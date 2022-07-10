Home » Food and Drink » Impressions of The Epicure 2022 by Heiko Nieder at The Dolder Grand
Exhibitions and EventsFood and DrinkHotels & RestaurantsRestaurantsSwiss FestivalsSwitzerlandThings To DoZurich Events

Impressions of The Epicure 2022 by Heiko Nieder at The Dolder Grand

The Dolder Grand Gourmet Food Festival

by newinzurich
0 comment

Impressions of The Epicure 2022 by Heiko Nieder

at The Dolder Grand

Impressions of The Epicure 2022 by Heiko Nieder at The Dolder Grand

The Epicure 2022 Gourmet Food Festival

This year the Epicure 2022 Gourmet Food Festival organised by Heiko Nieder took place at the Dolder Grand for the seventh time. Together with top chefs from Europe, Asia and Australia, there were amazing dishes served throughout the week. I attended the Finale which took place on Sunday 10th July and was bowled over by the wonderful flavour combinations and fabulous food. It really was an amazing experience.

Impressions of The Epicure 2022 by Heiko Nieder at The Dolder Grand

During the previous week, Heiko Nieder had worked with a different chef each night to create an 8-course menu with wine pairings. On Sunday, the last day of the festival, all the chefs were present for an amazing gourmet extravaganza. Here are some photos from the event.

Sergio & Javier Torres Cocina Hermanos Torres at epicure Dolder Grand

Sergio & Javier Torres Cocina Hermanos Torres from Barcelona

Chef Stephen Mclaughlin gleneagles

Chef Stephen Mclaughlin Gleneagles

Each chef cooked one dish, served  at a food station in the Gallery at the Dolder Grand. All the wines for each dish were selected by sommelier Lisa Bader.

Prateek Sadhu from Mumbai India

Chef Prateek Sadhu from Mumbai India

Laurent Eperon from Baur Au Lac, Zurich

Chef Laurent Eperon of the Baur Au Lac, Zurich

Chef David Martin at Epicure Dolder Grand

Chef David Martin from La Paix, Brussels

Andreas Senn from Senns, Austria

Chef Andreas Senn from Senns, Austria

Heiko Nieder at Epicure Gourmet festival Dolder Grand

Chef Heiko Nieder from The Dolder Grand

The top chefs taking part were as follows:

Marco Müller from Rutz, Berlin

Sergio & Javier Torres from Cocina Hermanos Torres in Barcelona

Stephen McLaughlin from Gleneagles in Scotland

Matteo Ferrantino from Bianc Hamburg

Andreas Senn from Senns, Austria

Laurent Eperon from Baur Au Lac, Zurich

Prateek Sadhu from Mumbai India

Julien Royer from Odette, Singapore

David Martin from La Paix, Brussels

Kay Baumgardt, Top pastry chef

and of course, Heiko Nieder from the Dolder Grand

Some photos of the delicious food and champagne …

Impressions of The Epicure 2022 by Heiko Nieder at The Dolder Grand

Sergio & Javier Torres Cocina Hermanos Torres at epicure Dolder Grand

Epicure 2022 Gourmet Food Festival

Epicure 2022 Gourmet Food Festival

Ruinart champagne at epicure Dolder Grand

Dessert and cheese was served on the upper floors on the rooftop garden.

Kay Baumgardt, Top patissier

Dessert by Kay Baumgardt at epicure dolder grand

Dessert by Kay Baumgardt at epicure dolder grand

And a wonderful selection of cheese…

Cheese at epicure festival dolder grand

There were also great cocktails by the award-winning bartender from “The Clumsies” in Athens.

award-winning bartender from “The Clumsies” in Athens.

There was also musical entertainment provided by Knights Club VIP:

Knights Club VIP music band

Knights Club VIP music band

If you’re a foodie, I highly recommend this amazing experience – so do check out when it will be taking place next year!

Heiko Nieder at Epicure Gourmet festival Dolder Grand

Chef Heiko Nieder of the Dolder Grand

The Epicure Festival at the Dolder Grand

The Epicure Festival at the Dolder Grand

The Epicure Food Festival takes place annually at the Dolder Grand hotel in Zurich.

Address: Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 456 60 00

Email: info@thedoldergrand.com

Visit the Dolder Grand website here 

*** Articles You May Like ***

Wonderful Gourmet Festival of Arts at the Hotel Waldhaus Flims

Mixology Masterclass at the Onxy Bar Zurich with Hercules Tsibis

Allianz OpenAir Cinema in Zurich – Film Programme 2022

Guide To Top Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Zurich

Mondaine – One of The World’s First Carbon-Neutral Watch Brands!

****************************

You may also like

Allianz OpenAir Cinema in Zurich – Film Programme...

Mixology Masterclass at the Onxy Bar Zurich with...

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid July...

Wonderful Gourmet Festival of Arts at the Hotel...

Guide To Top Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in...

Mondaine – One of The World’s First Carbon-Neutral...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of July 2022

Caliente! Latin American Music Festival Zurich

Enjoy Wonderful Music at the Montreux Jazz Festival

What’s On In Zurich End of June 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security