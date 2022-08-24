Fantoche Film Festival Baden – The Biggest Animation Film Festival in Switzerland

Fantoche International Animation Film Festival Fantoche in Baden celebrates the art of animation and cartoon in all forms and promotes independent film-making from all over the world. The idea began 26 years ago and in the intervening years it has become the largest Swiss cultural event for animation.

Over 6 days, more than 300 short films and numerous feature film premieres will take place. There will be presentations giving insights into creative filmmaking from top international film makers and its a meeting point for creative filmmakers and their fans. There are all sorts of multimedia games and free exhibitions. Why not pop over to Baden and find out more?

Here is a video clip giving you some insights into the Fantoche event:

Fantoche Film Festival Baden

When: 6th – 11th September 2022

Times:

Tues 10am – 11:59pm

Weds 10am – 11:59

Thu 10am – 11:59

Fri 10am – 11:59

Sat 10am – 11:59

Sun 10am – 11:59

Where: Baden, Switzerland

Tickets: Normal tickets cost CHF 10

Tickets for Adults and Children over14

Single ticket 17.–

Multipass (four films)* 58.–

Festivalpass* 1- CHF 70

Making-of/Panels – CHF -CHF 10

Apprentices, students, senior citizens and disabled

Single ticket 13.–

Multipass (four films)* 58.–

Festivalpass* 120.–

Making-of/Panels 10.–

Kids under 14 – CHF 10

Fantoche Website: Find out more by visiting the Fantoche website here.

