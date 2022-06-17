What’s On In Zurich Late June 2022

Have a great weekend and week ahead! Once again there’s lots happening in Zurich and it’s expected to be HOT this weekend with temperatures in the mid 30s forecast! How about dining by the lake or the river in Zurich in one of these great Waterside Restaurants? Or maybe you prefer a trip to the Zurich Street Food Festival or Micas Garten Street Food. Don’t forget to check out the Claude Monet Immersive Gardens exhibition before it closes on 17th July. Or maybe you fancy going on a hike? Or fancy visiting Basel for Art Basel? And if you need cooling off check out this list of the best Ice Cream places in town or maybe go floating down the Limmat in a rubber dingy?

Things To Do In Zurich Late June 2022 Onwards

ZOA CITY FESTIVAL AT DOLDER ICE RINK 17th JUNE: Check out the line up for the first of the ZOA City concerts at the Dolder Ice Rink, taking place on 17th June. See details here.

HOFKINO OPEN AIR CENEMA AT THE LANDESMUSEUM 16th JUNE – 10th JULY: There is a great selection of films at the Hofkino open air cinema in the courtyard of the Swiss National Museum in Zurich. It’s on now until 10th July. See the film program here.

KULTOURFEST WITKON ON 17TH JUNE: This fun festival takes place in the Reformierte Kirche Witikon offering a fusion of traditional art, music, dance, literature, and much more. On 17th June, from 3pm to 11.55pm at Witikonerstrasse 290, 8053 Zürich. See details here.

JUNGE KÜNSTLER CONCERTS 17TH & 18th JUNE: Check out these two musical events by the internationally renowned soprano, Krisztina Laki at the Rosengarten Opera Studio at Bucheggstrasse 4 Zurich. On June 18, 2022, she will conclude the event with a grand and spectacular show involving her students. See more details here.

ZURICH PRIDE FESTIVAL 18th JUNE: June is Pride Month and the Zurich Pride March will take place on Saturday 18th June. Expect lots of colour, music and events in many of the clubs in Zurich. Everyone meets up at Helvetiaplatz at around 1pm and the march begins at 2pm. For full details visit Zurich Pride website here.

MACHERMARKT OERLIKON 18th JUNE: On Saturday 18th June from 12 till 6pm the Machermarkt is taking place in Frischen Max at Oerlikon train station. Discover hand made accessories, jewellery, clothes and lots of creative products. See details here.

OUTPUT FESTIVAL – SEMESTER END NIGHT ON 18TH JUNE: This is a great musical festival at Musikklub Mehrspur, Zürich, with various popular artists on 18th June at 21:00. Förrlibuckstrasse 109, 8001 Zürich. See all the details here.

ART BASEL 2022 UNTIL 19th JUNE IN BASEL: Art Basel continues until 19th June in Basel . There are over 290 galleries showing over 4,000 works of art until 19th June – find out more about this internationally renowned Art Festival here.

FALSTAFF FLYING GOURMET FLYING DINNER BASEL 20th JUNE: There are just a few tickets left to the flying dinner at the Beyeler Restaurant im Park in Basel. The dinner is by Urs Gschwend from the Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois, with top chefs Tanja Grandits and Sven Wassmer. Includes a visit to the «Mondrian Evolution» exhibition. Special price for NewInZurich readers CHF 190 instead of CHF 240. Register ASAP by emailing gourmetclub@falstaff.ch mentioning NewInZurich to get the special price.

ZVV FERIENPASS FOR CHILDREN TO PURCHASE FROM 20th JUNE: The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from 20th June and can be used for 5 weeks from 9th July or from 16th July. The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from 20th June and can be used for 5 weeks from 9th July or from 16th July. Read all about the ZVV Ferienpass here.

EXCURSION – ZUNFTHAUS ZUR SCHMIDEN ON 21ST JUNE: Interested in exploring an architecturally interesting building in Zürich’s old town? This is an excursion led by Dr. Roland Böhmer, responsible for cantonal monument preservation. It’s all about the late Gothic guild hall Zunfthaus Zurich Schmieden, which dates back to the 16th century. Event on 21st June, from 2.3pm to 3.30pm.Registration required. Find out more here.

BÜCHERFLOHMARKT ON 25TH JUNE: A flea market taking place in PBZ Leimbach, Zürich for book and reading aficionados. Books, audiobooks, DVDs, games are all available to buy. Takes place on 25th June, from 2pm-5pm. Rebenstrasse 73, 8041 Zürich. Find out more about it here.

PADL FESTIVAL ARBON 22nd – 26th JUNE: The PADL Festival is taking place in Arbon for the very first time from June 22nd to 26th. An interesting program for young and old – SUP, canoe and kayak competitions. Great food and music on the lake over five days. See details and ticket information here.

SWISS PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH UNTIL 26th JUNE: Swiss Press Photo 22 is an exhibition of the best Swiss press photos from last year. The exhibition consists of around 90 pictures, divided into six categories: current, everyday life, Swiss stories, portrait, sports and abroad. See more details about Swiss Press Photo 22 here.

BRAFA ART FESTIVAL BRUSSELS NOW UNTIL 26th JUNE: Visiting Brussels anytime soon? The BRAFA Art Festival is taking place in Brussels with some great exhibits. Find out all about the BRAFA Art Festival here.

STERNENWEG EXHIBITION UNTIL 30TH JUNE: This is a free exhibition taking place in PBZ Altstadt, Zürich that shortens the distance between us and the distant stars and planets. Lots of interactive activities to help you explore and understand the wonders of the universe. Perfect for all the family. Open daily until 30th June from 8am to 7pm. Address: Zähringerstrasse 17, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about the Sternenweg exhibition here.

PINK RIBBON CHARITY WALK ON 25TH SEPTEMBER: Check out the charity event organised by Pink Ribbon Schweiz taking place on 25th September, at Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich from 12 noon. There are various categories to choose from but do register as soon as possible as it usually gets booked up. Find out more about Pink Ribbon here.

ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.

TOUR DE SUISSE BIKE RACE: Did you see the Tour de Suisse bike race as it went through Küsnacht last week? See photos from the event here.

WAVES – DIVE IN! EXHIBITION ON NOW: A scientific exhibition hosted by ETHZ about the wonderful nature of waves and their omnipresence in everyday life through vivid illustrations and hands-on activities. Free of charge. Continues till 5th March, 2023. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Address: Sonneggstrasse 5, 8092 Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.

VIST THE IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK ZURICH: The irises should still be out in Belvoir Park in Zurich – so why not go and take a look. Find out all about the Belvoir Iris Collection here.

TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here. MONET IMMERSIVE GARDENS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG ZURICH TILL 17th JULY: Immerse yourself in the wonderful work of Claude Monet at the “Monet Immersive Gardens” Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG . See all the info on this Monet exhibition here. TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here.

THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.

COOL DOWN ON THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER DINGY: Fancy floating down the Limmat on a rubber dingy? Read all about it here.