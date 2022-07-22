Open Air Cinema in Zurich at the Dolder Wellenkino

5th – 21st August 2022

Summer Fun – Open Air Cinema at the Dolder Wave Cinema

Fancy a fun evening out under the stars watching a great film and enjoying some wonderful food? From 5th – 21st August, the historic Dolder Sports Bad on the Adlisberg is transforming itself into an open-air cinema! Every evening you will be able to enjoy a selection of great films from an exciting program in this idyllic setting.

Various Food and Seating Options Available

Tickets Options and Prices

There are four different ticket options and prices:

1. Picnic in the grounds (bring your own picnic mat) CHF 25 per person (CHF 15 for children aged 6 – 16 years)

2. In a deckchair – CHF 30 per person (Can also be bought on site for an extra CHF 5)

3. The” Strandkorb” beach chair option for 2 people costs CHF 70.

4. Lounge area for groups of up to 10 people. You can rent the exclusive lounge area for groups of a maximum of 10 people. There is just 1 lounge area available each night and it costs CHF 790 including drinks, aperitifs & snacks.

Swimming in the Dolder Pool

All ticket categories include entry to the swimming pool at the special price of CHF 5. This allows you to swim in the pool from 6 pm on the day of your the film screening.

Food and Drink at the Dolder Welle

You can order 2 types of picnic basket, each for 2 people which include the following:

Züriberg Picnic Basket (for 2 people):

1 bottle of Ursus Rosé (0.75l), 2 Elmer mineral water, 2 Norwegian smoked salmon bagels with avocado mousse, 2 Vaya Sweet Patato Crisps and 2 vouchers for ice cream or popcorn.

Adlisberg Picnic Basket (for 2 people):

2 Swiss beers of your choice, 2 Elmer mineral water, 2 Greek salads with feta cheese and wholemeal baguette, 2 Vaya Sweet Patato Crisps and 2 vouchers for ice cream or popcorn.

Cutlery and napkins included are in the basket. You can order the picnic baskets when purchasing the ticket for your film. Orders need to be made by 4pm on the day of the event. The baskets are handed out in the refreshment area.

On Site Bar and Restaurant Area

There is also a bar on site, a self service restaurant or you can of course order a picnic basket filled with delicious treats either online or when you get there. Please note you cannot bring in your own food and drink except for water.

A Great Selection of Films

There are some great films to be seen from House of Gucci, to Contra to Death on The Nile and many more – take a look here to see the line up.

The Dolder Wellenkino

Where: Dolder Sports, Adlisbergstr. 36, 8044 Zürich

When: 5th -21st August 2022

Timings: The films begin at 8.30pm and the children’s films begin at 8pm

How To Get There: Tram 6 direction “Zoo” and a 10 minute walk to Dolder Sports or Tram 3 or 8 to Römerhof then take the Dolderbahn to the top station and follow the footpath. There is also metered parking available near the Dolder Sports.

The Dolder Wave Cinema can accommodate 280 guests.

