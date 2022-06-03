What’s On In Zurich Beginning of June 2022

Time is flying and it’s already June! And on Monday 6th June there is another Public Holiday in Zurich – so do make the most of the weekend even if the forecast is a little unsettled. “Secret Dinner” continues until 10th June ! Zurich Street Food Festival is now on, Micas Garten Street Food is also open too and the Lobster Club at the Dolder Grand is in full swing. Another great place to visit is the newly renovated terrace at the Baur Au Lac. On the food front we also have another great recommendation for you – the Weisses Rössli restaurant close to Enge. Have you been to see the Claude Monet Immersive Gardens exhibition? If the weather is fine how about visiting a Badi – see our list here – or maybe you want to go Stand Up Paddle Boarding ? Here’s a list of the best Ice Cream places in town. Don’t forget if you’re looking for a very special treat why not book the luxury Churchill Red Arrow trip to Bregenz Festival to see Madame Butterfly on 20th August?

Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of June 2022

FLEA MARKET KREIS 3 SATURDAY 4th JUNE: There is a “Flohmi” or Flea Market taking place in various locations in Kreis 3 (Zurich 8003) on Saturday – so why not pop by and take a look? It’s on from 10am till 6pm.

ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL ON NOW TILL 26th JUNE: Zurich Street Food Festival is back and it’s on now until 26th June at Stadion Brache. See details of the Zurich Street Food Festival here.

PAELLA DAY AT 8008 SEELOUNGE ZURICH 1st JULY: From 6pm on 1st July you can enjoy Paella at 8008 Seelounge in Zurich. Tickets CHF 35 and it kicks off from 6pm.

ZÜRI FÄSCHT POSTPONED TILL 2023: Just in case you didn’t hear, Zueri Faescht which was supposed to take place at the beginning of July has now been postponed til 2023. The last Züri Fäscht took place in 2019 and the next one will now take place from 7th – 9th July 2023.

SATURDAY FLEA MARKETS BÜRKLIPLATZ OR KANZLEI: Why not check out one of the Flea Markets in Zurich on Saturday. There is one at Bürkliplatz and another at Kanzlei.

VIST THE IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK ZURICH: The irises are out in Belvoir Park in Zurich – so why not go and take a look. Find out all about the Belvoir Iris Collection here.

THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.