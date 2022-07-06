Guide To Top Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Zurich

Are you vegetarian or vegan and are struggling to find attractive options for eating out in Zurich? As we are becoming ever more conscious of our planet and how our actions are impacting the environment, many of us have resolved to change our diets to reduce our personal impact as much as possible.

Luckily, Zurich offers a relatively wide range of good vegetarian and vegan restaurants, and this list includes all of our top picks. If you have any other vegetarian or vegan restaurants that you think should be on this list, please feel free to leave a comment in the comment box down below and let us know!

Where To Find The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Zurich

VEGAN RESTAURANTS:

Restaurant Kle

Restaurant Kle is not a buffet-style restaurant, but a classic one. Although its design appears young and hip (mainly due to the young and international staff), its menu and meals are sophisticated and full of flavour. Its manager and cook, Zineb Hattab, is originally from Morocco but grew up in Spain, and the cuisine combines unique flavours and techniques from both countries. Its minimalistic interior, terrace and garden give it a serene yet relaxed ambience.

Location: Zweierstrasse 11, 8003 (Tel: 044 548 14 88)

Visit the Kle website here

Marktküche

Marktküche is perhaps the most luxurious vegan restaurant in Zurich. However, it was also named Michelin’s best price-to-quality ratio restaurant in 2021. It offers 4 to 8 course menus, as well as “surprise” menus. Additionally, you can book tasting lunches with matching wines. It is market-oriented, which means that it uses seasonal ingredients, from regional and sustainable producers. It is definitely less casual than some of the other restaurants on this list, and booking a reservation is definitely necessary.

Location: Feldstrasse 98, 8037, Tel: 044 211 22 11

Visit the Marktküche website here

Roots

Roots is a vegan restaurant; whose mission statement is to create “a mindful way of eating”. Its main attractions are the Açaí and smoothie bowls (which have become considerably popular recently, but which are still often difficult to come by in Zurich). However, if these are not for you, do not fret! Roots also serves sandwiches, salads, soups, bagels, juices and protein shakes. Roots is a great location for breakfast or lunch and they also offer a takeaway service.

Locations:

Lintheschergasse 15, 8001

Maschinenstrasse 8, 8005

Gutenbergstrasse 1, 8002

Schanzengraben 19, 8002

Förrlibuckstrasse 190, 8005

Badenerstrasse 155, 8004

Visit the Roots website here

Enzian Vegan Bistro and Bakery

Enzian vegan bistro and bakery includes, as implied in the title, is both a bistro and a bakery. It is connected to the Enzian organization, which supports people with various health issues and disorders. The bistro and bakery accommodate everyone, offering breakfast on the first floor, a work and chill lounge and a bakery. The bistro serves diverse and regularly changing lunch menus, soups and salads. The bakery sells desserts and sandwiches that are produced by hand daily. Despite using vegan ingredients, the pastries and sandwiches in the bakery are really tasty and delicious!

Locations:

Restaurant: Niederdorfstrasse 30, 8001, Tel: 044 310 10 90

Bistro: Richtiarkade 7/9, 8304, Tel: 044 830 93 23

Bakery: Binzmühlestrasse 41, 8050, Tel: 043 333 55 45

Cafébar: Thurgauerstrasse 36, 8050 Tel: 043 811 48 61

Visit the Enzian website here

The Sacred

The Sacred was the very first organic vegan restaurant in Zurich, and it is possibly also the most spiritual and esoteric one. The Sacred’s mission statement is to be “in harmony with nature” and to respect all living beings, which is why it offers vegan versions of Swiss, Indian and other Asian, delicacies. Aside from its vegan food, The Sacred also serve a variety of diverse drinks; such as Lassis, chi, lemonade and smoothies. Most recommendable, however, is its “vegelato”: vegan ice-cream. To realize its mission, it often hosts courses, exhibitions, movies and guided meditations.

Locations:

Müllerstrasse 64, 8004, Tel: 044 558 70 35

Visit the Sacred website here

Dapur

The Indonesian restaurant has been officially vegan since 2018, when it decided to change its meat-inclusive menu to a plant-based one. Dapur offers both traditionally vegan Indonesian dishes as well as ones that have been adapted to be meat-less. However, Dapur’s kitchen isn’t limited to just traditional Indonesian cuisine, it also contains influences from Dutch, Arabic, Chinese and Indian dishes. Its menu changes daily, and Dapur serves three daily menus every lunchtime that can be enjoyed in their charming garden.

Location: Schaffhauserstrasse 373, 8050, Tel: 044 310 24 50

Visit the Dapur website here

UNMEAT

Although UNMEAT is Zurich’s first completely vegan burger restaurant, it also provides healthier, vegan versions of classic comfort and fast foods. Additionally, you can enjoy vegan diner essentials, such as milkshakes and sweets (vegan Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, vegan chocolate covered peanuts, etc.) there. UNMEAT tries to be as carbon-neutral as possible in order to help the planet and support their own and their customer’s values.

Location: Militärstrasse 91, 8004

Visit the UNMEAT website here

Beetnut

At Beetnut, you can enjoy both healthy food options (such as Açaí bowls and salads) and sweet options (such as brownies and pancakes). These dishes, especially the Açaí bowls, are aesthetically presented and not only a joy to the eye, but to the palate too. Beetnut offers delicious breakfast (From Monday to Friday, from 11am) and brunch options (Saturday from 8am to 4pm and Sunday from 9am to 4pm). Not only does Beetnut serve food, but a variety of drinks: chai, tea, smoothies and organic wines at Apéro time. Beetnut aims to be sustainable and is very open about their ingredients and cooking methods in the “Philosophie” section of their website.

Locations:

Lagerstrasse 16b, 8004, Tel: 044 281 94 86

Bleicherweg 50, 8002, Tel: 044 500 22 12

Visit the Beetnut website here

Midori Ramen

Midori Ramen is a very popular vegan ramen restaurant in Zurich and they make all their ramen themselves. It’s a very buzzy restaurant with a mainly but not exclusively, young clientele. It offers tasty dishes at competitive prices.

You can read all about our visit there in this article.

Location: Mattengasse 13, 80

Visit the Midori Ramen website here

VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS:

Hiltl

When looking for vegetarian food options in Zurich, it is practically a given to visit Hiltl. After all, Hiltl is the first ever vegetarian restaurant in the world. The experience that the Hiltl family has gained since its opening in 1898 have allowed it to expand its menu using influences from both Asian and Mediterranean (as well as Swiss, of course) food and culture. Thus, the restaurant offers a large variety of food options (salads, warm dishes, cheeses, bread, fruit and desserts) in their buffet. Hiltl strives to be environmentally conscious by using exclusively regional products.

Locations:

Sihlstrasse 28, 8001, Tel: 044 888 88 00

Bahnhofstrasse 88, 8001, Tel: 044 227 70 00

Europaallee 1A, 8004, Tel: 044 344 11 11

Visit the Hiltl website here

Tibits

Tibits is another great vegetarian restaurant that serves its food buffet-style. This allows its customers to curate their meals according to their dietary needs and preferences. All the restaurant’s locations offer creatively designed, colourful inside and outside seating options. Although Tibits was originally intended to serve vegetarian foods, around 80% of it’s more than 40 daily food options are vegan. Of course, one can spend longer, relaxing mealtimes there, but Tibits is also perfect for a hectic timetable, as the food is freshly prepared every day, it is also a great option for takeaway.

Locations:

Seefeldstrasse 2, 8008, Tel: 044 260 32 22

Falkenstrasse 12, 8008, Tel: 044 260 32 12

Tramstrasse 2, 8050, Tel: 044 317 25 55

Visit the Tibits website here

The Artisan

The Artisan is the perfect choice for anyone who truly cares about the environment. It restricts itself to using only natural, locally produced ingredients, shares a neighbourhood garden and composts all of its waste. The Artisan is an oasis in the midst of its busy, urban surroundings. It is also close to the Unteren Letten Flussbad, so it is the ideal restaurant to visit when feeling peckish after a swim. The Artisan offers a wide selection of drinks; including locally made wines, craft beer and homemade iced teas and lemonades.

Location: Nordbrücke 4, 8037, Tel: 044 501 35 71

Visit The Artisan website here

Samses

Before 2005, one would have gone to restaurant Samses to be physically transported to a different country. Now, the ex- travel agency offers food that will mentally transport you far away. Despite its international menu and staff (which speak many languages, including English), the ingredients are exclusively seasonal and regional. Samses contains a menu card as well as a buffet, where one can find vegan versions of well-loved comfort foods that traditionally aren’t plant-based. The casual and comfortable atmosphere occasionally hosts pop-ups, such as a recent Caribbean vegan food pop-up.

Location: Langstrasse 231, 8005 Tel: 044 440 13 13

Visit the Samses website here

Klara’s Kitchen

Klara’s Kitchen is another restaurant that is great for lunchtime (and most recommendable for smoothies). It serves a range of vegetarian and vegan dishes, from couscous to Açaí bowls to desserts (they have wonderful cheesecake). What most of their food has in common is that it is organic, gluten-free, free of preservatives and falls under the category of “super food”. This is because their goal is to provide healthy and high-quality meals for everyone whose busy, day-to-day life prevents them from doing so themselves. The restaurant also offers lifestyle coaching for a healthier and more mindful life, consisting of nutritional advice, yoga classes, guided meditation, aromatherapy, hypnosis, etc.

Location: Universitätstrasse 17, 8006 Tel: 078 920 44 52

Visit Klara’s Kitchen website here

Bang On

If you feel like a taste of indigenous Brazilian cuisine, and want to be healthy, give Bang On a try. Here you can find Tapioca specialities, Açai bowls and fresh smoothies. Bang On focuses on vegetarian foods, but most of its options are also vegan. The current restaurant used to be a design printing shop, and one can still buy and have T-Shirts printed there. This origin is reflected in the restaurant’s decorations, which include large designs of animals on the walls. Its dishes are just as artfully presented as its vibrant and adorable interior design.

Location: Kasernenstrasse 15, 8004 Tel: 043 243 80 11

Visit the Bang On website here

NOT PLANT-BASED, BUT VEGETARIAN AND VEGAN FRIENDLY:

Babel Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency at The Circle

Restaurant Babel at the Hyatt Regency offers a variety of fabulous food with the emphasis on Middle Eastern cuisine. There are lots of plant based dishes available any they now have a dedicated Vegan Menu. It’s located inside the lovely Hyatt Regency Hotel at The Circle at Zurich Airport.

You can see their Vegan Menu here

Location: Restaurant Babel, The Circle 41, 8058 Zürich

Visit the Restaurant Babel website here

New Bombay

Although New Bombay is not an exclusively vegetarian restaurant, it has many vegetarian options on its vegetarian menu. Don’t let the fact that the restaurant isn’t only vegetarian deter you, there are a variety of viable meal options. It is a family-led business that mainly offers authentic north Indian specialities using regional ingredients and homemade spices. From customer reviews, it is evident that the menu includes many gluten-free options and that the staff is extremely friendly and courteous.

Location: Predigerplatz 34, 8001 Tel: 044 521 18 14

Visit the New Bombay website here

Gärtnerei Restaurant

The Gärtnerei restaurant’s goal is to create healthy meals. They do so by working together with local suppliers and making sure that their food is fresh; free from additives and chemical supplements. Again, there are many vegan, vegetarian, lactose and gluten-free options. Although the cuisine is light (consisting of salads, wraps, warm bowls, soups, desserts and customizable options), it is extremely tasty. Gärtnerei Restaurant delicacies are also available as takeaway, and the restaurant offers a catering service.

Locations:

Seefeldstrasse 15, 8008, Tel: 044 221 45 45

Stockerstrasse 55, 8002, Tel: 044 280 47 47

Thurgauerstrasse 34, 8050, Tel: 044 30 50 50

Visit the Gärtnerei website here

Le Cèdre

Le Cèdre offers Lebanese specialities such as Mezzeh, Kebabs and excellent Lebanese wines. With fresh, high-quality, ingredients whichthe chef picks them out from the market himself every morning, the cuisine is always fresh and tasty. The restaurant itself is brightly decorated, with the ceiling reminiscent of a clear, starry night. If you are lucky, you might be there when one of the occasional belly-dance shows takes place. Le Cèdre is also an ideal option for events too, as it offers a catering service.

Locations:

Schifflände 5, 8001, Tel: 044 252 83 70

Badenerstrasse 78, 8004, Tel: 044 241 42 72

Nüschelerstrasse 31, 8001, Tel: 044 221 98 02

Visit Le Cedre website here

Juicery 21

Juicery 21 directly reflects its creator’s clean, young, Swedish style. This ex- flower shop (which can still be recognised as such because you can sometimes buy flowers in its outside-sitting area) is made up of a small outside sitting area and an inside sitting area surrounded by walls decorated by white tiles and black accents. This intimate and stylish setting is perfect for a casual date, or just meeting up with friends. It serves mainly breakfast, brunch and lunch options, such as delicious juices, Açaí bowls, bagels, milkshakes, etc. Although Juicery 21’s menu is health conscious, it is still sweet, tasteful and delicious. Aside from its restaurant, Juicery 21 also sells juices and other products (such as oat milk) that you can enjoy at home. Juicery 21 is not completely vegetarian or vegan, but most of their foods are, and drinks that usually include milk can be ordered with oat or soy milk instead.

Location: Sihlstrasse 93, 8001, Tel: 044 221 93 95

Visit the Juicery 21 website here

Chimy’s

Chimy’s restaurant serves food from Asia (mainly from Thailand, Tibet and India, but also from Nepal and Singapore, and homemade drinks (Lassis, apéritifs, sake, tea, etc.). There is an all-you-can-eat buffet as well as an a la carte menu. Their food is almost completely vegan and the few options that are not are clearly labelled. The prices at Chimy’s are very fair, with a lunch menu costing around CHF 24 and a dinner menu costing around CHF 26 (including drinks). However, it is well known as a popular lunch restaurant, so make sure to book a reservation!

Location: Neugasse 76, 8005, Tel: 043 366 82 72

Visit Chimy’s website here

The Butcher and His Daughter

Although the Butcher and His Daughter is known for its burgers, it sells a wide range of vegetarian and vegan dishes to reduce overall meat consumption. Every Tuesday they have “Planted Tuesdays” when they serve exclusively vegetarian and vegan food (including traditionally vegan and vegetarian foods as well as vegan and vegetarian burgers). These plant-based dishes are climate friendly, creating less than 629 grams of CO2 emissions. The Butcher and His Daughter has an assortment of creative drinks and mocktails with hilarious names. The restaurant wants to provide its customers with healthier alternatives to fast food and sustainable food options (which they do by tracking and trying to reduce their CO2 footprint). Its colorful and inventive interior is as engaging as its backstory, with the decoration split into two to represent the Butcher’s influence as well as the daughter’s influence. Overall, the interior is a mix of Art Deco, large prints and paintings and vibrant, as well as muted, colours. You can read more about the Butcher and His Daughter Restaurant here.

Locations: Badenerstrasse 97, 8004, Tel: 044 525 00 85

Visit the Butcher and His Daughter website here.

Vegitat Cigköfte

Vegitat Cigköfte, as implied in the name (Cigköfte is a vegan bulgur paste), is a mainly vegan Turkish restaurant. It serves different types of wraps, burgers, bowls, desserts and bio drinks, and there are vegan options of every single type of dish. Many reviews agree that Vegitat Cigköfte offers the very best vegan döner in Zurich, so if you love döner, you should definitely give it a try! The restaurant is open from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM during the week, and 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM on weekends.

Location: Langstrasse 192, 8005, Tel: 044 524 18 87

Visit the Vegitat Cigköfte website here

Daizy

Daizy includes a restaurant, a bar, a catering service and a market. The restaurant isn’t fully vegan, but almost all of its meal options are either vegetarian or vegan. It is located in a so-called office district, and is ideal for lunch during office hours or dinner after office hours. It operates via a sharing concept for dinner. So, if you visit the restaurant in a group, you can order lots of dishes that will be served in smaller portions, so that all the food can be shared among the group. This allows you to try many of the restaurant’s delicacies! My personal favourites from Daizy’s menu are its pumpkin gnocchi in Autumn and its absolutely wonderful chocolate cake that can be ordered year-round. The restaurant is decorated extremely stylishly, taking influence from both classic European style and classic Indian style. Almost the entire restaurant is decorated with exotic plants and flowers, which one can occasionally also buy in the restaurants’ market (which offers plants and bio-certified, homemade Daizy products). Daizy is also perfect for event location, with its charming and friendly catering service.

Location: Räffelstrasse 28, 8045, Tel: 043 333 03 28

Visit the Daizy website here

Chuchi am Wasser

Chuchi am Wasser’s location is almost unbeatable. The restaurant, located next to the Dynamo Jugendkulturhaus, is right next to the river Limmat. Therefore, if you fancy a swim in the river (which is easily accessible by Dynamo), make sure to also pay Chuchi am Wasser a visit. At Chuchi am Wasser there are two daily menus available for lunch, and one of these is always vegetarian. The restaurant also offers snacks from morning to evening (including, but not limited to, sandwiches and cakes) and one can get marvellous coffee, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails at its bar. The restaurant is vegetarian friendly and they are currently working on their sustainability by no longer using plastic cups and giving customers who bring their own cups a 10% discount. So, if you want a discount, don’t forget to take your cup! Overall, Chuchi am Wasser is uncomplicated, modern and fun.

Location: Wasserwerkstrasse 21, 8006, Tel: 044 415 76 90

Visit the Chuchi Am Wasser website here

Miyuko

Miyuko is an inspiring and adorable coffee and teahouse. It is best known for its wonderful afternoon tea and breakfasts. It also sells tea time classics, such as scones, sandwiches and cakes, that can be enjoyed at home. This is an impeccable choice if you haven’t fallen victim to the coffee trend, and prefer drinking high-quality tea. You can also order pre-designed or custom cakes on their website; however, I would strongly recommend paying the teahouse a visit. It combines “Japan passion” and French pâtisserie, producing an interior reminiscent of Alice’s wonderland. With its huge images of manga characters, cherry blossom depictions and pastel coloured walls, it really feels as if one has entered a completely new world. Of course, Miyuko sells various vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free pastries.

Location: Bärengasse 20, 8001, Tel: 044 350 21 43

Visit the Miyuko website here

Oh My Greek

Oh My Greek serves authentic and simple Greek street food, freshly made from family recipes. Oh My Greek restaurant, offers take away and catering service too and of course a multitude of vegetarian and vegan meals options produced from high-quality, local ingredients. The restaurant has a Greek decor with small olive trees aligned along one wall and a typical white and blue colour scheme. The vegan gyros is one of the most popular specialities.

Location: Kalkbreitestrasse 1, 8003, Tel: 044 291 95 14

Visit the Oh My Greek website here

Tenz Momos

Momos is the national Tibetan food, and there is no better place in Zurich to enjoy it than at Tenz Momos, Tenzin Tibetsangs restaurant. The menu offers many types of Momos with various fillings, about half of which are either vegetarian or vegan. The restaurant not only serves delicious, genuine Tibetan Momos, but some of its profits go towards supporting organisations for Tibet (such as the Tibet Film Festival). The unpretentious and stylish interior, made of mostly wood with black accents, provides a relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere.

Locations:

Hohlstrasse 44, 8004, Tel: 076 816 80 44

Badenerstrasse 256, 8004, Tel: 077 521 55 03

Visit the Tens Momos website

This article was researched and written by Lillybel Braegger

Lillybel Braegger is a student at the Inter Community school of Zurich. She is from Zurich, so she knows all the great spots! She is passionate about writing, loves to travel and aspires to be a journalist.

