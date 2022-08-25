Home » Arts and Entertainment » Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022
Arts and EntertainmentMusicSwiss FestivalsThings To DoZurich Events

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

ZÜRICH OPENAIR 23rd - 27th August 2022

by newinzurich
0 comment

Photos of ZÜRICH OPENAIR Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

ZÜRICH OPENAIR 23rd – 27th August 2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

ZÜRICH OPENAIR Music Festival opened its 2022 edition with a great line up, headed by the Arctic Monkeys. With more than 80 acts over its five day run it promises to be a memorable event.

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

With perfect sunny conditions during the day, stunning lighting in the evening and lots of great music, the festival location was full of great vibes. Photographer Geoff Pegler was there on Wednesday to capture some photos to give you a feel for the event.

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

The bands playing on Wednesday included Kings of Leon, Bastille, Boris Brejcha, Two Door Cinema Club, Ann Clue, Beabadoobee, Deniz Bul, Maryne, Theydream and Zian.

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

If you’re heading there this week, it is good to know that it is easily accessible by public transport. It is served by Glattbrugg and Opfikon train station and via the tram stop Bäuler, plus just a few minutes walk to get into the festival area.

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

So whether you managed to get there or not, we hope you enjoy these photos of the event. More will be added as the event progresses.

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

ZÜRICH OPENAIR Music Festival

When: 23rd – 27th August 2022

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

You can see the full line up here:

Zurich Openair Music Festival  23rd – 27th August 2022

For more information please visit the ZÜRICH OPENAIR here.

All photos by Geoff Pegler

*** Articles You May Like ***

Zurich Openair Music Festival

Zurich Theater Spektakel at Landiwiese

Die Lange Nacht der Museen – Long Night of the Museums in Zurich

SWISSARTEXPO – FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB

Top Impressions of Street Parade Zurich 2022

****************************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Late August 2022

Zurich Openair Music Festival

Die Lange Nacht der Museen – Long Night...

SWISSARTEXPO – FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB

Top Impressions of Street Parade Zurich 2022

Top Impressions of the Seenachtfest Rapperswil-Jona Lake Festival

What’s On In Zurich Mid August 2022

Don’t Miss the 2022 Lake Zurich slowUp Meilen...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of August 2022

11 Ways to Cool Down in A Sweltering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security