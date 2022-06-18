Home » Exhibitions and Events » Visit the Fascinating Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Zurich
Exhibitions and EventsThings To DoWhat's On

Visit the Fascinating Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Zurich

Art and Culture in Dietikon Zurich

by newinzurich
0 comment

Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Dietikon Zurich

Visit the Fascinating Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Zurich

Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Dietikon Zurich

Art and Culture in Dietikon Zurich

You might be familiar with the work of Bruno Weber, having seen some of his sculptures on the Uetliberg in Zurich. To enjoy more of the artist’s work a trip to the Bruno Weber Sculpture Park in Dietikon, Zurich is highly recommended. Weber was an award winning Swiss sculptor, artist and architect who was born in Dietikon in 1931. He specialised in sculpting fantasy creatures and artefacts out of concrete which visitors can get close to and actually touch. Although the artist died in 2011, his fantastic legacy lives on for visitors to enjoy in this wonderful park.

Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Dietikon Zurich

Largest Sculpture Park In Switzerland

At the Bruno Weber Sculpture Park you will find a whole raft of sculptures both large and small, meticulously designed and  created by the artist. It’s a 15,000 square metre art space, making it the largest sculpture park dedicated to a single artist in Switzerland.

Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Dietikon Zurich

Bruno Weber Foundation

The Bruno Weber Foundation, with the help of both private and public donations, has been working hard to ensure that the Bruno Weber Park can remain open to be enjoyed by the public since 1991.  It’s a fascinating display of various art and sculpture forms, which will appeal to both old and young alike.

Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Dietikon Zurich

Open On Wednesdays, Saturdays & Sundays

It’s only open on Wednesdays and on Saturdays and Sundays. However, Covid restrictions permitting, they organise a number of events including “Brunch and Art” on certain Sundays which are worth looking out for.

Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Dietikon Zurich

The Bruno Weber Park is a great day out for all the family. To find out more visit the website below.

Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Dietikon Zurich

Bruno Weber Park

Address: Bruno Weber Stiftung, Zur Weinrebe 3, 8953 Dietikon

Tel. 044 731 25 48

Email Bruno Weber Park here.

Opening Times: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Opening Hours: 11am – 6pm

For more information please visit the Bruno Weber website here.

Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Dietikon Zurich

*********************

Photos courtesy of Bruno Weber Stiftung and Carmen Sirboiu

For more information about things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles Which May Interest You

The Award Winning Kyburg Castle Near Winterthur

The China Gardens Zurich – A great Place to Visit

Zurich Zoo – Open 365 Days A Year!

Alpamare Water Park Pfäffikon

Tierpark Goldau Animal Park

Woodland and Wildlife at the Wildnispark Zurich

Hergiswil Glass Factory – Glasi Hergiswil

The Medieval City of Rapperswil

A Day Trip To Mount Rigi

Guide to Best Cafés in Zurich

Top Ice Cream Spots in Zurich

***********************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of July 2022

Caliente! Latin American Music Festival Zurich

Enjoy Wonderful Music at the Montreux Jazz Festival

What’s On In Zurich End of June 2022

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals &...

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2022 Guide

What’s On In Zurich Late June 2022

What Is the Frauenstreik on 14th June in...

Tour de Suisse Cycling Race 2022 Begins in...

Camille Henrot’s Exhibition at Art In The Park...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security