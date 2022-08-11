11 Ways to Cool Down in A Sweltering Summer in Zurich

Although “hot”, “sweltering” and “tropical” aren’t exactly words that most people would associate with Switzerland, locals and expats who have experienced Swiss summers know that Switzerland doesn’t just have chilly, ski-suited weather. Summers here can get quite hot, especially in the city! Therefore, it is imperative to know how to cool down on sticky, hot summer afternoons. Below we have listed 11 Ways to Cool Down in A Sweltering Summer in Zurich – our top activities for coping with the heat! You can also find linked lists that provide further information and advice.

If you have any other tips for cooling down in the summer, feel free to let us know in the comment section at the bottom!

How To keep Cool in the Height of Summer in Zurich

Summer Day Essentials

Always remember to take with you water, (or a refillable bottle to use in any of the 1200 drinking water fountains in Zurich), sufficient sun protection lotion as well as a hat (and maybe a scarf or a long sleeved shirt to cover up). These can really make the difference if you’re intending to be out in Zurich for any length of time on a hot, scorching day!

Take a Swim In The lake

One of the greatest benefits of living in Zurich, is that one can easily access both the city, the forest, the countryside, the mountains and bodies of water. Switzerland boasts many picturesque lakes, and the Zurich Lake is one of the most beautiful. Its clarity, freshness and cleanliness allow one to take refreshing dips in its turquoise water. There are restaurants, cafés and often festivals to visit at various locations around the lake.

Here is a link to a List of Waterside Restaurants in Zurich

(By the way if you like swimming in the lake all year round, you might be interested in this article about top tips on Cold Water Swimming).

Visit a Swimming Pool or Badi

If you don’t like swimming “in the wild”, and you want to swim in lanes or go swimming with young children, you may prefer visiting one of Zurich’s many swimming pools. Zurich offers both outside pools and indoor pools or “Badis”. Some are most suited for children, others for relaxing dips and some have lanes for athletic swimming. There are also a few which offer breathtaking views of the city and the surrounding mountains.

Here is a link to a list of popular Zurich Public Swimming Pools.

Enjoy A Cooling Ice Cream

Who doesn’t crave cooling, sweet ice cream on a hot, sultry summers day? Whether you feel like having an ice popsicle, a sorbet, gelato or Sherbet, there are ice cream shops and restaurants that serve all of them in Zurich. Zurich’s ice cream spots are also suited to various dietary requirements, with some restaurants and shops serving vegan, gluten-free, lactose- free, etc. options. Luckily, we have already searched for and found the most delicious, high-quality and fun places to get ice cream in Zurich, which are collated in the List of Great Ice Cream Places in Zurich here.

Float Along The River Limmat

The Limmat is the river that runs through the city of Zurich. It cuts directly through many of Zurich’s busiest areas, which means that you can go for a quick swim during a lunch break, after work or during shopping trips in the city. This long, fast river allows one to jump in and be pulled along by the current, (no swimming needed!) all you do is float! However, the authorities advise that you can use a rubber/ inflatable to float along the river and that for safety reasons you get in and disembark at particular points. It is most important that you follow the instructions in relation to the weir. We have collated all the relevant information about floating your rubber boat down the Limmat in this article.

Take a Boat Trip or a Hire a Pedallo

If you don’t feel like getting wet, or you want to avoid the crowds, you might be interested in taking to the water on boat on the lake. This can be done by taking one of the boat cruises, tours or by renting a pedallo. There are several ZSG boats that go on a variety of cruises, which not only allow you to view Zurich from a new perspective, but also to cool down with a lake breeze. Pedalos are available for rent all over the city, and believe me, splitting into groups and racing along the lake in pedals is great fun. They even have some Pedallos equipped with parasols to ensure you are protected from the heat of the sun. When the weather is not quite so hot and sunny it’s also a nice idea to enjoy a ride on one of the many River Boats on the Limmat – however, when there is extreme heat in Zurich, the Zurich riverboat cruises do not operate.

Find Shade in One of Zurich’s Parks

One aspect that makes Zurich so extraordinary is that although it is Switzerland’s largest city, patches of nature can be found all around. Why not take advantage of this during the summer? When there is hardly a glimpse of a cloud in the sky, and the sun is beating down mercilessly, why not seek sanctuary in a shady park? Zurich contains many such havens that are ideal for picnics with friends, quiet reading or just listening to music while people or nature watching. There are plenty of trees in most parks and we have a List of 12 Great Parks in Zurich here.

If you’re interested in flower gardens as well as parks, both in and outside Zurich, take a look at our list of Beautiful Parks and Flower Gardens in Switzerland here.

China Gardens is also quite a shady little oasis in the heart of Zurich too,

Get Soaked at Urban Surf

What Zurich does not have, however, it can certainly make up for. Although Switzerland is a landlocked country, and the lake isn’t exactly the most tumultuous of waters, Urban Surf makes exciting surfing possible. If simply relaxing in the coolness of the lake or floating along the river isn’t exciting enough for you, surfing at Urban Surf definitely will be! Urban Surf offers surfing at a variety of difficulty levels, and offers both a restaurant and bar.

Here you can find out all about Urban Surf.

Seek Sanctuary and Catch Up on Your Culture in an Art Gallery or Museum

Another option when the sun is beating down relentlessly is to catch up on your culture! Why not visit an art gallery, museum or even a church. All these places are well known for being cool and calm and this can be quite relaxing. Some places you may be interested in visiting include the Kunsthaus and its new Chipperfield extension, the Grossmünster Church, the Landesmuseum or the Fraumünster Church.

Visit the Woods or a Forest

Just outside the city there are plenty of shady places in the woods and forests. For expample in the Pfannenstiel there are lots of shady spots where you can relax in nature and enjoy a picnic for example. Alterntively, there are plenty of woody areas on the Uetliberg – just make sure not to get lost!

Always Keep Hydrated

It’s worth emphasising how important it is to keep hydrated in the Summer heat! Luckily Zurich has so many fountains (1200 in fact) offering fresh, cool water – so do make sure to take a long a refillable bottle with you!

Prepare A Refreshing Cocktail for The Evening With Plenty of Ice

In the evening after a hot day in the sun why not prepare a delicious cocktail with lots of ice? We have some great Refreshing Cocktail Suggestions here.

This article was researched and written by Lillybel Braegger

Lillybel Braegger is a student at the Inter Community school of Zurich. She is from Zurich, so she knows all the great spots! She is passionate about writing, loves to travel and aspires to be a journalist.

