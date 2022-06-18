Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Dietikon Zurich

Visit the Fascinating Bruno Weber Sculpture Park Zurich

You might be familiar with the work of Bruno Weber, having seen some of his sculptures on the Uetliberg in Zurich. To enjoy more of the artist’s work a trip to the Bruno Weber Sculpture Park in Dietikon, Zurich is highly recommended. Weber was an award winning Swiss sculptor, artist and architect who was born in Dietikon in 1931. He specialised in sculpting fantasy creatures and artefacts out of concrete which visitors can get close to and actually touch. Although the artist died in 2011, his fantastic legacy lives on for visitors to enjoy in this wonderful park.

Largest Sculpture Park In Switzerland

At the Bruno Weber Sculpture Park you will find a whole raft of sculptures both large and small, meticulously designed and created by the artist. It’s a 15,000 square metre art space, making it the largest sculpture park dedicated to a single artist in Switzerland.

Bruno Weber Foundation

The Bruno Weber Foundation, with the help of both private and public donations, has been working hard to ensure that the Bruno Weber Park can remain open to be enjoyed by the public since 1991. It’s a fascinating display of various art and sculpture forms, which will appeal to both old and young alike.

Open On Wednesdays, Saturdays & Sundays

It’s only open on Wednesdays and on Saturdays and Sundays. However, Covid restrictions permitting, they organise a number of events including “Brunch and Art” on certain Sundays which are worth looking out for.

The Bruno Weber Park is a great day out for all the family. To find out more visit the website below.

Bruno Weber Park

Address: Bruno Weber Stiftung, Zur Weinrebe 3, 8953 Dietikon

Tel. 044 731 25 48

Email Bruno Weber Park here.

Opening Times: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Opening Hours: 11am – 6pm

For more information please visit the Bruno Weber website here.

Photos courtesy of Bruno Weber Stiftung and Carmen Sirboiu

