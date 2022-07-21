The FREE Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival at the Landesmuseum Zurich

21st July – 3rd September 2022

In The Courtyard of the Landesmuseum Zurich

The latest edition of the Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival starts on 21st July 2022. This fun music and radio festival in the centre of Zurich, just a few hundred metres from Zurich main station, has become a very popular summer tradition. As always, it takes place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum Zurich and this year it runs until 3rd September 2022.

Radio Culture and International Music In Zurich

For a total of 45 days you can enjoy live and up-to-the-minute radio culture in and around the Swiss National Museum. Rundfunk.fm will be presenting a wide range of top musical entertainment by local, national and international DJs and musicians.

Bars, Food & Drink & FREE Entrance

In addition, there will be food and drink stands available – so you won’t go hungry and you’ll have plenty to do! It’s located right inside the courtyard of the Landesmuseum – a super central location! What’s more entrance is FREE. So why not pop down and see for yourself one evening?

Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival Zurich

Where: Landesmuseum Zurich

When: 21st July – 3rd September 2022

Entrance: FREE!

Click here for The Rundfunk Webstream

Click here for the Rundfunk website (in German)

See the location on Google Maps here:

