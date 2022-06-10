What’s On In Zurich Mid June 2022 Onwards
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead! There’s lots happening in Zurich with the Zurich Ballet performance in Sechselaeutenplatz this Saturday, the Velo Bourse Bike Market, the Tour de Suisse bike race starting, the YESH Jewish Film Festival, the Europaallee Quartier festival … the list goes on. In addition the Zurich Street Food Festival is on and Micas Garten Street Food is open too. Don’t forget to check out the Claude Monet Immersive Gardens exhibition before it closes on 17th July. And if it’s hot and sunny you may need this list of the best Ice Cream places in town.
Things To Do In Zurich Mid June 2022 Onwards
GREEN BUZZ EVENT: SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS TRAVEL 10th JUNE: Join Green Buzz’s next lively debate on the topic of Sustainable Business Travel to be help at the Hyatt Regency Hotel at the Circle Zurich Airport from 6pm – 9pm on 10th June. Tickets cost CHF 55 but with our special reader discount Travel you can get a 25% discount. Ticket price includes drinks and Apéro. Find out more here.
NEW EXHIBITION LANDESMUSEUM – ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND 9th JUNE – 6th NOV: A New exhibition is opening on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.
YESH JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL 9th – 16th JUNE: «Yesh», the Jewish film festival, now In its eighth year, is showcasing the best of Jewish cinema in various cinemas all over Zurich. Find out all about YESH Film Festival here.
WOW MUSEUM CITY RALLY ZURICH 10th June: Have fun exploring Zurich with the WOW Museum’s City Rally! It’s a city walk full of illusions in Zurich. In teams of 3 to 5 people you complete different stations and play for time with the goal of experiencing as many WOW’s as possible. The city walk works with the “City Rally Guide” App on your mobile. It’s suitable for children 7 and over, families, school classes, friends and tourists. Tickets for the “City Rally” costs CHF 75 per team and are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.wow-museum.ch.
ZURICH ART WEEKEND ART ATTACK 10th – 12th JUNE: Zurich Art Weekend is the perfect opportunity to discover up and coming artists (and some established ones) in a variety of venues all over Zurich. What’s more nearly all the exhibitions are FREE! See details of Art Attack here.
STOLZE OPENAIR FESTIVAL ZURICH 10th & 11th JUNE: The FREE Stolze Openair begins on Friday at 4:30pm and on Saturday at 3:30pm at Stolzewiese, 8006. See details of Stolze Openair here.
EUROPAALLEE QUARTIER FESTIVAL 10th & 11th JUNE: The Europaallee Quartier festival next to HB is taking place on 10th & 11th JUNE with live music, DJ’s , food trucks, shopping, workshops and lots more. It begins on Friday 10th at 4pm and on Saturday at 10am. Why not pop over? Find out more about Europaallee Quartier Fest here.
FLEA MARKET KREIS 9 SATURDAY 11th JUNE: There is a “Flohmi” or Flea Market taking place in various locations in Kreis 9 (Zurich 8009) on Saturday – so why not pop by and take a look? It’s on from 10am till 6pm. Kreis 9 Flohmi.
MACHERMARKT OERLIKON 11th JUNE: On Saturday 11th June from 12 till 6pm the Machermarkt is taking place
in Frischen Max at Oerlikon train station. Discover hand made accessories, jewellery, clothes and lots of creative products. See details here.
VELOBOURSE BIKE MARKET HELVETIAPLATZ 11th JUNE: Looking for a bike? Or want to sell one? Don’t miss the Velobourse Bike Market at Helvetiaplatz 8004 on Saturday 11th June. From 9am. See details of the Velo Bourse here.
SBB CELEBRATES 175 YEARS – REGION OST EVENTS 11th & 12th JUNE: If you’re a train fan check out the programme for the SBB 175 years celebration on in the “Region OST” on 11th & 12th June. Visit the 175-Jahre website here.
TOUR DE SUISSE BIKE RACE 12th – 19th JUNE: The Tour de Suisse Bike Race is back! Find out all about where it is passing through and why not go out and give them a cheer if they are passing near you. See details of the Tour de Suisse here.
ART IN THE PARK AT THE BAUR AU LAC 13th JUNE – 17th JULY: This 2022 edition of Art in the Park” will be taking place at the Baur au Lac from 13th June – 17th July with stunning works by French artist Camille Henrot in a solo exhibition. Find out more here. You can see more photos on our Instagram profile here.
FRAUENSTREIK 14th JUNE: The annual Frauenstreik protest takes place in Zurich on 14th June. The demonstration begins at Bürkliplatz at 6pm. Beforehand there is a picnic at Mentona-Moser-Anlage at 3:30pm. See more details on the Frauenstreik here.
ATELIER DAYS VILLA ERLENGUT ERLENBACH 14th – 15th JUNE: Check out the designer pop up at Villa Erlengut on 14th and 15th June. Great clothes, accessories and home wear and more. Erlengutstrasse 1A, 8703 Erlenbach. Find out more about Atelier Days here.
BRAFA ART FESTIVAL BRUSSELS NOW UNTIL 26th JUNE: Visiting Brussels anytime soon? The BRAFA Art Festival is taking place with some great exhibits. Find out all about the BRAFA Art Festival here.
PADL FESTIVAL ARBON 22nd – 26th JUNE: The PADL Festival is taking place in Arbon fort he very first time from June 22nd to 26th. An interesting program various experiences for young and old, SUP, canoe and kayak competitions .Great food too and music on the lake over five days. See details and ticket information here.
SWISS PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM ZURICH UNTIL 26th JUNE: Swiss Press Photo 22 is an exhibition of the best Swiss press photos from last year. The exhibition consists of around 90 pictures, divided into six categories: current, everyday life, Swiss stories, portrait, sports and abroad. See more details about Swiss Press Photo 22 here.
ZURICH STREET FOOD FESTIVAL ON NOW TILL 26th JUNE: Zurich Street Food Festival is back and it’s on now until 26th June at Stadion Brache. See details of the Zurich Street Food Festival here.
PAELLA DAY AT 8008 SEELOUNGE ZURICH 1st JULY: From 6pm on 1st July you can enjoy Paella at 8008 Seelounge in Zurich. Tickets CHF 35 and it kicks off from 6pm.
ZÜRI FÄSCHT POSTPONED TILL 2023: Just in case you didn’t hear, Zueri Faescht which was supposed to take place at the beginning of July has now been postponed til 2023. The last Züri Fäscht took place in 2019 and the next one will now take place from 7th – 9th July 2023.
VIST THE IRISES AT BELVOIR PARK ZURICH: The irises are out in Belvoir Park in Zurich – so why not go and take a look. Find out all about the Belvoir Iris Collection here.
TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here.
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDENS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG ZURICH TILL 17th JULY: Immerse yourself in the wonderful work of Claude Monet at the “Monet Immersive Gardens” Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG . See all the info on this Monet exhibition here.
TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here.
THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.
COOL DOWN ON THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER DINGY: Fancy floating down the Limmat on a rubber dingy? Read all about it here.
WHY NOT VISIT ONE OF THESE GREAT 12 FREE PARKS IN ZURICH: Take a look at these 12 great parks in Zurich which are all free to visit
THE TOP FLOWER GARDENS AND PARKS IN SWITZERLAND: We recently visited the amazing gardens at the Chateau de Vullierens near Morges and have added it to this list of wonderful parks and flower gardens you really should visit.Take a look at these wonderful garden locations here.
THE GARDENS AT CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS MORGES: The stunning gardens at Chateau de Vullierens (above) near Morges are definitely worth a day trip from Zurich, or even better an overnight stay. As well as 9 different gardens, there are 85 sculptures, a restaurant and wine cellars. Read all about Chateau de Vullierens here.
VISIT THE GOLDAU TIERPARK: Why not visit the Goldau Tier Park and see all the animals. Find out more about this great animal park here.
A TRIP TO RAPPERSWIL CHILDRENS ZOO: If you have young children why not take them to visit the Knie Children’s Zoo in Rapperswil. Read all about it here..
VISIT THE WILDNIS PARK ZURICH: Or how about a trip to the lovely Wildnis Park in Zurich. Entry is free and the parking charge goes towards the upkeep for the animals. See details on the Wildnis Park Zurich here.
CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.
COMEDY AND STAND UP ETC AT THE COMEDYHAUS ZURICH: Take a look here to see the latest events at the Comedyhaus Zurich.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY (OR CLOUDY) DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here
TRAVEL & EXCURSIONS
TOP PLACES TO VISIT NEAR IZMIR TÜRKIYE: Looking for a great place to holiday? How about beautiful Izmir in Türkiye? Get some travel inspiration and read all about the culture and delicious Turkish cuisine you can find there. See the top places to visit in Izmir here.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
A UNIQUE EXCURSION ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW TO BREGENZ: If you’re looking for a unique trip, maybe for a birthday or anniversary present, we have a wonderful idea! How about a luxury trip on the Churchill Red Arrow to Bregenz in Austria for the Madame Butterfly Opera on 20th August 2022? Find out all about it here.
A WINE TOUR WITH TAXIBIKE IN GENEVA: We recently went on a really fun Wine Tasting excursion in Geneva on an e-TUKTUK with Taxibike. It’s a perfect idea for a group of friends or as a work do and we had amazing fun. Read all about it here.
TOP THINGS TO SEE AND DO IN GENEVA: We recently went to Geneva and haven’t get finished writing up our newest additions to this list – but these are some key places you really should see on a trip to the city. Take a look at our Guide To Geneva here.
EXPLORE TICINO WITH LOTS OF FUN ACIVITIES: How about an exciting trip to Ticino. Take a look at these ideas for an active break in Ticino.
E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING FUN IN VILLARS: There are so many great outdoor activities in Villars, Switzerland. Find out all about these activities in Villars here
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
A BEAUTIFUL HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG: Check out this very beautiful hike to the first 4 of the 7 peaks in Flumsderberg. Read the details of the hike here.
A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect for Spring time and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.
DISCOVER THE BEAUTIFUL CITY OF LAUSANNE: There is so much to see and do in Lausanne – have you visited it? Read all about beautiful Lausanne here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of great waterside (both lake and river) restaurants in Zurich.
THE NEW TERRACE AT THE BAUR AU LAC: The newly refurbished Baur Au Lac is now open and is the perfect place to go for a drink or for a wonderful lunch or dinner dinner. Read all about dinner on the Baur Au Lac Terrace here.
THE LOBSTER CLUB POP UP AT THE DOLDER GRAND: Heiko Nieder and his team have launched a fabulous new Pop Up at the Dolder Grand until the end of July. It’s open Thursday to Saturday from 6pm and Sundays from 12 till 2pm. As well as the most delicious lobster there is a great selection of other dishes too. Book tickets whilst you still can! Read all about the Lobster Club here.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
WEISSES RÖSSLI RESTAURANT NEAR ENGE: We recently discovered a wonderful little gem of a restaurant close to Enge called the Weisses Rössli. The food (see photo above) was excellent (they have 14 Gault Millau points) and a lovely little garden as well as a private function room for events etc. Read all about dinner at the Weisses Rössli here.
ROOFTOP BARS PERFECT FOR SUMMER: Check out these great rooftop bars here.
STRAWBERRY PICKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out some great places to go strawberry picking in and around Zurich. Take a look at these strawberry locations here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET FOOD VENUE NOW OPEN: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open until 15th October. It will be serving a variety of Street Food and the vendors will be changing on a 2 – 3 week basis. Find out all about it here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
RECIPE FOR LEMON TART: Check out this delicious recipe for Lemon Tart here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
NEW IN ZURICH – SOFWAVE AT DERMANENCE ZURICH: If you’re aged between 45 and 60 and finding your skin is not as youthful as it used to be but you don’t want to undergo surgery, you might be interested in a new non-invasive facial treatment called Sofwave. Dr Marianne Meli (above) and her team of dermatologists are one of just 2 places in Switzerland offering this ground breaking new treatment for face, neck, eyelid and brow lifting at Dermanence in Zurich. Find out all about the Sofwave treatment here.
HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL EXERCISE CLASSES IN ENGLISH: Why not find out all about Haute Contour Facial exercise classes in English. See details about Haute Contour here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: Follow the NewInZurich Instagram account here for more ideas and inspiration about Zurich and beyond
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
SWISS BREAD BOOK: If you love baking why not try the recipes in this great book all about Swiss Bread. Find out more about the Swiss Bread Book by Helvetic Kitchen here.
