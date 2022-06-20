Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2022 Guide

Top Summer Openair Cinema in Zürich 2022 Guide

Summer isn’t summer in Zürich without the openair kinos. In this guide, we’ve collated some of the best summer Zürich openair cinemas for you to choose from. Take a look at the guide below and enjoy a wonderful evening watching a film in Zürich openair.

Wetterleuchten: Kino im Schiffbau-Atrium – 10th – 26th June 2022

Takes place in the garden in Schiffbau-Innenhof

Dates: 10th – 26th June 2022

See the programme / website here.

Hofkino – 16th June – 10th July 2022

Takes place in Landesmuseum

Dates: 16th June – 10th July 2022

See the programme / website here.

Xenix Openair Kino– 2nd June– 13th July 2022

Openair cinema at Helvetiaplatz

Dates: 2nd June– 13th July 2022

See the programme / website here.

Sofa Openair Kino– 7th – 9th July 2022

Takes place in the Innenhof Guthirt.

Dates: 7th– 9th July 2022

See the programme / website here.

Kino Am Pfäffikersee – 8th – 16th July 2022

Takes place outside Zürich on Lake Pfäffikersee

Dates: 8th – 16th July 2022

See the programme / website here.

Rote Fabrik – 7th July – 19th August 2022

Takes place right on the lake (Rote Fabrik, 8038 Zürich)

Dates: 7th July – 19th August 2022. See programme for individual dates and films (in German)

See the programme / website here.

Filmfluss – 13th – 31st July 2022

Takes place at the Badi at Unterer Letten.

Dates: 13th – 31st July 2022

Visit the website here.

Openair Kino Oerlikon – 19th – 20th July 2022

Takes place on Elias-Canetti Strasse, behind BH Oerlikon

Dates: 19th – 20th July 2022

See the programme / website here.

Röntgenplatz Kino– 15th – 23th July 2022

Take place in Röntgenplatz in Kreis 5.

Dates: 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd July 2022

Programme / website here.

Allianz Openair Kino 21st July– 21st August 2022

The big openair cinema Allianz openair Cinema begins at Zürichhorn on 21st July and continues until 21st August with different films every day, many of which are English language films.

Tickets go on sale on 1st July.

Dates: 21st July – 21st August 2022

See website and programme here.

Dolder Wellenkino – 5th to 21st August 2022

Takes place at the Dolder Sports Bad.

Dates: 5th – 21st August 2022

***You can start booking your tickets from 1st July***

See the programme here.

Bloom Openair Kino – 19th to 28th August 2022

Takes place in the Europaalle-Platz.

Dates: 19th August – 28th August

See the programme / website here.

Sihlwaldkino – 26th August – 4th September 2022

Takes place in Sihlwald.

Dates: 26th August – 4th September 2022

See the Sihlwaldkino programme here.

