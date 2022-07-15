What’s On In Zurich Mid To Late July 2022

Wishing you a great week and week ahead! It’s perfect weather for the Openair Cinemas in Zurich as well as the Openair Concerts and Festivals and if you fancy going for a hike, see some great suggestions suggestions here. If your children are aged between 6 and 16 don’t forget to get them a Summer Ferienpass. You can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers) here and do check out our guide to free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich here.

*** 2 Contests This Week ***

This week we also have 2 wonderful contests for you:

The first is in conjunction with PureBeautySpa to win a 4-in-one Oxygeneo Super Facial worth CHF 275! See details here!

The second is to win one of 5 pairs of tickets to the Allianz Openair Film Festival which opens on 21st July. See details here.

Things To Do In Zurich Early to Mid July 2022

PARK HYATT & RUINART “ARTIST DINNER” ON NOW UNTIL 16TH JULY: Park Hyatt’s Chef Tarik Lange has teamed up with Danish artist Jeppe Hein and Ruinart Champagne to create a wonderful vegetarian Artist Dinner entitled “Right Here, Right Now” with 5 courses and 4 accompanying glasses of champagne. See details of the artist Dinner here.

GUERILLA CLASSICS FREE FLOW FESTIVAL 14th – 17th JULY: Enjoy the Free Flow Festival in Zurich with a mix of interesting music. Scroll down here to find more information on the performers and tickets.

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL ENDS 16th JULY: The 56th edition of the famous Montreux Jazz Festival is back in Montreux with over 500 events across 13 stages! Find out all about it here.

GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!: Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Gourmet Festival des Arts / Festival der Künste at the Waldhaus Flims. There are 2 events: a dinner on the 27th August and the festival with artists, music, entertainers, food stations, champagne, wine on the 28th August. Tickets are bound to go fast – so find out all about the festival here.

ENTER OUR CONTEST FOR ALLIANZ OPEN AIR FILM FESTIVAL: Win one of 5 pair of tickets to the Allianz Open Air Film Festival. Read all about it and enter here.

CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already opened and may will be following soon. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.

CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.

ZOA CITY CONCERTS AT THE DOLDER ICE RINK VARIOUS DATES: Check out the ZOA CITY Open air concerts at the Dolder. See details here.

BRUNCH TAVOLATA PICNIC SUNDAY 17th JULY JOSEFWIESE ZURICH: Why not take your picnic basket and rug and head off to Josefwiese this Sunday 17th July from 10am fro a relaxed Brunch Tavolata Party in the Park? Read all about it here.

KUNST UND MEDIZIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 17TH JULY: An exhibition revealing the key moments in modern medicinal history through the means of art. Taking place in Kunsthaus Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.

IN THE FOREST EXHIBITION LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 17TH JULY: Are you a nature lover and art enthusiast? If so, this exhibition in Zürich Landesmuseum is for you! Through artistic representations of forests and their evolution in the context of industrialization, visitors are given an insight into the effects of climate change on those precious resources. On until 17th July. Swiss National Museum, Museumstrasse 2, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here

ART IN THE PARK AT THE BAUR AU LAC UNTIL 17th JULY: This 2022 edition of Art in the Park will be on at the Baur au Lac park until 17th July with stunning works by French artist Camille Henrot in a solo exhibition. Find out more here. You can see more photos on our Instagram profile here.

MONET IMMERSIVE GARDENS TILL 17th JULY (& THEN BACK FROM 9th AUGUST) : Immerse yourself in the wonderful work of Claude Monet at the “Monet Immersive Gardens” Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG until 17th July. Then after a Summer break the exhibition will be back from 9th August – 30th October. See all the info on this Monet exhibition here.

FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out these FREE and inexpensive things to do in Zurich. Take a look here.

TRASH HERO CLEANING UP ZURICH 17th JULY: Why not join Trash Hero on their next “clean up” day in Zurich on 17th July from 11am – 1pm. Meeting point 11am at Uetliberg Bergstation SZU. See details here.

HAUTE CONTOUR SUMMER FACIAL POP UP EVENT 20th JULY: Why not join Haute Contour for a fun Facial Fitness event outside on 20th July. Limited places so grab yours now! See details here.

FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ 7th – 31st JULY: The Festival da Jazz is taking place from 7th – 31st July in various locations in St Moritz.Get your tickets here.

ZVV FERIENPASS FOR CHILDREN TO PURCHASE NOW: The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from now onwards and can be used for 5 weeks from 9th July or from 16th July. Read all about the ZVV Ferienpass here.

WAVES – DIVE IN! EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL MARCH 2023: A scientific exhibition hosted by ETHZ about the wonderful nature of waves and their omnipresence in everyday life through vivid illustrations and hands-on activities. Free of charge. Continues till 5th March, 2023. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Address: Sonneggstrasse 5, 8092 Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.

TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here. TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here. THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.

VISIT URBAN SURF IN ZURICH: Yes, it’s possible to surf in Zurich! Find out all about Urban Surf here.