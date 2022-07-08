Wonderful Gourmet Festival of Arts at the Hotel Waldhaus Flims

Mark your diaries for the wonderful Gourmet Festival of Arts which will be taking place at the Hotel Waldhaus Flims on 27th and 28th August 2022! It’s the very first edition of this food and art festival and it’s an opportunity to enjoy top level cuisine paired with exquisite wines and champagne in an idyllic setting in Flims.

Waldhaus Flims Festival Der Künste 27 & 28 August 2022

Niklas Oberhofer and Tristan Brandt

Food and Art are a fabulous combination and this two day event is the brainchild of Niklas Oberhofer the head chef at the Waldhaus’s restaurant epoca by Tristan Brandt, who is passionate about both. Together with 2 Michelin-star chef Tristan Brandt and his team, they are planning a festival which will feature several Michelin-star chefs along with artists, winemakers, and musicians.

The first Waldhaus Flims Festival of the Arts is an opportunity to enjoy the gourmet creations of a total of 12 outstanding chefs.

The Festival Of Arts on Sunday 28th August

The Festival of Arts runs from 4pm till 9pm on Sunday 28th August and there will numerous gourmet stands serving wonderful gastronomic delights, champagne, wine, oysters and childcare facilities too. There will be cultural program running alongside and it will take place both inside and outside. There will include painting sessions with Dimitri Horta and Arian Nitsche, sculptors, acrobats, magicians, fire-eaters and stilt walkers. DJ Tanja La Croix will be creating a party mood with great music throughout. Salar Patrick Bahrampoori will be doing the moderation.

Chef’s Dinner on Saturday 27th

On top of all this, there is an additional event the day before, on Saturday 27th August at 6pm for committed foodies! There will be a “Chefs Dinner” in the restaurant Epoca by Tristan Brandt. Niklas Oberhofer, along with chefs Tristan Brandt and the three Michelin star chefs Dominik Sato, Fabio Tofolon and Nico Burkhardt will be preparing an outstanding menu which will be limited to just 100 guests.

Chefs at the Gourmet Festival of Arts 27th & 28th August 2022

The list of chefs involved in the Gourmet Festival of Arts reads like a “Who’s Who” of top chefs in Switzerland. In fact, there will be a total of twelve top star chefs from all over Switzerland including a top pâtissier – you can see the list here:

Tristan Brandt** (former youngest two-star chef, Germany)

Niklas Oberhofer (head chef “epoca by Tristan Brandt”, Flims)

Jeroen Achtien** (Restaurants Sens, Vitznauerhof, Vitznau)

Rolf Fliegauf** (Ecco Giardino, Ascona)

Christian Kuchler** (Tavern zum Schäfli, Wigoltingen)

Patrick Mahler** (focus Atelier Parkhotel Vitznau, Vitznau)

Sebastian Zier** (Einstein Gourmet, St. Gallen)

Marco Campanella* (La Brezza, Hotel Eden Roc, Ascona)

Dominik Sato* (Restaurant Seepark, Thun)

Fabio Toffolon* (Restaurant at the Outer Stand, Bern)

Nico Burkhardt* (gourmet restaurant NB, Schorndorf)

Andy Vorbusch (Hospitality Vision Lake Lucerne, Lucerne)

Festival of Arts – A Memorable Dining Experience

The Festival of Arts is sure to be a memorable dining experience. It will betaking place in the beautiful park of the Hotel Waldhaus Flims, which incidentally, at 20,000m², is the largest hotel park in Switzerland, with a breathtaking backdrop of the Swiss Alps!

The First Waldhaus Flims Gourmet Festival of the Arts is certainly an event not to miss as it will be a gastronomic highlight in your calendar! Tickets are bound to be in high demand – so don’t miss this amazing gastronomic festival!

Waldhaus Flims Gourmet Festival of the Arts

Where: Flims Waldhaus

Address: Via dil Parc 3, 7018 Flims

Tel: 081 928 48 48 Directions: For Google directions to the Waldhaus Flims see here When: 27th & 28th August 2022. Overnight packages are also available.

Tickets:

Gourmet Festival Sunday 28th August: Tickets for the Gourmet Festival of Arts cost CHF 395 on Saturday 27th August and are limited to 300 people. You can get your tickets here.

Chef’s Dinner Saturday 27th August: Tickets for the Chef’s Dinner at 6pm on Saturday 27th August cost CHF 380 and are limited to 100 people. You can get your tickets here.

Photos copyright Restaurant Epoca. This article was written in collaboration with the Flims Waldhaus

*** Articles You May Like ***

***************************