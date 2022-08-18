. Die Lange Nacht der Museen –

Long Night of the Museums in Zurich

Museums in Zurich Open From 6pm – 2am on 3rd September 2022

Die Lange Nacht der Museen – Long Night of the Museums in Zurich

When: 6pm – 2am 3rd September 2022

For all you culture vultures, art fiends and museum visitors it’s good to know that on the first Saturday of September every year there is a very special event in Zurich – the Long Night of the Museums. The event starts at 6pm at around 50 museums and it continues till 2am! There is a plethora of museums and art galleries available for you to feast your eyes upon all evening long. This year the date for “Die Lange Nacht der Museen” is 3rd September 2022.

Museums and Transport

There will be so many museums to choose from and one ticket will get you into as many as you can book! Why not use the opportunity to visit some of the more unusual museums that you’ve been dying to see but not yet got round to? In addition there will be Museum shuttle buses and trams to ferry you from one museum to another. It’s a fun evening and one of the most popular cultural events of the year!

Tickets

Tickets cost just CHF 25 and include unlimited rides on the the museum shuttle buses, museum tram, and museum buses all night long. Also included is use of second class public transport within the centre of zurich (Zone 110) until 5 AM the following day. Züri rollt are providing free bikes and of course admission to all participating museums! Such a bargain!

People accompanying those with disabilities get free admission and accompanied children under the age of 16 are also free. So this is a wonderful opportunity to go out with friends or bundle up your kids for an unforgettable night at the museum. For more information (in German) please visit the Lange Nacht website.

For more information visit the Lange Nacht website here

Tip: Choose Which Museums To Visit In Advance

Do note that some museums have a limited capacity so you may want to visit the smaller ones first – or the ones that you most want to visit in order to avoid disappointment. Also don’t underestimate the time it takes to visit each museum and to get to the next one – so try and plan in your visits in a logical way!

Refreshments and Entertainment

There are also refreshments available at some of the larger museums – so you can sustain both body and soul. In addition some museums are laying on entertainment too!

For a full list of the participating museums and other places of interest you will be able to see, visit the Lange Nacht website here.

Whichever museums you visit, have a wonderful time!

