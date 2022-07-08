What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid July 2022

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of July 2022

Wishing you a great week and week ahead! Caliente! the biggest Latin Festival in Europe is taking place once again this weekend on 8th & 9th July. This Saturday 9th there is an open house event at the Kunsthaus Zurich with free entry and special tours (see below) and don’t forget the Claude Monet Immersive Gardens ends ends soon on 17th July. If you fancy going for a hike see some great suggestions suggestions here. Do check out our list of the Openair Cinemas in Zurich as well as the Openair Concerts and Festivals (Frauenfeld is on right now). If your children are aged between 6 and 16 don’t forget to get them a Summer Ferienpass. You can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers) here and if the weather is rainy check out our wet weather guide here.

We have a great new Guide to Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants written by Lillybel and Victor has updated our Guide To Budget Things To Do in Zurich this Summer. We also have a wonderful contest for you in conjunction with PureBeautySpa to win a 4-in-one Oxygeneo Super Facial worth CHF 275! See details below!

Things To Do In Zurich Early to Mid July 2022

CALIENTE LATIN MUSIC FESTIVAL 8TH & 9TH JULY 2022: An exuberant and exotic celebration of Latin music, cuisine, and culture is on in Zürich once again this Friday and Saturday. This year marks the 25th anniversary and it takes place at Kasernenareal. Find out more about the festival and ticket information here.

THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND 5th – 10th JULY: The Epicure Food Festival is taking place at the Dolder Grand, hosted by Heiko Nieder who is joined by top chefs from all over the world. See details of this fabulous festival here.

SWISS STREET FOOD AWARDS 8th -10th JULY: Takes place from 8th – 10th July at Marie-Bürkli-Eck at the Viadukt in Zurich. Friday 4pm – 10pm, Saturday 11am – 10pm, Sunday 11am till 8pm. Find out more about it here.

MICAS GARTEN STREET WITH NIGHT MARKET ON 9th JULY: MICAS Garten is back in Altstetten is open serving a variety of Street Food. On 9th July there is a designer Night Market taking place from 4pm – 10pm. Find out all about it here. Whilst you’re there you may wish to view the Pippilotti Rist installation.

KUNSTHAUS ZURICH OPEN DAY 9th JULY: Free entry and some special tours as well. See details here.

GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!: Tickets have just gone on sale for the first ever Gourmet Festival des Arts at the Waldhaus Flims. There are 2 events: a dinner on the 27th August and the festival with artists, music, food stations, champagne, wine on the 28th August. Tickets are bound to go fast – so find out all about the festival here.

THE LETTENFEST 9th: This weekend the Lettenfest takes place along the river with fun, music, DJ sets and drinks from 3pm on Saturday 9th at Oberer Lettern , Zurich 8006.

BADI MYTHENQUAI FAMILY WEEKEND 9th – 10th JULY: Kids entertainment, bouncy castle, fun water toys and more. Find out more about the Family Weekend here (scroll down to see event).

PUZZLED PINT ZURICH 12th JULY: Friendly meetup for anyone that enjoy a puzzle, at Hönggerstrasse 3, Stadtkreis 10, Zurich, CH, 8037 from 7pm – 10pm. Details here.

BSCC NETWORKING DRINKS 12th JULY: From 6.15pm at The Lion Bar, Oetenbachgasse Zurich: Open to all, buy your own drinks and join the conversation. Details the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce drinks here.

SWIM ACROSS THE LAKE – SEEÜBERQUERUNG 13th JULY: Due to windy conditions last week the swim across lake Zurich was postponed until 13th July. See details here.

CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS ON 10TH, 14TH JULY 2022: The Candlelight Concerts are a series of music concerts aiming to shorten the distance between great baroque, classical, and romantic compositions and the new demographics. Modern genres such as pop and jazz are also included. Find out more here.

PARK HYATT & RUINART “ARTIST DINNER” ON NOW UNTIL 16TH JULY: Park Hyatt’s Chef Tarik Lange has teamed up with Danish artist Jeppe Hein and Ruinart Champagne to create a wonderful vegetarian Artist Dinner entitled “Right Here, Right Now” with 5 courses and 4 accompanying glasses of champagne. See details of the artist Dinner here.

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL 1st – 16th JULY: The 56th edition of the famous Montreux Jazz Festival is back in Montreux with over 500 events across 13 stages! Find out all about it here.

CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.

TRASH HERO ZURICH CLEANUP 17th JULY UETLIBERG: Why not join Trash Hero Zurich for a couple of hours and help them clean up Zurich? The next Trash Hero event takes place on the Uetliberg at 11am on 17th July. See details here.

COLLECTOMANIA EXHIBITION FROM 24TH JUNE TO 8TH JANUARY: This unique exhibition presents collections of various and curious belongings to private and institutional collectors. It takes place at the Museum für Gestaltung. Find out more about Collectomania here.

“TOUCH WOOD” EXHIBITION NOW TILL 30TH OCTOBER 2022: Wood plays an important part in out society and more of a role than we possibly can imagine. This architectural exhibition helps us understand this important and sometimes undervalued material. Find out more here.

ROSENHOF MARKET IN NIEDERDORF ZÜRICH EVERY SATURDAY: Every Saturday (until November) from 10am to 6pm the Rosenhof market takes place in the Niederdorf area of Zürich. From hand-made accessories to artworks and more. Find out more about the market here.

CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already opened and may will be following soon. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.

ZVV FERIENPASS FOR CHILDREN TO PURCHASE NOW: The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from now onwards and can be used for 5 weeks from 9th July or from 16th July. Read all about the ZVV Ferienpass here.

***************************************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** Fancy working in an educational environment ? Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning? The course consist of 10 modules taking place once a month in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 17th September 2022 Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here

WAVES – DIVE IN! EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL MARCH 2023: A scientific exhibition hosted by ETHZ about the wonderful nature of waves and their omnipresence in everyday life through vivid illustrations and hands-on activities. Free of charge. Continues till 5th March, 2023. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Address: Sonneggstrasse 5, 8092 Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.

TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here. TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here.

THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.

VISIT URBAN SURF IN ZURICH: Yes, it’s possible to surf in Zurich! Find out all about Urban Surf here.