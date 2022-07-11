Home » Arts and Entertainment » Allianz OpenAir Cinema in Zurich – Film Programme 2022
Allianz OpenAir Cinema in Zurich – Film Programme 2022

Enter contest to win tickets to the Allianz Open Air Cinema In Zurich !

by newinzurich
0 comment

21st July – 21st August 2022

Summer wouldn’t be summer in Zurich without Open Air Cinema! This year the Allianz Open Air Cinema at Zurichorn opens on Monday 21st July with the film El Buen Patron and continues every day (except for 1st August ) until 21st August 2022 when it ends with The House of GUCCI. Tickets go quickly so do book as soon as you can. However, even if you find that some films are already sold out, do remember that a small number of tickets are always kept back for sale on the night. As well as great films and a fabulous view of the lake, there are also loads of great places to eat and drink on site.

Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich

Take a look at the programme here or see the films listed below.

Thursday 21st July 

El Buen Patron ( the good boss) 

Friday 22nd July

The Gray Man

Saturday 23rd July

Boiling Point – Der Chef 

Sunday 24th July

Mothering Sunday – Ein Festag

Monday 25th July

The Father

Tuesday 26th July

Liebesdings

Wednesday 27th July

Rumba La Vie 

Thursday 28th July

Ich bin dein Mensch

Friday 29th July

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 

Saturday 30th July

The French Dispatch

Sunday 31st July

Soul of A Beast 

Monday 1st August

No Film Showing – Swiss National Day

Tuesday 2nd August

The Lost City 

Wednesday 3rd August

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Thursday 4th August

Monsieur Claude Und Sein Grosses Fest 

Friday 5th August

annabelle Movie Night – Official Competition 

Saturday 6th August

Drunk (Another Round)

Sunday 7th August

Madres Paralelas

Monday 8th August

The 355

Tuesday 9th August

Fireheart (Allianz Family Night) 

Wednesday 10th August

Swissmilk Surprise Night 

Thursday 11th August

Death On The Nile 

Friday 12th August

Bullet Train 

Saturday 13th August

Elvis

Sunday 14th August

The Hand of God

Monday 15th August

Wunderschön

Tuesday 16th August

Dune 

Wednesday 17th August

Operation Mincemeat

Thursday 18th August

Top Gun: Maverick

Friday 19th August

King Richard

Saturday 20th August

Nope

Sunday 21st August

House of GUCCI

 Please see the website here for full details of the programme 

Enter The NewInZurich / Allianz Open Air Contest To Win One of 5 Pairs of Tickets

Why not try your luck and see if you can win a pair of tickets for the Allianz OpenAir Cinema.

To enter simply: 
  1. Email us here with your Name and Surname
  2. Use the words Allianz 2022 in the subject line of your email

Oh and if you don’t already, do subscribe to NewInZurich.com for a weekly What’s On Guide ! 🙂

***  The contest will be drawn by random selection and the winners will be notified on Monday 18th July  ***

 

