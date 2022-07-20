



Celebrate 1st August

Swiss National Day in Style

Things To Do In and Around Zurich on Swiss National Day

1st August Swiss National Day

1st August is a very important day in the Swiss calendar – it’s the National Day of Switzerland. It commemorates the Cantons of Cantons of Uri, Schwyz and Unterwalden signing an alliance on 1st August way back in 1291, creating the first “Confederation Helvetica” – which was to evolve into Switzerland. 1st August has been celebrated as a holiday since 1891. So if you’re looking for something to do here are some ideas:

Farmers’ 1st August Brunches

1) Experience one of the “Farmers’ Brunches”. It’s a great day out and as well as a fabulous farmer’s breakfast there is normally some form of traditional entertainment going on too. The Farmer’s Brunches take place all over Switzerland – so check the Farmers’ Brunch website here to find the one you fancy so that you can book in advance.

You could also read about Claudia’s experience of a Farmer’s Brunch here.

Fireworks at Fire On the Rocks Neuhausen on 31st July

2) Celebrate early by visiting Neuhausen on 31st July and see “Fire on the Rocks” – the Rhine Falls lit up with fireworks. Not only is the Rhine Falls a beautiful place to visit in its own right, but with fireworks it’s quite spectacular. Even better is that it’s FREE! For more information on Fire on The Rocks see here.

The Bundesfeier Parade 1st August Zurich

See the latest information here and the photo of the programme below .

There is a full morning and afternoon of activities beginning with the bells chiming at 7am and the main parade with processions, people in traditional dress, lots of flags, music, singing and dancing. There is also usually flag throwing, Alphorn playing and more festivities and plenty of Swiss food and drink at Stadthaus Park opposite Bürkliplatz.

Photo courtesy of Bundesfeier.ch

Celebrate 1st August in Your Town or Village

4) Most Gemeinde run their own 1st August Celebration for their town or village. Some celebrate with barbecues, music, singing and often with fireworks too. Contact your local Gemeinde to find out what they’re planning.

Celebrate at Home with Red and White Memorabilia

5) Celebrate at home! You could of course always go along to your nearest Swiss supermarket and buy up plenty of the red and white plates, napkins, tablecloths, lanterns etc and have your own 1st August celebration with friends “chez vous”. Every shop in Zurich seems to have a range of Swiss flag memorabilia – so you could even get your guests to bring along their most unusual “find” as an icebreaker! Don’t forget to buy some fireworks too.

An August 1st Hike

6) Go for a hike with friends or family and explore a different corner of Switzerland. For some ideas and inspiration take a look at some hiking suggestions here. Why not take along some Bratwurst for a grill or have a picnic?

Lake Options for August 1st

7) Take to the water. If it’s sunny why not take a picnic and go along to one of the Badi’s. If that sounds like too much work visit a Badi that has its own restaurant or cafe. See here for a list of Badis and swimming pools.

August 1st Boat Trip on Lake Zurich

8) Or maybe a boat trip on the lake – see here for the 1st August Lake Cruises in Zurich. In addition to the usual boats there are some very special 1st August Cruises which will allow you to celebrate in style and hopefully watch the fireworks from a great vantage point!

August 1st Dinner

9) Have dinner at a great restaurant that’s doing a special August 1st Dinner. There are lots of restaurants in Zurich and all over Switzerland offering a special “national holiday menu”! Take a look at our Restaurant Section for some inspiration.

Fireworks

10) Fireworks are on sale in the shops in the run up to 1st August so there are lots of fireworks going off all over Switzerland on the evening of the National Holiday. Many of the Gemeinde celebrations include fireworks and often people have displays in their gardens and there are fireworks at Hotel Uto Kulm on Uetliberg mountain on 31st July along with a BBQ dinner and the following morning they have a brunch celebration too.

No Shopping On August 1st

Of course the one thing you can’t do on Saturday 1st August in Switzerland is go shopping as it is a national holiday (except of course at locations such as the shops at the main stations, at the airport etc) – so do get all your provisions for the celebration in good time.

Many local restaurants are holding August 1st parties and events.

Have fun and enjoy a great 1st August!

**************

***************

