a year. I will update this article at 12 weeks to let you know how my face is at this stage.

Award Winning Technology

Sofwave has already won several awards including ELLE Magazine’s “Future of Beauty Award” 2021, the Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Award for “Best Game Changer” and the NewBeauty 2022 Award.

For more information on the technology used please see this video by Sofwave explaining the process.

About Dermanence

Dermanence is run by Dr Marianne Meli and a team of qualified doctors who are assisted by fully trained therapists. The clinic deals with all aspects of medical dermatology as well as aesthetics and anti-aging treatments. As well as offering the latest advancements in skin care treatments, they also stock a great selection of top skincare brands including Skinceuticals, Dr Barbara Sturm and other top makes.

How Much Does it Cost

There is no denying that Sofwave is an expensive treatment – but for a treatment which delivers results, is non-invasive and with no downtime it has surely got be one worth serious consideration. The treatment is aimed at people aged between 45 and 60 years old, but many younger and older people are also able to benefit from this new therapy. It is not by any means the same as a facelift, which is an invasive procedure requiring a lot of downtime and aftercare, but if your face is in need of a little help, this may just be the revitalising face treatment for you.

As well as treating the whole face, treatment is also available for specific areas. For example you may just want your sagging eyelids treated, or you may want your jawline treated. Prices start at CHF 1200 for eyelids and a full face costs CHF 1900.

For more information on Sofwave at Dermanence see here.

So if your face could do with a little help but you don’t fancy going under the knife, why not contact Dermanence for a consultation to see if they can help?

Dermanence

Address: Dermanence AG Hautarztpraxis, Bahnhofstrasse 104, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland Tel: +41 44 482 09 09 Visit the Dermanence.ch website here to find out more View from window at Dermanence in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich Photos by Christina with selected photos from Dermanence *****************************

