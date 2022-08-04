Exploring The Top Cultural and Historical Highlights

in Canton Aargau

The Cultural and Historical Highlights in Canton Aargau

We were recently lucky enough to enjoy a 3-day tour exploring the cultural and historical highlights in Canton Aargau. For those of us living in Zurich, Aargau is our neighbouring canton which makes it an ideal destination for a short break to discover the history, nature and gastronomy of the area.

Schloss Hallwyl

Our first stop was Schloss Hallwyl, which is about 20 minutes south-west of Lenzburg. This moated Castle can be traced back to the 12th century but was extended, burnt down, re-built and re-modelled over the subsequent centuries.

It was occupied by the Hallwyl family well into the 20th Century before being donated to the Museum of Aargau in 1994. It offers a fascinating glimpse into life in medieval times.

After touring the castle we took a lunch cruise on the nearby Lake Hallwyl,which is just a further 12 minutes or so to the Seengen boat stop. Here we boarded our cruise ship and settled down for a circular boat cruise lasting 1 hour 15 minutes, during which we enjoyed a light but tasty lunch.

Following the cruise, we went back to the castle for a workshops where we created our own perfume.

This was part of Museum Aargau`s “1,000 scents programme” and was great fun!

Smelling sweety we made our way to Lenzburg, some 15 minutes to the north. We quickly checked into the Mercure Krone Hotel, before immediately set out on a 12 minute, relatively steep walk, up to Lenzburg Castle. This truly impressive 12th century fortress set upon a hill 100m above the town, dominates the view for many miles around and is one of the must-see castles in Switzerland. After a brief tour of the castle and grounds we returned to the Krone to enjoy dinner on their terrace.

Reusstal Foundation Nature Reserve

Next morning, after a light breakfast we drove south east for 25 minutes to the nature reserve at Reuss Bridge, Rottenschwil-Unterlunkhofen. Here we met our guide from the Reusstal Foundation.

Walking along the River Reuss our guide pointed out some of the flora and fauna with special focus on the birdlife. After about 30 minutes we arrived at a specially constructed “hide” (accessible to anyone at a point where the river widens out, called the Flachsee.

Here we spent a quiet hour, peering through our binoculars at the plethora of birdlife living on and by the water.

We even were fortunate enough to get a very brief glimpse of beautiful blue/green Kingfisher or Eisvogel at one point.

Bremgarten

From the river we drove 10 minutes north to the historic town of Bremgarten which is set in the loop in the river Reuss and therefore enclosed by water on three sides.

Our tour started at the impressive Spittelturm, an astronomical clock tower and gateway (dating back to 1556) which rises 30 metres above the old town.

Climbing up the inside of the tower we were able to see the remarkable clock mechanism before enjoying the views of the town rooftops and the Reuss Loop.

Climbing down from the clock tower we made our way through the town and admired the Zeughaus or arsenal (see below).

There were also numerous craftsman’s and nobleman’s houses along the route.

We carried on until we arrived at the “Little Vatican”, a collection of churches, chapels, and cloisters, the centre piece being St Nikolaus Church dating back to 1653.

The Witches Tower – Hexenturm

Heading towards the river we found the Witches Tower (Hexenturm).

Here, back in the 16thand 17th centuries, those accused of witchcraft would be imprisoned and tortured. We climbed up to the Tower Room at the top of the tower to enjoy fabulous views and a simple lunch with local wine.

Hydro Electric Museum Bremgarten

After lunch we crossed over the by the impressive medieval Reussbridge and into the Hydro Electric Museum which commands a central position in the middle of the Reuss river.

Here our guide gave us fascinating overview of the evolution of hydro-electric power in Bremgarten, the countrywide development of which goes some way to ensure that the cost of electricity remains relatively low.

Bremgarten is a very attractive little town, with so much to see and do.

The Hasenberg Tower Near Widen

Moving on from Bremgarten we headed north-east to the Hasenberg Tower just outside the town of Widen.

Opened to visitors since 2020, this wooden observation tower is a very impressive construction, providing beautiful views towards Zurich and the Bernese Alps.

The tower was funded by selling each of the 210 steps that you climb to reach the top, 36 metres above the ground.

Back on the ground we moved onto the Hotel Restaurant Stalden, in Berikon, to enjoy a super diner with more Aargau wine and restful night`s sleep.

Baden

After a delightful breakfast we headed 20 minutes north to the town of Baden.

As the name suggests the town has enjoyed multiple hot mineral springs since Roman times. The most recent incarnation of the Roman Baths was opened in 2021, and is called FORTYSEVEN.

This impressive piece of modern architecture sits on the side of the Limmat. FORTYSEVEN consists of 5 indoor and 3 outdoor baths. Sauna and spa treatments are also available, and there is a also a restaurant and café/bar.

More casual thermal baths are available at various places within the town along the Limmat. Many of these are free of charge and different baths offer facilities ranging from full body immersion to foot bathing or drinking. You can find out more here.

Wettingen Monastery

From the town, a thirty minute walk along the Limmat brought us to Wettingen Monastery or Kloster, part of the Museum of Aargau.

Founded in 1227, this is the best preserved Cistercian monastery in the whole of Switzerland, and which together with its extensive gardens makes for a restful and calming visit. You can find out more about it here.

For group excursions at Wettingen Monastery see here.

Gasthof Sternen – The oldest Inn in Switzerland

Right outside the Monastery is the Gasthof Sternen, the oldest Inn in Switzerland, dating back to the foundation of the monastery.

Here we ate a scrumptious and lazy lunch on the garden terrace in glorious sunshine before finally heading back home to Zurich.

This article was written by Richard Fryer

