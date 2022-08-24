Fantoche Film Festival Baden – The Biggest Animation Film Festival in Switzerland
Fantoche Film Festival Baden is the biggest animation film festival in Switzerland. This year is its 20th edition and it takes placed in Baden from 6th – 11th September.
Fantoche International Animation Film Festival Fantoche in Baden celebrates the art of animation and cartoon in all forms and promotes independent film-making from all over the world. The idea began 26 years ago and in the intervening years it has become the largest Swiss cultural event for animation.
Over 6 days, more than 300 short films and numerous feature film premieres will take place. There will be presentations giving insights into creative filmmaking from top international film makers and its a meeting point for creative filmmakers and their fans. There are all sorts of multimedia games and free exhibitions. Why not pop over to Baden and find out more?
Here is a video clip giving you some insights into the Fantoche event:
Fantoche Film Festival Baden
When: 6th – 11th September 2022
Times:
Tues 10am – 11:59pm
Weds 10am – 11:59
Thu 10am – 11:59
Fri 10am – 11:59
Sat 10am – 11:59
Sun 10am – 11:59
Where: Baden, Switzerland
Tickets: Normal tickets cost CHF 10
Tickets for Adults and Children over14
Single ticket 17.–
Multipass (four films)* 58.–
Festivalpass* 1- CHF 70
Making-of/Panels – CHF -CHF 10
Apprentices, students, senior citizens and disabled
Single ticket 13.–
Multipass (four films)* 58.–
Festivalpass* 120.–
Making-of/Panels 10.–
Kids under 14 – CHF 10
Fantoche Website: Find out more by visiting the Fantoche website here.
