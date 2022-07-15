What’s On In Zurich Mid To Late July 2022
Wishing you a great week and week ahead! It’s perfect weather for the Openair Cinemas in Zurich as well as the Openair Concerts and Festivals and if you fancy going for a hike, see some great suggestions suggestions here. If your children are aged between 6 and 16 don’t forget to get them a Summer Ferienpass. You can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers) here and do check out our guide to free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich here.
Things To Do In Zurich Early to Mid July 2022
PARK HYATT & RUINART “ARTIST DINNER” ON NOW UNTIL 16TH JULY: Park Hyatt’s Chef Tarik Lange has teamed up with Danish artist Jeppe Hein and Ruinart Champagne to create a wonderful vegetarian Artist Dinner entitled “Right Here, Right Now” with 5 courses and 4 accompanying glasses of champagne. See details of the artist Dinner here.
GUERILLA CLASSICS FREE FLOW FESTIVAL 14th – 17th JULY: Enjoy the Free Flow Festival in Zurich with a mix of interesting music. Scroll down here to find more information on the performers and tickets.
MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL ENDS 16th JULY: The 56th edition of the famous Montreux Jazz Festival is back in Montreux with over 500 events across 13 stages! Find out all about it here.
GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!: Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Gourmet Festival des Arts / Festival der Künste at the Waldhaus Flims. There are 2 events: a dinner on the 27th August and the festival with artists, music, entertainers, food stations, champagne, wine on the 28th August. Tickets are bound to go fast – so find out all about the festival here.
CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already opened and may will be following soon. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.
CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.
ZOA CITY CONCERTS AT THE DOLDER ICE RINK VARIOUS DATES: Check out the ZOA CITY Open air concerts at the Dolder. See details here.
BRUNCH TAVOLATA PICNIC SUNDAY 17th JULY JOSEFWIESE ZURICH: Why not take your picnic basket and rug and head off to Josefwiese this Sunday 17th July from 10am fro a relaxed Brunch Tavolata Party in the Park? Read all about it here.
KUNST UND MEDIZIN EXHIBITION UNTIL 17TH JULY: An exhibition revealing the key moments in modern medicinal history through the means of art. Taking place in Kunsthaus Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.
IN THE FOREST EXHIBITION LANDESMUSEUM UNTIL 17TH JULY: Are you a nature lover and art enthusiast? If so, this exhibition in Zürich Landesmuseum is for you! Through artistic representations of forests and their evolution in the context of industrialization, visitors are given an insight into the effects of climate change on those precious resources. On until 17th July. Swiss National Museum, Museumstrasse 2, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here
ART IN THE PARK AT THE BAUR AU LAC UNTIL 17th JULY: This 2022 edition of Art in the Park will be on at the Baur au Lac park until 17th July with stunning works by French artist Camille Henrot in a solo exhibition. Find out more here. You can see more photos on our Instagram profile here.
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDENS TILL 17th JULY (& THEN BACK FROM 9th AUGUST) : Immerse yourself in the wonderful work of Claude Monet at the “Monet Immersive Gardens” Exhibition at Lichthalle MAAG until 17th July. Then after a Summer break the exhibition will be back from 9th August – 30th October. See all the info on this Monet exhibition here.
FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out these FREE and inexpensive things to do in Zurich. Take a look here.
TRASH HERO CLEANING UP ZURICH 17th JULY: Why not join Trash Hero on their next “clean up” day in Zurich on 17th July from 11am – 1pm. Meeting point 11am at Uetliberg Bergstation SZU. See details here.
HAUTE CONTOUR SUMMER FACIAL POP UP EVENT 20th JULY: Why not join Haute Contour for a fun Facial Fitness event outside on 20th July. Limited places so grab yours now! See details here.
FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ 7th – 31st JULY: The Festival da Jazz is taking place from 7th – 31st July in various locations in St Moritz.Get your tickets here.
ZVV FERIENPASS FOR CHILDREN TO PURCHASE NOW: The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from now onwards and can be used for 5 weeks from 9th July or from 16th July. Read all about the ZVV Ferienpass here.
Fancy working in an educational environment ?
Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning?
The course consist of 10 modules taking place once a month in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 17th September 2022
Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here
Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here
LOCARNO FILM FESTIVAL 3rd – 13th AUGUST: How about a trip to beautiful Locarno for the film festival taking place from 3rd – 13th August? Find out more here.
STREET PARADE 13th AUGUST: Mark your diaries! Street Parade is back in Zurich on Saturday 13th August.
LIMMAT SCHWIMMEN 20th AUGUST: Mark your diaries for the Limmatschwimmen event in Zurich set to take place on 20th August (reserve date 27th August). It’s a fun (ticketed) event when you float down the Limmat with a float. Find out all about the Limmatschwimmen event here.
“TOUCH WOOD” EXHIBITION NOW TILL 30TH OCTOBER 2022: Wood plays an important part in out society and more of a role than we possibly can imagine. This architectural exhibition helps us understand this important and sometimes undervalued material. Find out more here.
PHOTOS OF THE EPICURE FOOD FESTIVAL AT THE DOLDER GRAND: The Epicure Food Festival took place at the Dolder Grand, hosted by Heiko Nieder and top chefs from all over the world. See photos of this great gourmet food Festival here.
RUDOLF KOLLER EXHIBITION UNTIL 14TH AUGUST: Ever wondered how painters produce their exquisite artworks? This exhibition taking place at the Kunsthaus, Zürich exhibits a collection of sketchbooks by Rudolf Koller, showing over 4,000 drawings by the Swiss artist. Continues until 14th August at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Address: Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here.
ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.
PINK RIBBON CHARITY WALK ON 25TH SEPTEMBER: Check out the charity event organised by Pink Ribbon Schweiz taking place on 25th September, at Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich from 12 noon. There are various categories to choose from but do register as soon as possible as it is already quite booked up. Find out more about Pink Ribbon here.
COLLECTOMANIA EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 8TH JANUARY 2023: This unique exhibition presents collections of various and curious belongings to private and institutional collectors. It takes place at the Museum für Gestaltung. Find out more about Collectomania here.
WAVES – DIVE IN! EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL MARCH 2023: A scientific exhibition hosted by ETHZ about the wonderful nature of waves and their omnipresence in everyday life through vivid illustrations and hands-on activities. Free of charge. Continues till 5th March, 2023. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Address: Sonneggstrasse 5, 8092 Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.
TAKE A BOAT CRUISE ON LAKE ZURICH: Enjoy a cruise on Lake Zurich! See Zurich from a different perspective and why not try out one of the special themed cruises. There are BBQ, Brunch, Silent disco cruises and lots more. Take a look at the ZSG Cruises here.
TAKE A RIDE ON A RIVERBOAT: Or maybe you fancy taking a ride on one of the river boats on the Limmat? Did you know that you can use your regular public transport ticket to ride them? Read all about the riverboats here.
THE BADIS ARE OPEN IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.
VISIT URBAN SURF IN ZURICH: Yes, it’s possible to surf in Zurich! Find out all about Urban Surf here.
WHY NOT VISIT ONE OF THESE GREAT 12 FREE PARKS IN ZURICH: Take a look at these 12 great parks in Zurich which are all free to visit
COOL DOWN ON THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER DINGY: Fancy floating down the Limmat on a rubber dingy? Read all about it here.
FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH IN THE SUMMER: Check out our guide to free and budget things to do in Zurich this Summer. See our Guide here.
THE TOP FLOWER GARDENS AND PARKS IN SWITZERLAND: We recently visited the amazing gardens at the Chateau de Vullierens near Morges and have added it to this list of wonderful parks and flower gardens you really should visit.Take a look at these wonderful garden locations here.
VISIT THE WILDNISPARK IN ZURICH: Why not visit the Wildnispark in Zurich and see all the animals. Find out more about this great animal park here.
VISIT THE BUTTERFLY WORLD PAPILIORAMA: Why not take a trip to the lovely Papiliorama butterfly world. As well as butterflies there’s lots more to see too! A great venue for all the family. Read all about Papiliorama here.
CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.
COMEDY AND STAND UP AT THE COMEDYHAUS ZURICH: Take a look here to see the latest events at the Comedyhaus Zurich.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY (OR CLOUDY) DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here
LOOKING FOR A SUSTAINABLE SWISS WATCH? CHECK OUT MONDAINE: Mondaine watches are extremely sustainable watches and the even offer a watch recycling service for all brands of watches. Find out all about Mondaine Watches and what makes them so ecological here.
CERJO SUNGLASSES WITH 20% DISCOUNT: Swiss sunglasses brand Cerjo have a number of great new styles this summer and with the discount code NEWINZURICH20 you get 20% off the price. The code is valid until 30th August. Check out the Cerjo sunglasses website here.
TRAVEL & EXCURSIONS
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO BERGGASTHAUSESCHER EBENALP?: It’s a stunning location and there are a number of great hikes in the area. See details here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE GELMERBAHN: Check out this fun ride – not for the faint hearted! See details of the Glemerbahn here.
SHEROCK HOLMES AND THE REICHENBACH FALLS: Another trip worth doing is one to visit the Reichenbach Falls and follow in the footsteps of Sherlock Holmes.
VISITING LONDON? DON’T MISS THE TIFFANY EXHIBITION: If you’re heading to London before 19th August make sure to visit the fascinating Tiffany exhibition before it moves on to New York. Read all about it here.
VISIT BRIENZ AND EXPLORE THIS STUNNING AREA: Brienz is an extremely beautiful area in Switzerland and the lake is perfect for kayaking. Find out all about kayaking and other activities near Lake Brienz here.
A TRIP TO ISELTWALD: If you visit Lake Brienz don’t miss Iseltwald. Read all about this stunning Swiss destination here.
A TRIP TO THE AARE GORGE: The Aare Gorge (or Aareschlucht) is always an impressive place to visit. Find out all about the Aare Gorge here.
A TRIP TO THE BRISAGO ISLANDS IN TICINO: If you’re visiting Ticino a great place to see are the Brissago Islands.
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
A BEAUTIFUL HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG: Check out this very beautiful hike to the first 4 of the 7 peaks in Flumserberg. Read the details of the hike here.
A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect anytime and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.
CHOCOLATE FACTORIES IN SWITZERLAND YOU CAN VISIT: Check out these great chocolate factories all over Switzerland which you can visit. See our list here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANT: Our latest guide features a selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of great waterside (both lake and river) restaurants in Zurich.
KRUG TERRACE AT DOLDER GRAND: Press for champagne! Don’t miss out on a trip to the Krug Terrace at the Dolder Grand. Located just above Restaurant Salz this wonderful area offers stunning views of Lake Zurich, chilled vibes and along with the wonderful Krug champagne you can choose from a delightful menu of small dishes created by top Chef Heiko Nieder. Open from Thursday to Sunday from 12 noon to 10 pm weather permitting until 2nd October 2022. Find out more here.
THE LOBSTER CLUB POP UP AT THE DOLDER GRAND TILL END OF JULY: Heiko Nieder and his team have launched a fabulous new Pop Up at the Dolder Grand until the end of July. It’s open Thursday to Saturday from 6pm and Sundays from 12 till 2pm. As well as the most delicious lobster there is a great selection of other dishes too. Book tickets whilst you still can! Read all about the Lobster Club here.
ROOFTOP BARS PERFECT FOR SUMMER: Check out these great rooftop bars here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: Follow the NewInZurich Instagram account here for more ideas and inspiration about Zurich and beyond
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
TEACHING ASSISTANT TRAINING COURSE BY FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING: Fancy working in an educational environment? How about training as a Teaching Assistant with Foundations For Learning? This popular course involves 10 modules, just one Saturday a month. It is back again and begins on 17th September. Find out all about it here.
Some Ideas For Day Trips / Short Excursions
How about a trip to Monte Bre in Ticino – take a look here
How about a trip to Rapperswil – Take a look here.
How about a trip to Sils Maria – take a look here.
How about a trip to Baden – Take a look here
How about a trip to Einsiedeln – take a look here.
How about a trip to the Rhine Falls – take a look here
How about a trip to Chateau Chillon – take a look here.