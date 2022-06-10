What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2022 Onwards

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! There’s lots happening in Zurich with the Zurich Ballet performance in Sechselaeutenplatz this Saturday, the Velo Bourse Bike Market, the Tour de Suisse bike race starting, the YESH Jewish Film Festival, the Europaallee Quartier festival … the list goes on. In addition the Zurich Street Food Festival is on and Micas Garten Street Food is open too. Don’t forget to check out the Claude Monet Immersive Gardens exhibition before it closes on 17th July. And if it’s hot and sunny you may need this list of the best Ice Cream places in town.

Things To Do In Zurich Mid June 2022 Onwards

GREEN BUZZ EVENT: SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS TRAVEL 10th JUNE: Join Green Buzz’s next lively debate on the topic of Sustainable Business Travel to be help at the Hyatt Regency Hotel at the Circle Zurich Airport from 6pm – 9pm on 10th June. Tickets cost CHF 55 but with our special reader discount Travel you can get a 25% discount. Ticket price includes drinks and Apéro. Find out more here.

NEW EXHIBITION LANDESMUSEUM – ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND 9th JUNE – 6th NOV: A New exhibition is opening on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.

YESH JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL 9th – 16th JUNE: «Yesh», the Jewish film festival, now In its eighth year, is showcasing the best of Jewish cinema in various cinemas all over Zurich. Find out all about YESH Film Festival here.

WOW MUSEUM CITY RALLY ZURICH 10th June: Have fun exploring Zurich with the WOW Museum’s City Rally! It’s a city walk full of illusions in Zurich. In teams of 3 to 5 people you complete different stations and play for time with the goal of experiencing as many WOW’s as possible. The city walk works with the “City Rally Guide” App on your mobile. It’s suitable for children 7 and over, families, school classes, friends and tourists. Tickets for the “City Rally” costs CHF 75 per team and are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.wow-museum.ch.

ZURICH ART WEEKEND ART ATTACK 10th – 12th JUNE: Zurich Art Weekend is the perfect opportunity to discover up and coming artists (and some established ones) in a variety of venues all over Zurich. What’s more nearly all the exhibitions are FREE! See details of Art Attack here.

STOLZE OPENAIR FESTIVAL ZURICH 10th & 11th JUNE: The FREE Stolze Openair begins on Friday at 4:30pm and on Saturday at 3:30pm at Stolzewiese, 8006. See details of Stolze Openair here.

EUROPAALLEE QUARTIER FESTIVAL 10th & 11th JUNE: The Europaallee Quartier festival next to HB is taking place on 10th & 11th JUNE with live music, DJ’s , food trucks, shopping, workshops and lots more. It begins on Friday 10th at 4pm and on Saturday at 10am. Why not pop over? Find out more about Europaallee Quartier Fest here.

FLEA MARKET KREIS 9 SATURDAY 11th JUNE: There is a “Flohmi” or Flea Market taking place in various locations in Kreis 9 (Zurich 8009) on Saturday – so why not pop by and take a look? It’s on from 10am till 6pm. Kreis 9 Flohmi.

BALLETT FÜR ALLE – BALET FOR ALL 6pm 11th JUNE ZURICH: On Saturday 11th June 11 the FREE for "ballett für alle" with DORNRöSCHEN by Christian Spuck will take place from 6 pm on Sechseläutenplatz. Over 10000 people will be able to see the performance in the open air! If you're not in Zurich on Saturday it will also be streamed online. See online here.

MACHERMARKT OERLIKON 11th JUNE: On Saturday 11th June from 12 till 6pm the Machermarkt is taking place

in Frischen Max at Oerlikon train station. Discover hand made accessories, jewellery, clothes and lots of creative products. See details here.

VELOBOURSE BIKE MARKET HELVETIAPLATZ 11th JUNE: Looking for a bike? Or want to sell one? Don’t miss the Velobourse Bike Market at Helvetiaplatz 8004 on Saturday 11th June. From 9am. See details of the Velo Bourse here.

SBB CELEBRATES 175 YEARS – REGION OST EVENTS 11th & 12th JUNE: If you’re a train fan check out the programme for the SBB 175 years celebration on in the “Region OST” on 11th & 12th June. Visit the 175-Jahre website here.

TOUR DE SUISSE BIKE RACE 12th – 19th JUNE: The Tour de Suisse Bike Race is back! Find out all about where it is passing through and why not go out and give them a cheer if they are passing near you. See details of the Tour de Suisse here.

ART IN THE PARK AT THE BAUR AU LAC 13th JUNE – 17th JULY: This 2022 edition of Art in the Park” will be taking place at the Baur au Lac from 13th June – 17th July with stunning works by French artist Camille Henrot in a solo exhibition. Find out more here. You can see more photos on our Instagram profile here.

ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL ON NOW TILL 26th JUNE: Zurich Street Food Festival is back and it’s on now until 26th June at Stadion Brache. See details of the Zurich Street Food Festival here.

PAELLA DAY AT 8008 SEELOUNGE ZURICH 1st JULY: From 6pm on 1st July you can enjoy Paella at 8008 Seelounge in Zurich. Tickets CHF 35 and it kicks off from 6pm.

ZÜRI FÄSCHT POSTPONED TILL 2023: Just in case you didn’t hear, Zueri Faescht which was supposed to take place at the beginning of July has now been postponed til 2023. The last Züri Fäscht took place in 2019 and the next one will now take place from 7th – 9th July 2023.

VIST THE IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK ZURICH: The irises are out in Belvoir Park in Zurich – so why not go and take a look. Find out all about the Belvoir Iris Collection here.

TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here. MONET IMMERSIVE GARDENS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG ZURICH TILL 17th JULY: Immerse yourself in the wonderful work of Claude Monet at the “Monet Immersive Gardens” Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG . See all the info on this Monet exhibition here. TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here.

THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.