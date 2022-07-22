What’s On In Zurich Late July 2022

Have a wonderful weeend and week ahead! The Rundfunk.fm Festival is now on, Openair Cinemas in Zurich has opened its doors and tickets for the Dolder Welle film festival are now on sale. Don’t forget the Openair Concerts and Festivals too. If you fancy going for a hike, see some great suggestions suggestions here. Swiss National Day on 1st August will soon be here so check out all the great things you can do. And if your children are aged between 6 and 16 there’s still time to get them a Summer Ferienpass. You can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) and do check out our guide to free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich here.

It’s also the last chance this week to enter to PureBeautySpa contest to win a 4-in-one Oxygeneo Super Facial worth CHF 275! The contest will be drawn on Friday 29th July. See details here!

Things To Do In Zurich Early to Late July 2022

RUNDFUNK.FM FREE FESTIVAL NOW ON AT LANDESMUSEUM: This year’s (FREE) Rundfunk.fm Festival is back at the Landesmuseum in Zurich and continues from 21st July to 3rd September. Read all about it here.

THE ALLIANZ OPEN AIR FILM FESTIVAL NOW ON: The Allianz Open Air Film Festival has just opened and continues until 21st August every day except Swiss National Day, 1st August. Read all about it and see the programme here.

TICKETS FOR THE DOLDER WELLE OPEN AIR CINEMA NOW ON SALE: The Dolder Welle Open Air Cinema takes places from 5th – 21st August. Find out all about it here.

CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already opened and may will be following soon. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.

CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.

ZOA CITY CONCERTS AT THE DOLDER ICE RINK VARIOUS DATES: Check out the ZOA CITY Open air concerts at the Dolder. Amy MacDonald, Emili Sande and Katie Melua will all be performing. ZOACity, Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044. See details here.

ENGLISH STAND UP WITH APRIL MACIE AT COMEDYHAUS ZURICH 28th JULY: Check out the English Stand Up comedy at the Comedyhaus Zurich. See details here.

TAKE A ZURICH BOAT CRUISE ON 1st AUGUST FOR SWISS NATIONAL DAY: Why not celebrate Swiss National Day 1st August with one of the special boat cruises on Lake Zurich. Take a look at the various cruises here.

GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!: Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Gourmet Festival des Arts / Festival der Künste at the Waldhaus Flims. There are 2 events: a dinner on the 27th August and the festival with artists, music, entertainers, food stations, champagne, wine on the 28th August. Tickets are bound to go fast – so find out all about the festival here.

DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here.

FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out these FREE and inexpensive things to do in Zurich. Take a look here.

FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ 7th – 31st JULY: The Festival da Jazz is taking place from 7th – 31st July in various locations in St Moritz.Get your tickets here.

ZVV FERIENPASS FOR CHILDREN TO PURCHASE NOW: The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from now onwards and can be used for 5 weeks from 9th July or from 16th July. Read all about the ZVV Ferienpass here.

***************************************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** Fancy working in an educational environment ? Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning? The course consist of 10 modules taking place once a month in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 17th September 2022 Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here

WAVES – DIVE IN! EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL MARCH 2023: A scientific exhibition hosted by ETHZ about the wonderful nature of waves and their omnipresence in everyday life through vivid illustrations and hands-on activities. Free of charge. Continues till 5th March, 2023. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Address: Sonneggstrasse 5, 8092 Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.

TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here. TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here. THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.

VISIT URBAN SURF IN ZURICH: Yes, it’s possible to surf in Zurich! Find out all about Urban Surf here.