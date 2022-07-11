Allianz OpenAir Cinema in Zurich –
Film Programme
21st July – 21st August 2022
***PLUS ENTER OUR CONTEST BELOW TO WIN TICKETS!!! ***
Summer wouldn’t be summer in Zurich without Open Air Cinema! This year the Allianz Open Air Cinema at Zurichorn opens on Monday 21st July with the film El Buen Patron and continues every day (except for 1st August ) until 21st August 2022 when it ends with The House of GUCCI. Tickets go quickly so do book as soon as you can. However, even if you find that some films are already sold out, do remember that a small number of tickets are always kept back for sale on the night. As well as great films and a fabulous view of the lake, there are also loads of great places to eat and drink on site.
Take a look at the programme here or see the films listed below.
Thursday 21st July
El Buen Patron ( the good boss)
Friday 22nd July
The Gray Man
Saturday 23rd July
Boiling Point – Der Chef
Sunday 24th July
Mothering Sunday – Ein Festag
Monday 25th July
The Father
Tuesday 26th July
Liebesdings
Wednesday 27th July
Rumba La Vie
Thursday 28th July
Ich bin dein Mensch
Friday 29th July
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Saturday 30th July
The French Dispatch
Sunday 31st July
Soul of A Beast
Monday 1st August
No Film Showing – Swiss National Day
Tuesday 2nd August
The Lost City
Wednesday 3rd August
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Thursday 4th August
Monsieur Claude Und Sein Grosses Fest
Friday 5th August
annabelle Movie Night – Official Competition
Saturday 6th August
Drunk (Another Round)
Sunday 7th August
Madres Paralelas
Monday 8th August
The 355
Tuesday 9th August
Fireheart (Allianz Family Night)
Wednesday 10th August
Swissmilk Surprise Night
Thursday 11th August
Death On The Nile
Friday 12th August
Bullet Train
Saturday 13th August
Elvis
Sunday 14th August
The Hand of God
Monday 15th August
Wunderschön
Tuesday 16th August
Dune
Wednesday 17th August
Operation Mincemeat
Thursday 18th August
Top Gun: Maverick
Friday 19th August
King Richard
Saturday 20th August
Nope
Sunday 21st August
House of GUCCI
Please see the website here for full details of the programme
Enter The NewInZurich / Allianz Open Air Contest To Win One of 5 Pairs of Tickets
Why not try your luck and see if you can win a pair of tickets for the Allianz OpenAir Cinema.
To enter simply:
- Email us here with your Name and Surname
- Use the words Allianz 2022 in the subject line of your email
Oh and if you don't already, do subscribe to NewInZurich.com for a weekly What's On Guide ! 🙂
*** The contest will be drawn by random selection and the winners will be notified on Monday 18th July ***
