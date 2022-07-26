Top Class Male Grooming at The Good Barbers in Zurich

The Good Barbers in Zurich is a new barbers shop located in Alfred-Escher Strasse in Zurich. It is modern and stylish with friendly staff who speak several languages including English and Spanish. They offer exceptional service and top quality male grooming. Whatever your hair type, whatever your age, the team of experienced barbers have a comprehensive range of services to suit all your hair and beard requirements.

A visit to The Good Barbers in Zurich is more than a simple haircut or beard trim. It’s a total experience! You are able to unwind and relax whilst your locks are taken care of with the utmost expertise and care. Enjoy this pampering experience, with a drink of your choice in a lovely, chilled atmosphere with great music. You can also be certain that you will go out of the door looking and feeling much better than you did when you entered! 🙂

The Good Barbers Uses Only The Best Hair and Beard Products

The Good Barbers only work with the top men’s hair and beard styling brands: Uppercut, Reuzel, Redken Brews and Proraso, which you can also purchase for use at home too. In fact you can also order them online on The Good Barbers website too.

Eye Brow Shaping and Facials for Men

In addition to hair and beard treatments, The Good Barbers offers Eye Brow Shaping, Waxing and both an Anti-Stress and and an Anti-Ageing Facial too. A perfect antidote to the stresses of everyday 21st century life!

Haircuts For Boys Too

The Good Barbers Zurich also do haircuts for boys too, with a special price for boys up to 14 years old.

Despite having only opened a short while, The Good Barbers has been receiving glowing reviews from their clients from day one. So why now make an appointment for yourself and discover one of the ultimate personal grooming experiences for men in Zurich? Also, if you book an appointment via the Good Barbers Website you can enjoy a 15% discount on all services on your first visit.

The Good Barbers in Zurich

Address: Alfred-Escher Strasse 66, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland

Directions: See the directions to The Good Barbers on Google Maps here

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday 9am – 8pm and Saturday 9am – 6pm.

Don’t forget if you book via The Good Barbers Website here you will get 15% off all services on your first visit.

This article is a sponsored article written in collaboration with The Good Barbers Zurich

If you have a product or service you feel would be suitable for the NewInZurich community why not email us here with details

