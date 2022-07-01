What’s On In Zurich Beginning of July 2022
It’s July already and for most school children the Summer Holidays are either just about to start or have started already! If you’re children are aged between 6 and 16 don’t forget to get them a Summer Ferienpass. You can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers) here and if the weather is rainy check out our wet weather guide here.
Caliente! the biggest Latin Festival in Europe is taking place on 1st & 2nd July & next weekend. Or maybe you’d rather visit a restaurant with a great outdoor terrace or perhaps one with waterside views? On the exhibition front, don’t forget to visit the Claude Monet Immersive Gardens before it closes on 17th July. If you fancy going for a hike see some suggestions here. Do also check out our list of the Openair Cinemas in Zurich and Openair Concerts and Festivals. Or why not go rubber dingy floating down the Limmat? We also have a great contest for you in conjunction with PureBeautySpa to win a 4-in-one Oxygeneo Super Facial worth CHF 275! See details below!
Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of July 2022
NEWS: Also on 1st July a new law granting full marriage and adoption rights to same-sex couples came into force in Switzerland, and on the electoral front electronic voting trials are underway too.
COLLECTOMANIA EXHIBITION FROM 24TH JUNE TO 8TH JANUARY: This unique exhibition presents collections of various and curious belongings to private and institutional collectors. It takes place at the Museum für Gestaltung. Find out more about Collectomania here.
MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL 1st – 16th JULY: The 56th edition of the famous Montreux Jazz Festival is back in Montreux with over 500 events across 13 stages! Find out all about it here.
FREE STAND UP COMEDY AT HOFKINO 2nd JULY: Free stand up comedy in English at the Hofkino in the courtyard of the Landesmuseum on 2nd July. See details here.
ENDLICHKEIT DER TIEFE EXHIBITION UNTIL 2ND JULY: A fascinating art exhibition about the beauty and melancholy of stillness through work by Basel based artist / photographer Claudio Rasano. Taking place in König Büro, Zürich. Find out more about the programme here.
CALIENTE LATIN MUSIC FESTIVAL ON 1ST, 2ND, 8TH & 9TH JULY 2022: An exuberant and exotic celebration of Latin music, cuisine, and culture in Zürich takes place both this weekend and next. This year marks the 25th anniversary and it takes place at Kasernenareal. Find out more about the festival here.
FUNFAIR ON SECHSELAEUTENPLATZ BELLEVUE 1st – 3rd JULY: ZüriFäscht was supposed to have taken place the weekend of 1st – 3rd July but has been put back to 2023. However, the funfair on Sechselaeutenplatz is taking place. See this short video reel for a quick glimpse!
LA GARÇONNE SAMPLE SALE TILL 2ND JULY 2022: A clothes market returning for the first time in three years, with shoes, t-shirts, and many other garments from previous seasons on sale. Taking place at the “On y va” Market. Find out more about the market here.
ALBA FESTIVAL 2022 ON 2ND AND 3RD JULY: This exciting open air music festival features Albanian and Kosovanian stars like DJ Regard and Ledri Vula, giving the opportunity to experience authentic Balkan culture and takes place at hardturm Baracke Zurich. Find out more about the Alba Festival here.
CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.
HAUS KONSTRUKTIV ZÜRICH CITY WALKING TOUR 3RD JULY: Interested in learning more about the city of Zürich? This tour organised by the Haus Konstruktiv takes place on 3rd July. Check out the programme here.
“THE FUTURE IS BLINKING” EXHIBITION ENDS 3RD JULY 2022: Interested in learning about local African customs and culture? This photography exhibition in Museum Rietberg displays early works from the end of the 19th century. Last chance to view! Find out more here.
ZHdK “HELDENDÄMMERUNG” ELECTRONIC CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT ON 3RD JULY 2022: What happens when classical chamber melodies clashes with modern electronic beats? This unusual concert takes place in the Vortragssaal Zürich and is part of a research project from ZHdK. Find out more about the ZHdK concert here.
THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 5th – 10th JULY: The Epicure Food Festival is taking place at the Dolder Grand, hosted by Heiko Nieder who is joined by top chefs from all over the world. See details of this fabulous festival here.
MICAS GARTEN STREET WITH NIGHT MARKET ON 9th JULY: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open serving a variety of Street Food. On 9th July there is a designer Night Market taking place from 4pm – 10pm. Find out all about it here.
CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS ON 4TH, 7TH, 10TH, 14TH JULY 2022: The Candlelight Concerts are a series of music concerts aiming to shorten the distance between great baroque, classical, and romantic compositions and the new demographics. Modern genres such as pop and jazz are also included. Find out more here.
“TOUCH WOOD” EXHIBITION NOW TILL 30TH OCTOBER 2022: Wood plays an important part in out society and more of a role than we possibly can imagine. This architectural exhibition helps us understand this important and sometimes undervalued material. Find out more here.
ROSENHOF MARKET IN NIEDERDORF ZÜRICH EVERY SATURDAY: Every Saturday (until November) from 10am to 6pm the Rosenhof market takes place in the Niederdorf area of Zürich. From hand-made accessories to artworks and more. Find out more about the market here.
CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already opened and may will be following soon. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.
ZVV FERIENPASS FOR CHILDREN TO PURCHASE NOW: The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from now onwards and can be used for 5 weeks from 9th July or from 16th July. Read all about the ZVV Ferienpass here.
Fancy working in an educational environment ?
Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning?
The course consist of 10 modules taking place once a month in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 17th September 2022
Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here
Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here
FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ 7th – 31st JULY: The Festival da Jazz is taking place from 7th – 31st July in various locations in St Moritz.Get your tickets here.
KUNST UND MEDIZIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 17TH JULY: An exhibition revealing the key moments in modern medicinal history through the means of art. Taking place in Kunsthaus Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.
IN THE FOREST EXHIBITION LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 17TH JULY: Are you a nature lover and art enthusiast? If so, this exhibition in Zürich Landesmuseum is for you! Through artistic representations of forests and their evolution in the context of industrialization, visitors are given an insight into the effects of climate change on those precious resources. On until 17th July. Swiss National Museum, Museumstrasse 2, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here
ART IN THE PARK AT THE BAUR AU LAC UNTIL 17th JULY: This 2022 edition of Art in the Park” will be taking place at the Baur au Lac from 13th June – 17th July with stunning works by French artist Camille Henrot in a solo exhibition. Find out more here. You can see more photos on our Instagram profile here.
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDENS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG ZURICH TILL 17th JULY: Immerse yourself in the wonderful work of Claude Monet at the “Monet Immersive Gardens” Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG . See all the info on this Monet exhibition here.
RUDOLF KOLLER EXHIBITION UNTIL 14TH AUGUST: Ever wondered how painters produce their exquisite artworks? This exhibition taking place at the Kunsthaus, Zürich exhibits a collection of sketchbooks by Rudolf Koller, showing over 4,000 drawings by the Swiss artist. Continues until 14th August at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Address: Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here.
ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.
Pure Beauty Spa are offering you the chance to win a new cutting edge 4-in-one Ultimate Oxygeneo™ “SuperFacial” which gives your skin 4 treatments all in one go! It is a deep cleansing, oxygenating, lifting and hydrating facial using Oxygeneo, Tri pollar Radio frequency and Ultrasound technologies.
Read all about the Oxygeneo™ facial here
The treatment is worth CHF 275 and to enter you simply need to email us here with 1)your name and 2)PureBeautySpa in the Subject line. The draw will take place at midnight on Friday 29th July!
Pure Beauty Spa is located at Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
Wednesday – Friday 10.00am – 7.00p.m
Saturday 9.00am – 6.00pm
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday – Closed
Visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here
TEACHING ASSISTANT TRAINING COURSE BY FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING: Fancy working in an educational environment? How about training as a Teaching Assistant with Foundations For Learning? This popular course involves 10 modules, just one Saturday a month. It is back again and begins on 17th September. Find out all about it here.
