Home » Men » Top Class Male Grooming at The Good Barbers in Zurich
Businesses & ServicesHealth and FitnessMenWellness

Top Class Male Grooming at The Good Barbers in Zurich

More Than Just A Haircut at The Good Barbers Zurich

by newinzurich
0 comment

Top Class Male Grooming at The Good Barbers in Zurich

The good barbers Zurich

More Than Just A Haircut at The Good Barbers Zurich

Friendly Staff and Exceptional Service at The Good Barbers Zurich

The Good Barbers in Zurich is a new barbers shop located in Alfred-Escher Strasse in Zurich. It is modern and stylish with friendly staff who speak several languages including English and Spanish. They offer exceptional service and top quality male grooming. Whatever your hair type, whatever your age, the team of experienced barbers have a comprehensive range of services to suit all your hair and beard requirements.

The good barbers Zurich

More Than Just A Haircut at The Good Barbers Zurich

A visit to The Good Barbers in Zurich is more than a simple haircut or beard trim. It’s a total experience!  You are able to unwind and relax whilst your locks are taken care of with the utmost expertise and care. Enjoy this pampering experience, with a drink of your choice in a lovely, chilled atmosphere with great music. You can also be certain that you will go out of the door looking and feeling much better than you did when you entered!  🙂

The Good barbers Zurich

The Good Barbers Uses Only The Best Hair and Beard Products

The Good Barbers only work with the top men’s hair and beard styling brands: Uppercut, Reuzel, Redken Brews and Proraso, which you can also purchase for use at home too. In fact you can also order them online on The Good Barbers website too.

Eye Brow Shaping and Facials for Men

The Good Barbers Zurich

In addition to hair and beard treatments, The Good Barbers offers Eye Brow Shaping, Waxing and both an Anti-Stress and and an Anti-Ageing Facial too. A perfect antidote to the stresses of everyday 21st century life!

The good barbers Zurich

Haircuts For Boys Too

The Good Barbers Zurich also do haircuts for boys too, with a special price for boys up to 14 years old.

Despite having only opened a short while, The Good Barbers has been receiving glowing reviews from their clients from day one. So why now make an appointment for yourself and discover one of the ultimate personal grooming experiences for men in Zurich? Also, if you book an appointment via the Good Barbers Website you can enjoy a 15% discount on all services on your first visit.

The Good Barbers Zurich

The Good Barbers in Zurich

Address: Alfred-Escher Strasse 66, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland

Directions: See the directions to The Good Barbers on Google Maps here

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday 9am – 8pm and Saturday 9am – 6pm.

Don’t forget if you book via The Good Barbers Website here you will get 15% off all services on your first visit.

Visit The Good Barbers website here

You can also find The Good Barbers listed in our Business Directory here. 

If you would like to join our Business Directory too – take a look here. 

The Good Barbers Zurich

This article is a sponsored article written in collaboration with The Good Barbers Zurich

If you have a product or service you feel would be suitable for the NewInZurich community why not email us here with details 

**** Articles You May Like ***

Hairdressers Zurich

Three Great Products From Morrocanoil To Help Your Hair Shine

Style Your Hair Anywhere with the BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hot Brush

Sofwave – Facial Rejuvenation With Zero Downtime at Dermanence Zurich

**********

You may also like

Mondaine – One of The World’s First Carbon-Neutral...

Thinking of Training As a Teaching Assistant in...

Sofwave – Facial Rejuvenation With Zero Downtime at...

Kreislauf 345 Shopping Event Zurich

BLOOM Natural and Refillable Cosmetics

Man’s World Halle 2022 at Halle 550 Zurich...

Slow Wifi? Check out the Super Fast NETGEAR...

NewInZurich Valentine’s Day Giveaway & Contest

Job Vacancy: Education Consultant (Trainee) for Foundations for...

Vertt A New Swiss Start Up – A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security