What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2022
Time is flying and it’s already June! And on Monday 6th June there is another Public Holiday in Zurich – so do make the most of the weekend even if the forecast is a little unsettled. “Secret Dinner” continues until 10th June ! Zurich Street Food Festival is now on, Micas Garten Street Food is also open too and the Lobster Club at the Dolder Grand is in full swing. Another great place to visit is the newly renovated terrace at the Baur Au Lac. On the food front we also have another great recommendation for you – the Weisses Rössli restaurant close to Enge. Have you been to see the Claude Monet Immersive Gardens exhibition? If the weather is fine how about visiting a Badi – see our list here – or maybe you want to go Stand Up Paddle Boarding ? Here’s a list of the best Ice Cream places in town. Don’t forget if you’re looking for a very special treat why not book the luxury Churchill Red Arrow trip to Bregenz Festival to see Madame Butterfly on 20th August?
Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of June 2022
FLEA MARKET KREIS 3 SATURDAY 4th JUNE: There is a “Flohmi” or Flea Market taking place in various locations in Kreis 3 (Zurich 8003) on Saturday – so why not pop by and take a look? It’s on from 10am till 6pm.
AFRO-PFINGSTEN FESTIVAL 1st – 6th JUNE WINTERTHUR: The Afro-Pfingsten festival is back for 2022 and is on now until 6th June. Most of the action is near the Salzhaus conveniently located right next to the train station, with Latin and Reggae music and lots more. See details of Afro-Pfingsten 2022 here.
URBAN SURF CELEBRATES 5 YEARS 3rd & 4th JUNE: It’s 5 years since Urban Surf opened their doors and they are celebrating on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th with a Surf Show with DJs and music. So if you get the chance why not pop along? You can find out more about Urban Surf here. Urban Surf is at Geroldstrasse 15, 8005 Zurich
MACHERMARKT OERLIKON 4th JUNE: On Saturday 4th June from 12 till 6pm the Machermarkt is taking place
in Frischen Max at Oerlikon train station. Discover hand made accessories, jewellery, clothes and lots of creative products.
THE GELMERBAHN RE-OPENS 4th JUNE: Hold on tight! The Gelmerbahn re-opens on 4th June. Are you brave enough to go for a ride on the “Alpine Rollercoaster” – read all about it here?
See what the Gelmerbahn is like here.
CIRCUS KNIE IN ZURICH ENDS 6th JUNE: The big top is up at Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich has its final show on 6th June – you can find out more about the circus here.
WORLD PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th JUNE: Last chance to see the World Press Photo exhibition at the Swiss National Museum before it ends on 6th June. See details here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE UNLEASHING TALENT EVENT 9th JUNE: Join the BSCC for what promises to be an informative and very topical discussion about talent in the workforce. Address: HULT EF Corporate Education, Selnaustrasse 30, 8001 Zurich. From 6pm – 9pm on 9th June. See details here.
SECRET DINNER IN ZURICH ENDS 10th JUNE: Love surprises? How about going to a secret location, somewhere in Zurich for a SECRET DINNER? We went to one a while ago (see blogpost here) and thoroughly enjoyed the fun and the drama! Fancy going to the next one? It takes place until 10th June and tickets are already selling our for these fun packed evenings! All we can tell you right now is that it will take place somewhere in Zurich and the theme is “Space Travel”! Find out more here.
WOW MUSEUM CITY RALLY ZURICH 10th June: Have fun exploring Zurich with the WOW Museum’sCity Rally! It’s a city walk full of illusions in Zurich. In teams of 3 to 5 people you complete different stations and play for time with the goal of experiencing as many WOW’s as possible. The city walk works with the “City Rally Guide” App on your mobile. It’s suitable for children 7 and over, families, school classes, friends and tourists. Tickets for the “City Rally” costs CHF 75 per team and are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.wow-museum.ch.
BRAFA ART FESTIVAL BRUSSELS 9th – 26th JUNE: Visiting Brussels anytime soon? The BRAFA Art Festival is taking place with some great exhibits. Find out all about the BRAFA Art Festival here.
SBB CELEBRATES 175 YEARS – REGION OST EVENTS 11th & 12th JUNE: If you’re a train fan check out the programme for the SBB 175 years celebration on in the “Region OST” on 11th & 12th June. Visit the 175-Jahre website here.
THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 5th – 10th JULY: The Epicure Food Festival is taking place at the Dolder Grand, hosted by Heiko Nieder who is joined by top chefs from all over the world. Try your luck at getting a ticket now as they have been selling like hot cakes! See details here.
ART IN THE PARK AT THE BAUR AU LAC 13th JUNE – 17th JULY: This 2022 edition of Art in the Park” will be taking place at the Baur au Lac from 13th June – 17th July with stunning works by French artist Camille Henrot in a solo exhibition. Find out more here.
SWISS PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH UNTIL 26th JUNE: Swiss Press Photo 22 is an exhibition of the best Swiss press photos from last year. The exhibition consists of around 90 pictures, divided into six categories: current, everyday life, Swiss stories, portrait, sports and abroad. See more details about Swiss Press Photo 22 here.
ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL ON NOW TILL 26th JUNE: Zurich Street Food Festival is back and it’s on now until 26th June at Stadion Brache. See details of the Zurich Street Food Festival here.
PAELLA DAY AT 8008 SEELOUNGE ZURICH 1st JULY: From 6pm on 1st July you can enjoy Paella at 8008 Seelounge in Zurich. Tickets CHF 35 and it kicks off from 6pm.
ZÜRI FÄSCHT POSTPONED TILL 2023: Just in case you didn’t hear, Zueri Faescht which was supposed to take place at the beginning of July has now been postponed til 2023. The last Züri Fäscht took place in 2019 and the next one will now take place from 7th – 9th July 2023.
SATURDAY FLEA MARKETS BÜRKLIPLATZ OR KANZLEI: Why not check out one of the Flea Markets in Zurich on Saturday. There is one at Bürkliplatz and another at Kanzlei.
VIST THE IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK ZURICH: The irises are out in Belvoir Park in Zurich – so why not go and take a look. Find out all about the Belvoir Iris Collection here.
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDENS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG ZURICH TILL 17th JULY: Immerse yourself in the wonderful work of Claude Monet at the “Monet Immersive Gardens” Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG . See all the info on this Monet exhibition here.
TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here.
TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here.
Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich
20% off all hairdressing services on your 1st appointment
at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich when booking.
Please note that Anna speaks Italian and German and just a little English
Tel: 044 482 99 33 Address: Mutschellenstrasse 70, 8038 Zürich
Visit the website here.
*****************************************************************************************************
THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.
COOL DOWN ON THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER DINGY: Fancy floating down the Limmat on a rubber dingy? Read all about it here.
WHY NOT VISIT ONE OF THESE GREAT 12 FREE PARKS IN ZURICH: Take a look at these 12 great parks in Zurich which are all free to visit
THE TOP FLOWER GARDENS AND PARKS IN SWITZERLAND: We recently visited the amazing gardens at the Chateau de Vullierens near Morges and have added it to this list of wonderful parks and flower gardens you really should visit.Take a look at these wonderful garden locations here.
THE GARDENS AT CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: The stunning gardens at Chateau de Vullierens (above) near Morges are definitely worth a day trip from Zurich, or even better an overnight stay. As well as 9 different gardens, there are 85 sculptures, a restaurant and wine cellars. Read all about Chateau de Vullierens here.
A VISIT TO CHATEAU CHILLON: If you’re planning an excursion how about a trip to the beautiful and iconic Chateau Chillon neat Montreux?
VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK: Why not visit the Goldau Tier Park and see all the animals. Find out more about this great animal park here.
VISIT THE WILDNIS PARK ZURICH: Or how about a trip to the lovely Wildnis Park in Zurich. Entry is free and the parking charge goes towards the upkeep for the animals. See details on the Wildnis Park Zurich here.
IMMERSE RETREAT TO BELLINZONA WITH BEST SELLING AUTHOR DICCON BEWES 17th- 19th JUNE: An amazing opportunity to experience southern Switzerland this June. Immerse Retreats have a few spots remaining on an all-inclusive weekend to Bellinzona 17th – 19th June with bestselling author Diccon Bewes. Thanks to Ticino Tourism, you can save CHF 1000 off the normal price. Book your place on the Immerse Retreat now here.
CONCERTS AT THE TONHALLE ZURICH: See what on at the Tonhalle Zurich here.
COMEDY AND STAND UP ETC AT THE COMEDYHAUS ZURICH: Take a look here to see the latest events at the Comedyhaus Zurich.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY (OR CLOUDY) DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here
TRAVEL & EXCURSIONS
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
Fancy a first class trip with the iconic Churchill Red Arrow to the lakeside opera in Bregenz for a birthday or special celebration? ….
A UNIQUE EXCURSION ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TO BREGENZ: If you’re looking for a unique trip, maybe for a birthday, anniversary or Mother’s Day present, we have a wonderful idea! How about a luxury trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Bregenz in Austria for the Madame Butterfly Opera on 20th August 2022? (Please note photo above is of the location but a previous performance) Find out all about it here.
A WINE TOUR WITH TAXIBIKE IN GENEVA: We recently went on a really fun Wine Tasting excursion in Geneva on an e-TUKTUK with Taxibike. It’s a perfect idea for a group of friends or as a work do and we had amazing fun. Read all about it here.
TOP THINGS TO SEE AND DO IN GENEVA: We recently went to Geneva and haven’t get finished writing up our newest additions to this list – but these are some key places you really should see on a trip to the city. Take a look at our Guide To Geneva here.
EXPLORE TICINO WITH LOTS OF FUN ACIVITIES: How about an exciting trip to Ticino. Take a look at these ideas for an active break in Ticino.
E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING FUN IN VILLARS: There are so many great outdoor activities in Villars, Switzerland. Find out all about these activities in Villars here
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
A BEAUTIFUL HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG: Check out this very beautiful hike to the first 4 of the 7 peaks in Flumsderberg. Read the details of the hike here.
A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect for Spring time and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.
A TRIP TO THE FLOWER ISLAND OF MAINAU IN THE BODENSEE: Now is the perfect time to visit the Flower island of Mainau is Lake Constance. Read all about Insel Mainau here.
VISIT SELEGER MOOR PARK: Seleger Moor is a beautiful park and garden in Rifferswil not far from Zurich popular for visits with all the family. Learn more about Seleger Moor here.
DISCOVER THE BEAUTIFUL BAROQUE CITY OF SOLOTHURN: Solothurn (above) is an absolute gem of a city and there is so much to see and do. Read all about beautiful Solothurn here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
THE NEW TERRACE AT THE BAUR AU LAC: The newly refurbished Baur Au Lac is now open and is the perfect place to go for a drink or for a wonderful dinner. Read all about dinner on the Baur Au Lac Terrace here.
THE LOBSTER CLUB POP UP AT THE DOLDER GRAND: Heiko Nieder and his team have launched a fabulous new Pop Up at the Dolder Grand until the end of July. It’s open Thursday to Saturday from 6pm and Sundays from 12 till 2pm. As well as the most delicious lobster there is a great selection of other dishes too. Book tickets whilst you still can! Read all about the Lobster Club here.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
WEISSES RÖSSLI RESTAURANT NEAR ENGE: We recently discovered a wonderful little gem of a restaurant close to Enge called the Weisses Rössli. The food (see photo above) was excellent (they have 14 Gault Millau points) and a lovely little garden as well as a private function room for events etc. Read all about dinner at the Weisses Rössli here.
ROOFTOP BARS PERFECT FOR SUMMER: Check out these great rooftop bars here.
STRAWBERRY PICKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out some great places to go strawberry picking in and around Zurich. Take a look at these strawberry locations here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE NOW OPEN: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
RECIPE FOR LEMON POLENTA CAKE: Check out this delicious recipe for Lemon Polenta Cake here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
UKRAINE CRISIS: Please take a look at the information on how you can help the aid agencies. If you have any news of additional benefit events please email us or leave a comment below. See details here.
ILANA CAMPBELL BEAUTICIAN AND THREADING SPECIALIST KÜSNACHT: Ilana Campbell is a beautician & Threading Specialist based in Küsnacht. Find out all about her services here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: Follow the NewInZurich Instagram account here for more ideas and inspiration about Zurich and beyond
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
SWISS BREAD BOOK: If you love baking why not try the recipes in this great book all about Swiss Bread. Find out more about the Swiss Bread Book by Helvetic Kitchen here.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val– Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich below using this link
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich when booking. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich
- BLOOM Eco friendly Refillable Cosmetics – Use Code NEWINZURICH-20 to get CHF 20 off every purchase of CHF 50 and over. Offer Code valid till 31st August 2022.
Holding an Event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? Simply add it in the Comments box below!
*** Please check back later as we often update during the week ***
Some Ideas For Day Trips / Short Excursions
How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here
How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.
How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.
How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here
How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.
How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here
How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.