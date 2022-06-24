What’s On In Zurich End of June 2022

Have a great weekend and week ahead! It’s been a very hot and changeable week and the forecast for the weekend is for more sunshine. Sunday 26th June is the last day of Zurich Street Food Festival, so if you haven’t been why not take a trip. If you prefer dining by the lake or the river check out these great Waterside Restaurants or maybe these Rooftop Bars. The Lobster Club is still going strong at the Dolder Grand and the new terrace at the Baur Au Lac is another great place to visit. There’s still time to visit the Claude Monet Immersive Gardens exhibition before it closes on 17th July. Or maybe you fancy going on a hike (if so check these out)? And don’t forget to check out our list of the Openair Cinemas in Zurich which have already started. Or how about going to one of the Openair Concerts or Festivals? Take a look at the best Ice Cream places in town and maybe you fancy taking out a rubber dingy and floating down the Limmat?

Things To Do In Zurich Late June 2022 Onwards

ZKO-FESTIVAL CHAMBER MUSIC ON 24TH, 25TH, 26TH, 28TH JUNE: This is the first time the Zürcher Kammerorchester has organised their own festival with eight concerts in Zurich. Pieces from Schubert, Shostakovich, and other classical favourites will be played. Find out more about the concerts here.

ALBANIFEST WINTERTHUR 24th – 26th JUNE: The Albanifest (festival of St Alban) is back in Winterthur with great music, food, drinks and a wonderful fun atmosphere. Find out more about the Albanifest here.

SOMMERNACHTSBALL 25th JUNE Zurich HB: Don’t miss the Summer Night Ball dancing evening at Zurich main station. It’s back for 2022 and takes places from 8pm til 2am! All types of music, all dress codes! Find out more here.

AFRO SUMMER JAM AT GZ WOLLISHOFEN 25th & 26th JUNE: Switzerland’s lakeside Afro Beats Festival is taking place on 25th & 26th June. Find out more here.

ZUGER SEEFEST 25th JUNE: Meanwhile in Zug there will be airshows by Patrouille Suisse, lots of activities and even fireworks for Zug’s Seefest. See details here.

PADL FESTIVAL ARBON 22nd – 26th JUNE: The PADL Festival is taking place in Arbon for the very first time from June 22nd to 26th. An interesting program for young and old – SUP, canoe and kayak competitions. Great food and music on the lake over five days. See details and ticket information here.

KREIS 4 FLOHMI FLEA MARKET SAT 25th JUNE: The Kreis 4 Kreisflohmi is taking place in various locations in Kreis 4in Zurich on Saturday 25th June from 10am – 6pm. Find out all the about this Flea Markes here.

THE LAST MACHERMARKT OF THE SEASON SAT 25th JUNE: The last “Machermarkt” of the season takes place on Sat 25th June. See details of this design market here.

COLLECTOMANIA EXHIBITION FROM 24TH JUNE TO 8TH JANUARY: This unique exhibition presents collections of various and curious belongings to private and institutional collectors. It takes place at the Museum für Gestaltung. Find out more about Collectomania here.

TRACK AND FIELD SWISS CHAMPIONSHIP 2022 ON 24th & 25 JUNE: An exciting athletic competition marking the 100th anniversary of the Zürich Athletics Club. This Swiss championship will take place in the historical Letzigrund Stadium over a period of two days. Find out more about ticket prices and agenda here.

ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL ENDS 26th JUNE: Zurich Street Food Festival is back and it’s on now until 26th June at Stadion Brache. See details of the Zurich Street Food Festival here.

ZÜRICH CITY WALKING TOUR ON 25TH JUNE & 3RD JULY: Interested in learning more about the city of Zürich? This tour organised by the Haus Konstruktiv takes place both on 25th June and 3rd July. Check out the programme here.

ZÜRICH CITY TRIATHLON ON 26TH JUNE: This inaugural sport event takes place at Landiwiese Mythenquai, 8038 Zürich. Find out more about this challenge which involves swimming, cycling, and running here.

FORSCHUNG ZUM AUFESSEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 26TH JUNE: An exhibition taking place in Museum Mühlerama with profound insights into diets and health. This project from ETHZ is open to the public until 26th June. Find out more about the exhibition here.

ENDLICHKEIT DER TIEFE EXHIBITION UNTIL 2ND JULY: A fascinating art exhibition about the beauty and melancholy of stillness through work by Basel based artist / photographer Claudio Rasano. Taking place in König Büro, Zürich. Find out more about the programme here.

CHECK OUT THE ZURICH OPEN AIR CINEMA: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already opened and may will be following soon. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.

CANDELIGHT CONCERTS VARIOUS DATES & LOCATIONS: How about attending one of these great candlelight concerts in Zurich? From Bach to the Beatles and lots in-between, they make for a unique experience. Various dates and venues all over Zurich. Visit the Candlelight Concert website here.

ZVV FERIENPASS FOR CHILDREN TO PURCHASE NOW: The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from now onwards and can be used for 5 weeks from 9th July or from 16th July. Read all about the ZVV Ferienpass here.

CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.

SWISS PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH UNTIL 26th JUNE: Swiss Press Photo 22 is an exhibition of the best Swiss press photos from last year. The exhibition consists of around 90 pictures, divided into six categories: current, everyday life, Swiss stories, portrait, sports and abroad. See more details about Swiss Press Photo 22 here.

BRAFA ART FESTIVAL BRUSSELS NOW UNTIL 26th JUNE: Visiting Brussels anytime soon? The BRAFA Art Festival is taking place in Brussels with some great exhibits. Find out all about the BRAFA Art Festival here.

STERNENWEG EXHIBITION UNTIL 30TH JUNE: This is a free exhibition taking place in PBZ Altstadt, Zürich that shortens the distance between us and the distant stars and planets. Lots of interactive activities to help you explore and understand the wonders of the universe. Perfect for all the family. Open daily until 30th June from 8am to 7pm. Address: Zähringerstrasse 17, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about the Sternenweg exhibition here.

ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.

WAVES – DIVE IN! EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL MARCH 2023: A scientific exhibition hosted by ETHZ about the wonderful nature of waves and their omnipresence in everyday life through vivid illustrations and hands-on activities. Free of charge. Continues till 5th March, 2023. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Address: Sonneggstrasse 5, 8092 Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.

TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here. TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here.

THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.

COOL DOWN ON THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER DINGY: Fancy floating down the Limmat on a rubber dingy? Read all about it here.

VISIT URBAN SURF IN ZURICH: Yes, it’s possible to surf in Zurich! Find out all about Urban Surf here.