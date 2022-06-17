What’s On In Zurich Late June 2022
Have a great weekend and week ahead! Once again there’s lots happening in Zurich and it’s expected to be HOT this weekend with temperatures in the mid 30s forecast! How about dining by the lake or the river in Zurich in one of these great Waterside Restaurants? Or maybe you prefer a trip to the Zurich Street Food Festival or Micas Garten Street Food. Don’t forget to check out the Claude Monet Immersive Gardens exhibition before it closes on 17th July. Or maybe you fancy going on a hike? Or fancy visiting Basel for Art Basel? And if you need cooling off check out this list of the best Ice Cream places in town or maybe go floating down the Limmat in a rubber dingy?
Things To Do In Zurich Late June 2022 Onwards
ZOA CITY FESTIVAL AT DOLDER ICE RINK 17th JUNE: Check out the line up for the first of the ZOA City concerts at the Dolder Ice Rink, taking place on 17th June. See details here.
HOFKINO OPEN AIR CENEMA AT THE LANDESMUSEUM 16th JUNE – 10th JULY: There is a great selection of films at the Hofkino open air cinema in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum in Zurich. It’s on now until 10th July. See the film program here.
KULTOURFEST WITKON ON 17TH JUNE: This fun festival takes place in the Reformierte Kirche Witikon offering a fusion of traditional art, music, dance, literature, and much more. On 17th June, from 3pm to 11.55pm at Witikonerstrasse 290, 8053 Zürich. See details here.
JUNGE KÜNSTLER CONCERTS 17TH & 18th JUNE: Check out these two musical events by the internationally renowned soprano, Krisztina Laki at the Rosengarten Opera Studio at Bucheggstrasse 4 Zurich. On June 18, 2022, she will conclude the event with a grand and spectacular show involving her students. See more details here.
ZURICH PRIDE FESTIVAL 18th JUNE: June is Pride Month and the Zurich Pride March will take place on Saturday 18th June. Expect lots of colour, music and events in many of the clubs in Zurich. Everyone meets up at Helvetiaplatz at around 1pm and the march begins at 2pm. For full details visit Zurich Pride website here.
MACHERMARKT OERLIKON 18th JUNE: On Saturday 18th June from 12 till 6pm the Machermarkt is taking place in Frischen Max at Oerlikon train station. Discover hand made accessories, jewellery, clothes and lots of creative products. See details here.
OUTPUT FESTIVAL – SEMESTER END NIGHT ON 18TH JUNE: This is a great musical festival at Musikklub Mehrspur, Zürich, with various popular artists on 18th June at 21:00. Förrlibuckstrasse 109, 8001 Zürich. See all the details here.
ART BASEL 2022 UNTIL 19th JUNE IN BASEL: Art Basel continues until 19th June in Basel . There are over 290 galleries showing over 4,000 works of art until 19th June – find out more about this internationally renowned Art Festival here.
EXCURSION – ZUNFTHAUS ZUR SCHMIDEN ON 21ST JUNE: Interested in exploring an architecturally interesting building in Zürich’s old town? This is an excursion led by Dr. Roland Böhmer, responsible for cantonal monument preservation. It’s all about the late Gothic guild hall Zunfthaus Zurich Schmieden, which dates back to the 16th century. Event on 21st June, from 2.3pm to 3.30pm.Registration required. Find out more here.
BÜCHERFLOHMARKT ON 25TH JUNE: A flea market taking place in PBZ Leimbach, Zürich for book and reading aficionados. Books, audiobooks, DVDs, games are all available to buy. Takes place on 25th June, from 2pm-5pm. Rebenstrasse 73, 8041 Zürich. Find out more about it here.
PADL FESTIVAL ARBON 22nd – 26th JUNE: The PADL Festival is taking place in Arbon for the very first time from June 22nd to 26th. An interesting program for young and old – SUP, canoe and kayak competitions. Great food and music on the lake over five days. See details and ticket information here.
SWISS PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH UNTIL 26th JUNE: Swiss Press Photo 22 is an exhibition of the best Swiss press photos from last year. The exhibition consists of around 90 pictures, divided into six categories: current, everyday life, Swiss stories, portrait, sports and abroad. See more details about Swiss Press Photo 22 here.
BRAFA ART FESTIVAL BRUSSELS NOW UNTIL 26th JUNE: Visiting Brussels anytime soon? The BRAFA Art Festival is taking place in Brussels with some great exhibits. Find out all about the BRAFA Art Festival here.
STERNENWEG EXHIBITION UNTIL 30TH JUNE: This is a free exhibition taking place in PBZ Altstadt, Zürich that shortens the distance between us and the distant stars and planets. Lots of interactive activities to help you explore and understand the wonders of the universe. Perfect for all the family. Open daily until 30th June from 8am to 7pm. Address: Zähringerstrasse 17, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about the Sternenweg exhibition here.
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Fancy working in an educational environment ?
Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning?
The course consist of 10 modules taking place once a month in Zurich.
The course is in English and begins on 17th September 2022
Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here
Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here
*****************************************************************************************************
ART IN THE PARK AT THE BAUR AU LAC UNTIL 17th JULY: This 2022 edition of Art in the Park” will be taking place at the Baur au Lac from 13th June – 17th July with stunning works by French artist Camille Henrot in a solo exhibition. Find out more here. You can see more photos on our Instagram profile here.
IN THE FOREST EXHIBITION LANDESMUSEUM NOW UNTIL 17TH JULY: Are you a nature lover and art enthusiast? If so, this exhibition in Zürich Landesmuseum is for you! Through artistic representations of forests and their evolution in the context of industrialization, visitors are given an insight into the effects of climate change on those precious resources. On until 17th July. Swiss National Museum, Museumstrasse 2, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here
RUDOLF KOLLER EXHIBITION UNTIL 14TH AUGUST: Ever wondered how painters produce their exquisite artworks? This exhibition taking place at the Kunsthaus, Zürich exhibits a collection of sketchbooks by Rudolf Koller, showing over 4,000 drawings by the Swiss artist. Continues until 14th August at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Address: Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here.
FRAUENSTREIK ZURICH 2022: Did you see the Frauenstreik march (above) through Zurich on 14th June? Find out all about it and why it always takes place on this date here.
ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL ON NOW TILL 26th JUNE: Zurich Street Food Festival is back and it’s on now until 26th June at Stadion Brache. See details of the Zurich Street Food Festival here.
PINK RIBBON CHARITY WALK ON 25TH SEPTEMBER: Check out the charity event organised by Pink Ribbon Schweiz taking place on 25th September, at Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich from 12 noon. There are various categories to choose from but do register as soon as possible as it usually gets booked up. Find out more about Pink Ribbon here.
ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.
TOUR DE SUISSE BIKE RACE: Did you see the Tour de Suisse bike race as it went through Küsnacht last week? See photos from the event here.
WAVES – DIVE IN! EXHIBITION ON NOW: A scientific exhibition hosted by ETHZ about the wonderful nature of waves and their omnipresence in everyday life through vivid illustrations and hands-on activities. Free of charge. Continues till 5th March, 2023. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Address: Sonneggstrasse 5, 8092 Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.
VIST THE IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK ZURICH: The irises should still be out in Belvoir Park in Zurich – so why not go and take a look. Find out all about the Belvoir Iris Collection here.
TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here.
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDENS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG ZURICH TILL 17th JULY: Immerse yourself in the wonderful work of Claude Monet at the “Monet Immersive Gardens” Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG . See all the info on this Monet exhibition here.
TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here.
THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.
COOL DOWN ON THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER DINGY: Fancy floating down the Limmat on a rubber dingy? Read all about it here.
WHY NOT VISIT ONE OF THESE GREAT 12 FREE PARKS IN ZURICH: Take a look at these 12 great parks in Zurich which are all free to visit
THE TOP FLOWER GARDENS AND PARKS IN SWITZERLAND: We recently visited the amazing gardens at the Chateau de Vullierens near Morges and have added it to this list of wonderful parks and flower gardens you really should visit.Take a look at these wonderful garden locations here.
VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK: Why not visit the Goldau Tier Park and see all the animals. Find out more about this great animal park here.
VISIT THE BUTTERFLY WORLD PAPILIORAMA: Why not take a trip to the lovely Papiliorama butterfly world. A great venue for all the family. See details here.
A TRIP TO RAPPERSWIL CHILDRENS ZOO: If you have young children why not take them to visit the Knie Children’s Zoo in Rapperswil. Read all about it here.
VISIT THE WILDNIS PARK ZURICH: Or how about a trip to the lovely Wildnis Park in Zurich. Entry is free and the parking charge goes towards the upkeep for the animals. See details on the Wildnis Park Zurich here.
CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.
COMEDY AND STAND UP ETC AT THE COMEDYHAUS ZURICH: Take a look here to see the latest events at the Comedyhaus Zurich.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY (OR CLOUDY) DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here
TRAVEL & EXCURSIONS
TOP PLACES TO VISIT NEAR IZMIR TÜRKIYE: Looking for a great place to holiday? How about beautiful Izmir in Türkiye? Get some travel inspiration and read all about the culture and delicious Turkish cuisine you can find there. See the top places to visit in Izmir here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A UNIQUE EXCURSION ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TO BREGENZ: If you’re looking for a unique trip, maybe for a birthday or anniversary present, we have a wonderful idea! How about a luxury trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Bregenz in Austria for the Madame Butterfly Opera on 20th August 2022? Find out all about it here.
A WINE TOUR WITH TAXIBIKE IN GENEVA: We recently went on a really fun Wine Tasting excursion in Geneva on an e-TUKTUK with Taxibike. It’s a perfect idea for a group of friends or as a work do and we had amazing fun. Read all about it here.
EXPLORE TICINO WITH LOTS OF FUN ACIVITIES: How about an exciting trip to Ticino. Take a look at these ideas for an active break in Ticino.
E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING FUN IN VILLARS: There are so many great outdoor activities in Villars, Switzerland. Find out all about these activities in Villars here
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
A BEAUTIFUL HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG: Check out this very beautiful hike to the first 4 of the 7 peaks in Flumsderberg. Read the details of the hike here.
A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect for Spring time and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.
DISCOVER THE BEAUTIFUL CITY OF LAUSANNE: There is so much to see and do in Lausanne – have you visited it? Read all about beautiful Lausanne here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of great waterside (both lake and river) restaurants in Zurich.
THE NEW TERRACE AT THE BAUR AU LAC: The newly refurbished Baur Au Lac is now open and is the perfect place to go for a drink or for a wonderful lunch or dinner dinner. Read all about dinner on the Baur Au Lac Terrace here.
THE LOBSTER CLUB POP UP AT THE DOLDER GRAND TILL END OF JULY: Heiko Nieder and his team have launched a fabulous new Pop Up at the Dolder Grand until the end of July. It’s open Thursday to Saturday from 6pm and Sundays from 12 till 2pm. As well as the most delicious lobster there is a great selection of other dishes too. Book tickets whilst you still can! Read all about the Lobster Club here.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
WEISSES RÖSSLI RESTAURANT NEAR ENGE: We recently discovered a wonderful little gem of a restaurant close to Enge called the Weisses Rössli. The food (see photo above) was excellent (they have 14 Gault Millau points) and a lovely little garden as well as a private function room for events etc. Read all about dinner at the Weisses Rössli here.
ROOFTOP BARS PERFECT FOR SUMMER: Check out these great rooftop bars here.
STRAWBERRY PICKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out some great places to go strawberry picking in and around Zurich. Take a look at these strawberry locations here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE NOW OPEN: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
RECIPE FOR STRAWBERRY, NUT & SPINACH SALAD: Check out this delicious recipe for Strawberry, nut and spinach salad here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
NEW IN ZURICH – SOFWAVE AT DERMANENCE ZURICH: If you’re aged between 45 and 60 and finding your skin is not as youthful as it used to be, but you don’t want to undergo surgery, you might be interested in a new non-invasive facial treatment called Sofwave. Dr Marianne Meli (above) and her team of dermatologists are one of just 2 places in Switzerland offering this ground breaking new treatment for face, neck, eyelid and brow lifting at Dermanence in Zurich. Find out all about the Sofwave treatment here.
HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL EXERCISE CLASSES IN ENGLISH: Why not find out all about Haute Contour Facial exercise classes in English. See details about Haute Contour here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: Follow the NewInZurich Instagram account here for more ideas and inspiration about Zurich and beyond
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
SWISS BREAD BOOK: If you love baking why not try the recipes in this great book all about Swiss Bread. Find out more about the Swiss Bread Book by Helvetic Kitchen here.
TEACHING ASSISTANT TRAINING COURSE BY FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING: Fancy working in an educational environment? How about training as a Teaching Assistant with Foundations For Learning? This popular course involves 10 modules, just one Saturday a month. It is back again and begins on 17th September. Find out all about it here.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val– Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich below using this link
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich when booking. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich
- BLOOM Eco friendly Refillable Cosmetics – Use Code NEWINZURICH-20 to get CHF 20 off every purchase of CHF 50 and over. Offer Code valid till 31st August 2022.
Holding an Event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? Simply add it in the Comments box below!
*** Please check back later as we often update during the week ***
Some Ideas For Day Trips / Short Excursions
How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here
How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.
How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.
How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here
How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.
How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here
How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.