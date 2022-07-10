Mixology Masterclass at the Onxy Bar Zurich with Hercules Tsibis

Did you know that you can book cocktail masterclasses at the ONYX Bar at the Park Hyatt in Zurich? The classes can booked for small groups of just two people right up to 30 people. The other day I went to try out a mixology masterclass with master mixologist and bar manager Hercules Tsibis at the ONYX Bar Zurich.

We were a group of around 12 people and it was a really fun event. We also learned a lot and got to create some really cool cocktails ourselves.

However, before we began mixing it was time to learn! Hercules started off by explaining the history of cocktails and the theory behind mixology. He began by taking us through all the essential equipment needed for creating your basic cocktail kit from scratch. He also explained to us how we should use each of the tools and utensils and the importance of using the correct glasses and of course, how to shake our cocktails like a pro!

Greek born Hercules is a great entertainer and has a vast knowledge of spirits and cocktail making. We learned all about the history of cocktails and why certain spirits mix well together. Hercules told us quite a few fun stories and then we had a go ourselves. He took us through the basics step by step and we learned how to correctly stir, shake and present our cocktails. We learned lots of tips and tricks from the master mixologist!

During the evening we enjoyed some delicious food and there was plenty of mineral water on hand to quench our thirst too – cocktail making is thirsty work!

Hercules Tsibis Master Mixologist at the ONYX BAR

Hercules has worked all over the world, in Europe, Asia and America as well as South Africa and Australia and speaks five languages! He was named Best Bartender by GaultMillau and World Bartending Champion New York in 2000 and has also written a number of books. His latest book, entitled “Vermouth”, won the Gold award in the beverage book category at the “Swiss Gourmet Book Award 2022” in Zurich. It includes over 50 recipes for classics and new creations – so it is perfect for cocktail ideas and inspiration!

Cocktail Masterclass – Perfect for Friends or Team Building

If you’re planning a fun idea for a birthday party, a gathering of friends or as a work or team building event, a cocktail masterclass at the ONYX Bar is a perfect idea! Not only is it enjoyable but you get expert guidance from Hercules and get to learn all about the preparation methods for basic cocktails and to mix three to four cocktails yourself.

Cocktail Masterclass at ONYX Bar

The Cocktail Masterclass costs from CHF 120 per person and includes a welcome prosecco or aperitif cocktail as well as a cheese and dried meat platter and mineral water and coffee. You also get to mix 3-4 cocktails.

When: Tuesday to Saturday, between 1p.m. and 3p.m., ending no later than 5:30 p.m.

How Long: 2 to 2½ hours.

Email: For more information and reservations email to zurph-rfp@hyatt.com

Tel: + 41 43 883 10 21.

For more information on the cocktail masterclasses at the Park Hyatt see here

