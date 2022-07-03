Home » watches & clocks » Mondaine – One of The World’s First Carbon-Neutral Watch Brands!
Mondaine – One of The World’s First Carbon-Neutral Watch Brands!

Mondaine CEO Niels Mølle Plants Trees On The Pfannenstiel Meilen

Pfannenstiel Woods near Meilen Switzerland

We recently went on a trip to the beautiful Pfannenstiel high above Lake Zurich to find out about the latest innovations from Swiss Watch Company, Mondaine.

Wild Flowers at Pfannenstiel Woods near Meilen Switzerland

Close to Meilen, this beautiful area covered with woods and hiking trails was where we going to learn about the Mondaine’s commitment to sustainability and find out more about one of the world’s first carbon neutral watch brands.

Planting trees at Pfannenstiel Woods near Meilen Switzerland

However, as part of the program we also had to do some digging and planting! This company is committed to the environment and first we had to help renew the forest with more trees!

Planting trees at Pfannenstiel Woods near Meilen Switzerland

Mondaine Helping The Environment By Replanting Trees

Mondaine CEO Niels Møller got everyone involved in the tree planting.

Mondaine CEO Niels Møller & Ronnie Bernheim tree planting Pfannenstiel

He explained to us that Mondaine felt so strongly about the effects of climate change and the damage we humans are doing to the environment, that they are committed to making their watches as sustainable as they possibly can.

Mondaine Tree planting on the pfannensxiel

As part of this commitment Mondaine are replanting trees in deforested areas.

Mondaine CEO Niels Mølle

Mondaine CEO Niels Mølle

We were invited to plant about 50 trees in an area of the woods on the Pfannensitel suffering from erosion. It seems that even in Switzerland the “bark beetle” has been ravaging the trees and it’s important that lost trees are replaced to ensure that harmful CO2 is mopped up from the atmosphere.

Mondaine CEO Niels Mølle

Mondaine Created the First Solo Powered Watch

Mondaine’s commitment to sustainability has been part of the company ethos for some time. Back in 1973 they created the first solar-powered analogue watch. When I visited the Mondaine factory in Biberist, on the outskirts of Solothurn, some time ago, I also saw for myself how they use solar energy wherever possible.

The Latest Mondaine Watches With Vegan Straps

The Latest Mondaine Watch Latest

Whilst we were there we were also to view watches from one of the latest Mondaine Watch Collections, like these watches with pale violet and white (sustainable, vegan) straps.

The Latest Mondaine Watch Latest

And here are some colourful sustainable watches from the Luminox Collection…

Colourful Luminox watches from Mondaine

These attractive “nature themed” green watches are green in more than one sense of the word, and again, have vegan straps.

Sustainable watches from Swiss Watch company Mondaine

Mondaine – A Forward Thinking Watch Company

Ronnie Bernheim, (who together with his brother André are co-owners of Mondaine Watch), talked to us about how his family were always thinking of sustainability even before it was commonplace to do so. As a result Mondaine was the first watch manufacturer across the globe to become 100% climate neutral!

MONDAINE CARBON NEUTRAL WATCHES WITH VEGAN STRAPS

This family owned business is truly committed to recycling wherever they can.

MONDAINE CARBON NEUTRAL WATCHES WITH VEGAN STRAPS

Mondaine and Sustainability

They offer a free watch recycling service whereby you can post your watch to Mondaine for free (any brand) and they reuse the old watch components. For some of their Luminox watches they are producing watch cases made out of recycled plastic waste  which is recovered from the sea in South East Asia. Mondaine have been offering vegan watch straps for some time, using for example products like cork, felt and castor for their straps. However, from 2022 they have decided that all the watches for their SBB Classic collection will now be of vegan origin. In fact they have found some materials they have tested, such as a product made out of wine marc (the solid waste left after pressing the grapes), to be even more durable than leather!

Wild flowers on the Pfannenstiel Meilen Switzerland

By doing all these activities and more, Mondaine are able to completely eliminate their carbon emissions.

So watch this space!  Mondaine CEO, Niels Møller, and his Danish  brand manager, Thomas Nedergaard are on a mission to reduce, recycle and reuse and will be coming up with more ideas for sustainable materials as well as new ways of producing their watches. Stay tuned for updates and when you’re next buying a watch, why not choose one that’s sustainable?

Mondaine - One of The World’s First Carbon-Neutral Watch Brands!

More Information on Mondaine Watches

If you would like to find out more about Mondaine watches, please visit the Mondaine website here.

Mondaine have a great collection of watches, for men, women and children.

Check out Mondaine’s latest Watch Collection here. 

