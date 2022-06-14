What Is The Frauenstreik on 14th June in Switzerland ?

Women’s March Zurich 2022

Frauenstreik Takes Place 14th June Every Year

The Frauenstreik takes place every year on 14th June. It is the anniversary of the date when gender equality was made law in Switzerland back in 1981. However, despite the law there are still very big discrepancies in Switzerland in the earning power between men and women and the distribution of childcare. So in order to highlight the inequality that still exists between the sexes, the “Frauenstreik” women’s marches take place all across Switzerland on this day.

Photos of The Frauenstreik Zurich 2022

In 2020 and 2021 the Frauenstreik didn’t take place due to the pandemic. However, you can see some photos here of the last Franuenstreik in Zurich in 2019.

We have also captured some photos the 2022 Frauenstreik in case you missed it. You can also see an Instagram Reel of the march here.

The 2022 Frauenstreik in Zurich took place in a peaceful and good humoured manner as the march went along the river Limmat, through the city and even down Bahnhofstrasse. Known as the “purple wave” due to the colour adopted by the Frauenstreik there people walking, skating, biking and pushing prams and strollers. There were banners, posters, music and speeches. It was a colourful affair with plenty of purple of course, quite a smattering of pink and rainbow colours too. June is Pride month and on Saturday 18th June the Zurich Pride Event will be taking place in Zurich.

Women Still Fighting For Their Rights

Sadly there has been little progress since the last Frauenstreik in 2019 and some say that the disparity in pay is even worse now than it was then. Other key issues women want to highlight include the need for improved childcare facilities, for more women in top jobs and in politics and addressing the individual taxation of married couples and the consent laws. Another hot topic is the proposed plan to increase the retirement age for women which angers many.

The Frauenstreik Takes Place All Across Switzerland

There were events in numerous cities across Switzerland, with most, but not all, starting around 6pm. Cities where there were demonstrations include Berne, Basel, Chur, Fribourg, Geneva, Lausanne, Lucerne, Winterthur, Zug and of course Zurich.

Instagram Reel of Frauenstreik Zurich 2022

You can find out more about the Frauenstreik Switzerland initiatives here.

