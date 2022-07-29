What’s On In Zurich End of July Early August 2022

Have a wonderful week ahead! The flags are out in Zurich for the 1st August and the Swiss National Day celebrations and of course all the shops will be closed this week on both Sunday 31st July and Monday 1st August. So do get your provisions in early! Katie Melua was performing at ZOACity on Thursday evening and there are a couple more events at ZOA this weekend listed below. The Rundfunk.fm Festival is on and the DolderWellen Openair Cinema begins on 5th August so why not enter our contest to win one of 2 pairs of tickets ? You can check out more Openair Cinemas in Zurich as well as Openair Concerts and Festivals. If you fancy going for a hike, see some great suggestions suggestions here. You can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) and do check out our guide to free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich here.

Things To Do In Zurich End of July Early August 2022

RUNDFUNK.FM FREE FESTIVAL AT THE LANDESMUSEUM: This year’s (FREE) Rundfunk.fm Festival is back at the Landesmuseum in Zurich and continues daily until 3rd September (except for 1st, 13th & 14th August). Read all about it here.

STADT SOMMER ZURICH 29th-30th JULY & (4th-6th August) 2022: Free Summer concerts in Zurich – you can see details of this and other concerts here.

ZOACITY SUMMER FESTIVAL & 90s PARTY 30th & 31st JULY: On Saturday 30th July the UOACity Summer Festival takes place and on Sunday 31st July there is a 90s Party with live acts from 2 Unlimited, Dr Alban, Rednex, Loon and SNAP! For more information on ZOACity and to view the program visit the website here.

PHOTOS OF KATIE MELUA & SAM HIMSELF AT ZOACITY: Photographer Geoff Pegler captured some great moments from the ZOACITY concert on Thursday with Katie Melua and Sam Himself. Take a look at the photos here.

FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ ENDS 31st JULY: The Festival da Jazz is taking place until 31st July in various locations in St Moritz .Get your tickets here.

1st AUGUST – SWISS NATIONAL DAY: Check out these great ideas for things to do on Swiss National Day! Take a look here for ideas and inspiration.

TAKE A ZURICH BOAT CRUISE ON 1st AUGUST FOR SWISS NATIONAL DAY: Why not celebrate Swiss National Day 1st August with one of the special boat cruises on Lake Zurich. Or maybe choose one of the themed cruises for another day? Take a look at the various cruises here.

WILL YOU BE GOING FOR A FARMER’S BRUNCH ON 1st AUGUST: A fun idea for 1st August is to go for a Farmer’s Brunch. Read all about Claudia’s experience of a farmer’s brunch here.

LOCARNO FILM FESTIVAL 3rd – 13th AUGUST: How about a trip to beautiful Locarno for the film festival taking place from 3rd – 13th August? Find out more here.

SEENACHTFEST RAPPERSWIL-JONA 12th – 14th AUGUST: Music, fireworks, food and drinks and lots more. Find out all about the Seenachtfest which is back again this year from 12th – 14th August on the lakeside at Rapperswil-Jona. See details here.

STREET PARADE 13th AUGUST: Mark your diaries! Street Parade is back in Zurich on Saturday 13th August. Read all about Street parade here.

RUDOLF KOLLER EXHIBITION UNTIL 14TH AUGUST: Ever wondered how painters produce their exquisite artworks? This exhibition taking place at the Kunsthaus, Zürich exhibits a collection of sketchbooks by Rudolf Koller, showing over 4,000 drawings by the Swiss artist. Continues until 14th August at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Address: Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here.

LIMMAT SCHWIMMEN 20th AUGUST: Mark your diaries for the Limmatschwimmen event in Zurich set to take place on 20th August (reserve date 27th August). It’s a fun (ticketed) event when you float down the Limmat with a float. Find out all about the Limmatschwimmen event here.

THE ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL 18th AUGUST – 4th SEPTEMBER: The Zürcher Theater Spektakel is back in Zurich from 18th August until 4th September. It takes place on the Landiwiese area of Zurich with lots of theatre pieces, stand up comedy, one man shows and all forms of entertainment. See all the details here.

THE GOLDEN FESTIVAL HERRLIBERG 19th – 21st AUGUST: The Golden Festival of Classical Musica takes place from 19th – 21st July. Tickets are on sale now.

THE ALLIANZ OPEN AIR FILM FESTIVAL ON NOW UNTIL 21st AUGUST: The Allianz Open Air Film Festival has just opened and continues until 21st August every day except Swiss National Day, 1st August. Read all about it and see the programme here.

***WIN *** TICKETS FOR THE DOLDERWELLEN OPEN AIR CINEMA NOW ON SALE: The DolderWellen Open Air Cinema takes places from 5th – 21st August. Contest ends midnight 2nd August. Find out all about it and enter our contest here.

CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already finished but there are still many on. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.

CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR MUSIC FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.

GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!: Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Gourmet Festival des Arts / Festival der Künste at the Waldhaus Flims. There are 2 events: a dinner on the 27th August and the festival with artists, music, entertainers, food stations, champagne, wine on the 28th August. Tickets are selling fast – so get yours and find out all about the festival here.

***************************************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** Fancy working in an educational environment ? Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning? The course consist of 10 modules taking place once a month in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 17th September 2022 Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here

DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here.

FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out these FREE and inexpensive things to do in Zurich. Take a look here.

ZVV FERIENPASS FOR CHILDREN TO PURCHASE NOW: The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from now onwards and can be used for 5 weeks from 9th July or from 16th July. Read all about the ZVV Ferienpass here.

PINK RIBBON CHARITY WALK ON 25TH SEPTEMBER: Check out the charity event organised by Pink Ribbon Schweiz taking place on 25th September, at Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich from 12 noon. There are various categories to choose from but do register as soon as possible as it is already quite booked up. Find out more about Pink Ribbon here.

COLLECTOMANIA EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 8TH JANUARY 2023: This unique exhibition presents collections of various and curious belongings to private and institutional collectors. It takes place at the Museum für Gestaltung. Find out more about Collectomania here. “TOUCH WOOD” EXHIBITION NOW TILL 30TH OCTOBER 2022: Wood plays an important part in out society and more of a role than we possibly can imagine. This architectural exhibition helps us understand this important and sometimes undervalued material. Find out more here. ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.

WAVES – DIVE IN! EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL MARCH 2023: A scientific exhibition hosted by ETHZ about the wonderful nature of waves and their omnipresence in everyday life through vivid illustrations and hands-on activities. Free of charge. Continues till 5th March, 2023. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Address: Sonneggstrasse 5, 8092 Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.

NOT TOO FAR FROM ZURICH

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration. We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich.

TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here. THE BADIS IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.

VISIT URBAN SURF IN ZURICH: Yes, it’s possible to surf in Zurich! Find out all about Urban Surf here.