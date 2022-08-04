Home » Travel » Exploring The Top Cultural and Historical Highlights in Canton Aargau
Exploring The Top Cultural and Historical Highlights in Canton Aargau

Castles, Churches, Museums and Gastronomy in Aargau

by newinzurich
Exploring The Top Cultural and Historical Highlights

in Canton Aargau

Exploring The Top Cultural and Historical Highlights in Canton Aargau

The Cultural and Historical Highlights in Canton Aargau

We were recently lucky enough to enjoy a 3-day tour exploring the cultural and historical highlights in Canton Aargau. For those of us living in Zurich, Aargau is our neighbouring canton which makes it an ideal destination for a short break to discover the history, nature and gastronomy of the area.

Schloss Hallwyl

Schloss Hallwyl Canton Aargau Switzerland

Our first stop was Schloss Hallwyl, which is about 20 minutes south-west of Lenzburg. This moated Castle can be traced back to the 12th century but was extended, burnt down, re-built and re-modelled over the subsequent centuries.

Schloss Hallwyl Canton Aargau Switzerland

Schloss Hallwyl Canton Aargau Switzerland

It was occupied by the Hallwyl family well into the 20th Century before being donated to the Museum of Aargau in 1994.  It offers a fascinating glimpse into life in medieval times.

boat cruise on Hallwyl Lake Aargau

After touring the castle we took a lunch cruise on the nearby Lake Hallwyl,which is just a further 12 minutes or so to the Seengen boat stop. Here we boarded our cruise ship and settled down for a circular boat cruise lasting 1 hour 15 minutes, during which we enjoyed a light but tasty lunch.

boat cruise on Hallwyl Lake Aargau

Following the cruise, we went back to the castle for a workshops where we created our own perfume.

Perfume workshop Hallwyl castle Aargau

This was part of  Museum Aargau`s “1,000 scents  programme” and was great fun!

Lenzburg Castle Aargau Switzerland

Smelling sweety we made our way to Lenzburg, some 15 minutes to the north. We quickly checked into the Mercure Krone Hotel, before immediately set out on a 12 minute, relatively steep walk, up to Lenzburg Castle. This truly impressive 12th century fortress set upon a hill 100m above the town, dominates the view for many miles around and is one of the must-see castles in Switzerland. After a brief tour of the castle and grounds we returned to the Krone to enjoy dinner on their terrace.

Reusstal Foundation Nature Reserve

Reusstal Foundation Nature Reserve

Next morning, after a light breakfast we drove south east for 25 minutes to the nature reserve at Reuss Bridge, Rottenschwil-Unterlunkhofen.  Here we met our guide from the Reusstal Foundation.

Reusstal Foundation Nature Reserve Aargau

Walking along the River Reuss our guide pointed out some of the flora and fauna with special focus on the birdlife. After about 30 minutes we arrived at a specially constructed “hide” (accessible to anyone at a point where the river widens out, called the Flachsee.

Reusstal Foundation Nature Reserve Aargau

Here we spent a quiet hour, peering through our binoculars at the plethora of birdlife living on and by the water.

Reusstal Foundation Nature Reserve Aargau

We even were fortunate enough to get a very brief glimpse of beautiful blue/green Kingfisher or Eisvogel at one point.

Bremgarten

Bremgarten Aargau Switzerland

From the river we drove 10 minutes north to the historic town of Bremgarten which is set in the loop in the river Reuss and therefore enclosed by water on three sides.

Bremgarten Aargau Switzerland

Our tour started at the impressive Spittelturm, an astronomical clock tower and gateway (dating back to 1556) which rises 30 metres above the old town.

Spittelturm, astronomical clock tower Bremgarten Aargau

Climbing up the inside of the tower we were able to see the remarkable clock mechanism before enjoying the views of the town rooftops and the Reuss Loop.

Clock mechanism Spittelturm, astronomical clock tower Bremgarten

Views from Spittelturm, astronomical clock tower Bremgarten

Climbing down from the clock tower we made our way through the town and admired the Zeughaus or arsenal (see below).

Zeughaus (the arsenal) Bremgarten Aargau

There were also numerous craftsman’s and nobleman’s houses along the route.

Bremgarten Aargau SWITZERLAND

St Nikolaus Church Bremgarten Aargau Switzerland

We carried on until we arrived at the “Little Vatican”, a collection of churches, chapels, and cloisters, the centre piece being St Nikolaus Church dating back to 1653.

St Nikolaus Church Bremgarten Aargau Switzerland

The Witches Tower  – Hexenturm

Heading towards the river we found the Witches Tower (Hexenturm).

The Witches Tower  - Hexenturm BREMGARTEN AARGAU

Here, back in the 16thand 17th centuries, those accused of witchcraft would be imprisoned and tortured. We climbed up to the Tower Room at the top of the tower to enjoy fabulous views and a simple lunch with local wine.

The Witches Tower  - Hexenturm BREMGARTEN AARGAU

The Witches Tower  - Hexenturm BREMGARTEN AARGAU

Hydro Electric Museum Bremgarten

Hydro Electric Museum Bremgarten

After lunch we crossed over the by the impressive medieval Reussbridge and into the Hydro Electric Museum which commands a central position in the middle of the Reuss river.

medieval Reussbridge Bremgarten Aargau

Here our guide gave us fascinating overview of the evolution of hydro-electric power in Bremgarten, the countrywide development of which goes some way to ensure that the cost of electricity remains relatively low.

Hydro Electric Museum Bremgarten

Bremgarten is a very attractive little town, with so much to see and do.

Bremgarten Aargau Switzerland

Bremgarten Aargau Switzerland

The Hasenberg Tower Near Widen

The Hasenberg Tower Near Widen

Moving on from Bremgarten we headed north-east to the Hasenberg Tower just outside the town of Widen.

The Hasenberg Tower Near Widen Aargau

Opened to visitors since 2020, this wooden observation tower is a very impressive construction, providing beautiful views towards Zurich and the Bernese Alps.

The Hasenberg Tower Near Widen Aargau

The tower was funded by selling each of the 210 steps that you climb to reach the top, 36 metres above the ground.

Views from The Hasenberg Tower Near Widen

Back on the ground we moved onto the Hotel Restaurant Stalden, in Berikon, to enjoy a super diner with more Aargau wine and restful night`s sleep.

Baden

After a delightful breakfast we headed 20 minutes north to the town of Baden.

FORTYSEVEN Spa Baden Aargau

As the name suggests the town has enjoyed multiple hot mineral springs since Roman times. The most recent incarnation of the Roman Baths was opened in 2021, and is called FORTYSEVEN.

FORTYSEVEN Spa Baden Aargau

This impressive piece of modern architecture sits on the side of the Limmat. FORTYSEVEN consists of 5 indoor and 3 outdoor baths. Sauna and spa treatments are also available, and there is a also a restaurant and café/bar.

Thermal foot bath Baden Aargau

More casual thermal baths are available at various places within the town along the Limmat. Many of these are free of charge and different baths offer facilities ranging from full body immersion to foot bathing or drinking. You can find out more here.

Wettingen Monastery

Wettingen Monastery Aargau Switzerland

From the town, a thirty minute walk along the Limmat brought us to Wettingen Monastery or Kloster, part of the Museum of Aargau.

Stained glass at Wettingen Monastery Aargau

Stained glass at Wettingen Monastery Aargau

Founded in 1227, this is the best preserved Cistercian monastery in the whole of Switzerland, and which together with its extensive gardens makes for a restful and calming visit. You can find out more about it here. 

For group excursions at Wettingen Monastery see here.

Gasthof Sternen – The oldest Inn in Switzerland

Gasthof Sternen - The oldest Inn in Switzerland

Right outside the Monastery is the Gasthof Sternen, the oldest Inn in Switzerland, dating back to the foundation of the monastery.

Gasthof Sternen - The oldest Inn in Switzerland

Here we ate a scrumptious and lazy lunch on the garden terrace in glorious sunshine before finally heading back home to Zurich.

Lunch at Gasthof Sternen - The oldest Inn in Switzerland

For more information On Aargau

Aargau Tourism Website

Further Resources:

Hallywyl Boat Cruises

Schloss Lenzburg 

Reusstal Foundation 

Baden Thermal Water

Wettingen Monastery

Gasthof Sternen – Oldest Inn in Switzerland

City Tours – Bremgarten Tourism 

City of Bremgarten Website

Accommodation:

LenzburgMercure Krone Hotel

Berikon – Hotel Restaurant Stalden

You may also like to read our article about 10 Things to do in Aarau in Canton Aargau here.

This article was written by Richard Fryer

