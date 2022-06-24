What’s On In Zurich End of June 2022
Have a great weekend and week ahead! It’s been a very hot and changeable week and the forecast for the weekend is for more sunshine. Sunday 26th June is the last day of Zurich Street Food Festival, so if you haven’t been why not take a trip. If you prefer dining by the lake or the river check out these great Waterside Restaurants or maybe these Rooftop Bars. The Lobster Club is still going strong at the Dolder Grand and the new terrace at the Baur Au Lac is another great place to visit. There’s still time to visit the Claude Monet Immersive Gardens exhibition before it closes on 17th July. Or maybe you fancy going on a hike (if so check these out)? And don’t forget to check out our list of the Openair Cinemas in Zurich which have already started. Or how about going to one of the Openair Concerts or Festivals? Take a look at the best Ice Cream places in town and maybe you fancy taking out a rubber dingy and floating down the Limmat?
Things To Do In Zurich Late June 2022 Onwards
ZKO-FESTIVAL CHAMBER MUSIC ON 24TH, 25TH, 26TH, 28TH JUNE: This is the first time the Zürcher Kammerorchester has organised their own festival with eight concerts in Zurich. Pieces from Schubert, Shostakovich, and other classical favourites will be played. Find out more about the concerts here.
ALBANIFEST WINTERTHUR 24th – 26th JUNE: The Albanifest (festival of St Alban) is back in Winterthur with great music, food, drinks and a wonderful fun atmosphere. Find out more about the Albanifest here.
SOMMERNACHTSBALL 25th JUNE Zurich HB: Don’t miss the Summer Night Ball dancing evening at Zurich main station. It’s back for 2022 and takes places from 8pm til 2am! All types of music, all dress codes! Find out more here.
AFRO SUMMER JAM AT GZ WOLLISHOFEN 25th & 26th JUNE: Switzerland’s lakeside Afro Beats Festival is taking place on 25th & 26th June. Find out more here.
ZUGER SEEFEST 25th JUNE: Meanwhile in Zug there will be airshows by Patrouille Suisse, lots of activities and even fireworks for Zug’s Seefest. See details here.
PADL FESTIVAL ARBON 22nd – 26th JUNE: The PADL Festival is taking place in Arbon for the very first time from June 22nd to 26th. An interesting program for young and old – SUP, canoe and kayak competitions. Great food and music on the lake over five days. See details and ticket information here.
KREIS 4 FLOHMI FLEA MARKET SAT 25th JUNE: The Kreis 4 Kreisflohmi is taking place in various locations in Kreis 4in Zurich on Saturday 25th June from 10am – 6pm. Find out all the about this Flea Markes here.
THE LAST MACHERMARKT OF THE SEASON SAT 25th JUNE: The last “Machermarkt” of the season takes place on Sat 25th June. See details of this design market here.
COLLECTOMANIA EXHIBITION FROM 24TH JUNE TO 8TH JANUARY: This unique exhibition presents collections of various and curious belongings to private and institutional collectors. It takes place at the Museum für Gestaltung. Find out more about Collectomania here.
TRACK AND FIELD SWISS CHAMPIONSHIP 2022 ON 24th & 25 JUNE: An exciting athletic competition marking the 100th anniversary of the Zürich Athletics Club. This Swiss championship will take place in the historical Letzigrund Stadium over a period of two days. Find out more about ticket prices and agenda here.
ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL ENDS 26th JUNE: Zurich Street Food Festival is back and it’s on now until 26th June at Stadion Brache. See details of the Zurich Street Food Festival here.
ZÜRICH CITY WALKING TOUR ON 25TH JUNE & 3RD JULY: Interested in learning more about the city of Zürich? This tour organised by the Haus Konstruktiv takes place both on 25th June and 3rd July. Check out the programme here.
ZÜRICH CITY TRIATHLON ON 26TH JUNE: This inaugural sport event takes place at Landiwiese Mythenquai, 8038 Zürich. Find out more about this challenge which involves swimming, cycling, and running here.
FORSCHUNG ZUM AUFESSEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 26TH JUNE: An exhibition taking place in Museum Mühlerama with profound insights into diets and health. This project from ETHZ is open to the public until 26th June. Find out more about the exhibition here.
ENDLICHKEIT DER TIEFE EXHIBITION UNTIL 2ND JULY: A fascinating art exhibition about the beauty and melancholy of stillness through work by Basel based artist / photographer Claudio Rasano. Taking place in König Büro, Zürich. Find out more about the programme here.
CHECK OUT THE ZURICH OPEN AIR CINEMA: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already opened and may will be following soon. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.
CANDELIGHT CONCERTS VARIOUS DATES & LOCATIONS: How about attending one of these great candlelight concerts in Zurich? From Bach to the Beatles and lots in-between, they make for a unique experience. Various dates and venues all over Zurich. Visit the Candlelight Concert website here.
ZVV FERIENPASS FOR CHILDREN TO PURCHASE NOW: The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from now onwards and can be used for 5 weeks from 9th July or from 16th July. Read all about the ZVV Ferienpass here.
CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.
SWISS PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH UNTIL 26th JUNE: Swiss Press Photo 22 is an exhibition of the best Swiss press photos from last year. The exhibition consists of around 90 pictures, divided into six categories: current, everyday life, Swiss stories, portrait, sports and abroad. See more details about Swiss Press Photo 22 here.
BRAFA ART FESTIVAL BRUSSELS NOW UNTIL 26th JUNE: Visiting Brussels anytime soon? The BRAFA Art Festival is taking place in Brussels with some great exhibits. Find out all about the BRAFA Art Festival here.
STERNENWEG EXHIBITION UNTIL 30TH JUNE: This is a free exhibition taking place in PBZ Altstadt, Zürich that shortens the distance between us and the distant stars and planets. Lots of interactive activities to help you explore and understand the wonders of the universe. Perfect for all the family. Open daily until 30th June from 8am to 7pm. Address: Zähringerstrasse 17, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about the Sternenweg exhibition here.
FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ 7th – 31st JULY: The Festival da Jazz is taking place from 7th – 31st July in various locations in St Moritz.Get your tickets here.
KUNST UND MEDIZIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 17TH JULY: An exhibition revealing the key moments in modern medicinal history through the means of art. Taking place in Kunsthaus Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.
IN THE FOREST EXHIBITION LANDESMUSEUM NOW UNTIL 17TH JULY: Are you a nature lover and art enthusiast? If so, this exhibition in Zürich Landesmuseum is for you! Through artistic representations of forests and their evolution in the context of industrialization, visitors are given an insight into the effects of climate change on those precious resources. On until 17th July. Swiss National Museum, Museumstrasse 2, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here
ART IN THE PARK AT THE BAUR AU LAC UNTIL 17th JULY: This 2022 edition of Art in the Park” will be taking place at the Baur au Lac from 13th June – 17th July with stunning works by French artist Camille Henrot in a solo exhibition. Find out more here. You can see more photos on our Instagram profile here.
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDENS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG ZURICH TILL 17th JULY: Immerse yourself in the wonderful work of Claude Monet at the “Monet Immersive Gardens” Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG . See all the info on this Monet exhibition here.
RUDOLF KOLLER EXHIBITION UNTIL 14TH AUGUST: Ever wondered how painters produce their exquisite artworks? This exhibition taking place at the Kunsthaus, Zürich exhibits a collection of sketchbooks by Rudolf Koller, showing over 4,000 drawings by the Swiss artist. Continues until 14th August at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Address: Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here.
FRAUENSTREIK ZURICH 2022: Did you see the Frauenstreik march through Zurich on 14th June? Find out all about it and why it always takes place on this date here.
PINK RIBBON CHARITY WALK ON 25TH SEPTEMBER: Check out the charity event organised by Pink Ribbon Schweiz taking place on 25th September, at Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich from 12 noon. There are various categories to choose from but do register as soon as possible as it usually gets booked up. Find out more about Pink Ribbon here.
ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.
WAVES – DIVE IN! EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL MARCH 2023: A scientific exhibition hosted by ETHZ about the wonderful nature of waves and their omnipresence in everyday life through vivid illustrations and hands-on activities. Free of charge. Continues till 5th March, 2023. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Address: Sonneggstrasse 5, 8092 Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.
TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here.
TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here.
THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.
COOL DOWN ON THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER DINGY: Fancy floating down the Limmat on a rubber dingy? Read all about it here.
VISIT URBAN SURF IN ZURICH: Yes, it’s possible to surf in Zurich! Find out all about Urban Surf here.
WHY NOT VISIT ONE OF THESE GREAT 12 FREE PARKS IN ZURICH: Take a look at these 12 great parks in Zurich which are all free to visit
FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH IN THE SUMMER: Check out our guide to free and budget things to do in Zurich this Summer. See our Guide here.
THE TOP FLOWER GARDENS AND PARKS IN SWITZERLAND: We recently visited the amazing gardens at the Chateau de Vullierens near Morges and have added it to this list of wonderful parks and flower gardens you really should visit.Take a look at these wonderful garden locations here.
VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK: Why not visit the Goldau Tier Park and see all the animals. Find out more about this great animal park here.
VISIT THE BUTTERFLY WORLD PAPILIORAMA: Why not take a trip to the lovely Papiliorama butterfly world. As well as butterflies there’s lots more to see too! A great venue for all the family. Read all about Papiliorama here.
VISIT THE BRUNO WEBER SCULPTURE PARK: Why not take a trip to the Bruno Weber Sculpture Park? Find out all about the Bruno Weber Park here.
CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.
COMEDY AND STAND UP ETC AT THE COMEDYHAUS ZURICH: Take a look here to see the latest events at the Comedyhaus Zurich.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY (OR CLOUDY) DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here
TRAVEL & EXCURSIONS
A TRIP ON THE GOLDEN PASS BELLE EPOQUE RAILWAY MONTREUX: Read all the beautiful train journey you can take on the Golden Pass Belle Epoque Train from Montreux. Read all about it here.
TOP PLACES TO VISIT NEAR IZMIR TÜRKIYE: Looking for a great place to holiday? How about beautiful Izmir in Türkiye? Get some travel inspiration and read all about the culture and delicious Turkish cuisine you can find there. See the top places to visit in Izmir here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
EXPLORE TICINO WITH LOTS OF FUN ACIVITIES: How about an exciting trip to Ticino. Take a look at these ideas for an active break in Ticino.
E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING FUN IN VILLARS: There are so many great outdoor activities in Villars, Switzerland. Find out all about these activities in Villars here
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
A BEAUTIFUL HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG: Check out this very beautiful hike to the first 4 of the 7 peaks in Flumsderberg. Read the details of the hike here.
A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect for Spring time and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of great waterside (both lake and river) restaurants in Zurich.
THE NEW TERRACE AT THE BAUR AU LAC: The newly refurbished Baur Au Lac is now open and is the perfect place to go for a drink or for a wonderful lunch or dinner dinner. Read all about dinner on the Baur Au Lac Terrace here.
THE LOBSTER CLUB POP UP AT THE DOLDER GRAND TILL END OF JULY: Heiko Nieder and his team have launched a fabulous new Pop Up at the Dolder Grand until the end of July. It’s open Thursday to Saturday from 6pm and Sundays from 12 till 2pm. As well as the most delicious lobster there is a great selection of other dishes too. Book tickets whilst you still can! Read all about the Lobster Club here.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
ROOFTOP BARS PERFECT FOR SUMMER: Check out these great rooftop bars here.
STRAWBERRY PICKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out some great places to go strawberry picking in and around Zurich. Take a look at these strawberry locations here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE NOW OPEN: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
RECIPE FOR SMOKED SALMON, BEETROOT & ORANGE SALAD : Check out this delicious recipe for Salmon, Beetroot & Orange Salad here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
NEW IN ZURICH – SOFWAVE AT DERMANENCE ZURICH: If you’re aged between 45 and 60 and finding your skin is not as youthful as it used to be, but you don’t want to undergo surgery, you might be interested in a new non-invasive facial treatment called Sofwave. Dr Marianne Meli (above) and her team of dermatologists are one of just 2 places in Switzerland offering this ground breaking new treatment for face, neck, eyelid and brow lifting at Dermanence in Zurich. Find out all about the Sofwave treatment here.
HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL EXERCISE CLASSES IN ENGLISH: Why not find out all about Haute Contour Facial exercise classes in English. See details about Haute Contour here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: Follow the NewInZurich Instagram account here for more ideas and inspiration about Zurich and beyond
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
SWISS BREAD BOOK: If you love baking why not try the recipes in this great book all about Swiss Bread. Find out more about the Swiss Bread Book by Helvetic Kitchen here.
TEACHING ASSISTANT TRAINING COURSE BY FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING: Fancy working in an educational environment? How about training as a Teaching Assistant with Foundations For Learning? This popular course involves 10 modules, just one Saturday a month. It is back again and begins on 17th September. Find out all about it here.
Some Ideas For Day Trips / Short Excursions
How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here
How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.
How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.
How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here
How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.
How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here
How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.