Impressions of The Epicure 2022 by Heiko Nieder at The Dolder Grand

The Epicure 2022 Gourmet Food Festival
This year the Epicure 2022 Gourmet Food Festival organised by Heiko Nieder took place at the Dolder Grand for the seventh time. Together with top chefs from Europe, Asia and Australia, there were amazing dishes served throughout the week. I attended the Finale which took place on Sunday 10th July and was bowled over by the wonderful flavour combinations and fabulous food. It really was an amazing experience.
During the previous week, Heiko Nieder had worked with a different chef each night to create an 8-course menu with wine pairings. On Sunday, the last day of the festival, all the chefs were present for an amazing gourmet extravaganza. Here are some photos from the event.
Sergio & Javier Torres Cocina Hermanos Torres from Barcelona
Chef Stephen Mclaughlin Gleneagles
Each chef cooked one dish, served at a food station in the Gallery at the Dolder Grand. All the wines for each dish were selected by sommelier Lisa Bader.
Chef Prateek Sadhu from Mumbai India
Chef Laurent Eperon of the Baur Au Lac, Zurich
Chef David Martin from La Paix, Brussels
Chef Andreas Senn from Senns, Austria
Chef Heiko Nieder from The Dolder Grand
The top chefs taking part were as follows:
Marco Müller from Rutz, Berlin
Sergio & Javier Torres from Cocina Hermanos Torres in Barcelona
Stephen McLaughlin from Gleneagles in Scotland
Matteo Ferrantino from Bianc Hamburg
Andreas Senn from Senns, Austria
Laurent Eperon from Baur Au Lac, Zurich
Prateek Sadhu from Mumbai India
Julien Royer from Odette, Singapore
David Martin from La Paix, Brussels
Kay Baumgardt, Top pastry chef
and of course, Heiko Nieder from the Dolder Grand
Some photos of the delicious food and champagne …
Dessert and cheese was served on the upper floors on the rooftop garden.
And a wonderful selection of cheese…
There were also great cocktails by the award-winning bartender from “The Clumsies” in Athens.
There was also musical entertainment provided by Knights Club VIP:
If you’re a foodie, I highly recommend this amazing experience – so do check out when it will be taking place next year!
Chef Heiko Nieder of the Dolder Grand
The Epicure Festival at the Dolder Grand
The Epicure Food Festival takes place annually at the Dolder Grand hotel in Zurich.
Address: Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zurich
Tel: +41 44 456 60 00
Email: info@thedoldergrand.com
