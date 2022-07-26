.

Street Parade Zurich 2022 – Love, Peace, Freedom and Tolerance!

Street Parade Saturday 13th August 2022 Motto: Think!

This year Street Parade is taking place on Saturday 13th August and the motto is: Think! Regarded as the world’s biggest techno party, people flock from all over Europe to attend this free event. It will certainly be entertaining with more than 200 artists attending, playing on a number of stages throughout Zurich and on around 30 Love Mobiles too! The Love Mobiles are large floats which pass through town (the centre of the city is closed to traffic) playing loud music with people dancing as they go by.

Zurich’s Biggest Street Techno Party

The Swiss may appear quite staid most of the time, but when it comes to Street Parade they sure know how to party! Not only do many people dress up in costume, paint their faces, wear masks and wigs, but the event is full of music, DJs, dancing and fun. It does tend to get very busy though and crossing the bridge from Bellevue to Bürkliplatz is something you cannot do in a hurry! Street Parade kicks off at 1pm and continues until midnight!

Love Mobiles, Dancing and Singing

In fact all the streets tend to get very packed and the floats are buzzing with music followed by hundreds of dancing and singing revellers. So if you plan on having fun on Saturday 13th August why not go along, get dressed up, let down your hair down and enjoy?

Street Parade 2022 – Think!

When: 13th August 2019

Time: 1pm until midnight

Where: Main stage in front of the Opera House and all over central Zurich

Cost: The main event is free to attend. All refreshments etc can only be purchased in Swiss Francs (due to counterfeit foreign currency being used in the past)

Route: The route is approximately 2.4km long going from Utoquai in Seefeld along the lake to Bellevue, over Quaibrücke and Bürkliplatz and ending at Hafendamm Enge at around 10 pm. There will be after-parties in various locations all over Zurich until midnight and beyond. You can do the whole route on foot from either Stadelhofen or Zurich main station.

For More Information: visit the Street Parade Website here.

See the Street Parade Lineup of all the acts here

With photos by Geoff Pegler and Christina

