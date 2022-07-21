Home » Arts and Entertainment » The Free Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival at the Landesmuseum Zurich
Arts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsMusicPop UpThings To DoWhat's On

The Free Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival at the Landesmuseum Zurich

by newinzurich
0 comment

The FREE Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival at the Landesmuseum Zurich

21st July –  3rd September 2022

In The Courtyard of the Landesmuseum Zurich 

Rundfunk fm radio festival Zurich Switzerland

Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival 21st July – 3rd September 2022

The latest edition of the Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival starts on 21st July 2022. This fun music and radio festival in the centre of Zurich, just a few hundred metres from Zurich main station, has become a very popular summer tradition. As always, it takes place in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum Zurich and this year it runs until 3rd September 2022.

ndfunk fm radio festival Zurich Switzerland

Radio Culture and International Music In Zurich

For a total of 45 days you can enjoy live and up-to-the-minute radio culture in and around the Swiss National Museum. Rundfunk.fm will be presenting a wide range of top musical entertainment by local, national and international DJs and musicians.

Rundfunk FM radio festival Zurich

Bars, Food & Drink & FREE Entrance

In addition, there will be food and drink stands available – so you won’t go hungry and you’ll have plenty to do! It’s located right inside the courtyard of the Landesmuseum – a super central location! What’s more entrance is FREE. So why not pop down and see for yourself one evening?

Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival Zurich

The Free Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival at the Landesmuseum Zurich

Where: Landesmuseum Zurich

When: 21st July –  3rd September 2022

Entrance: FREE!

Click here for The Rundfunk Webstream

Click here for the Rundfunk website (in German)

See the location on Google Maps here:

Map of Swiss National Museum Zurich

*********************

For more information about things going on in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles and for a weekly update subscribe to the blog.

**********************

Articles Which May Be of Interest

Guide to Top Open Air Summer Festivals & Concerts in Switzerland

Top Summer Open Air Cinema in Zurich 2022 Guide

20+ Waterside Eateries In and Around Zurich To Discover this Summer

Guide To Restaurants With Outdoor Terraces in Zurich

Guide to Best Rooftop Bars in Zurich

******

 

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid To Late July...

Allianz OpenAir Cinema in Zurich – Film Programme...

Mixology Masterclass at the Onxy Bar Zurich with...

Impressions of The Epicure 2022 by Heiko Nieder...

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid July...

Wonderful Gourmet Festival of Arts at the Hotel...

Guide To Top Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in...

Mondaine – One of The World’s First Carbon-Neutral...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of July 2022

Caliente! Latin American Music Festival Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security