Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Photos of ZÜRICH OPENAIR Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

ZÜRICH OPENAIR 23rd – 27th August 2022

ZÜRICH OPENAIR Music Festival opened its 2022 edition with a great line up, headed by the Arctic Monkeys. With more than 80 acts over its five day run it promises to be a memorable event.

With perfect sunny conditions during the day, stunning lighting in the evening and lots of great music, the festival location was full of great vibes. Photographer Geoff Pegler was there on Wednesday to capture some photos to give you a feel for the event.

The bands playing on Wednesday included Kings of Leon, Bastille, Boris Brejcha, Two Door Cinema Club, Ann Clue, Beabadoobee, Deniz Bul, Maryne, Theydream and Zian.

If you’re heading there this week, it is good to know that it is easily accessible by public transport. It is served by Glattbrugg and Opfikon train station and via the tram stop Bäuler, plus just a few minutes walk to get into the festival area.

So whether you managed to get there or not, we hope you enjoy these photos of the event. More will be added as the event progresses.

ZÜRICH OPENAIR Music Festival

When: 23rd – 27th August 2022

You can see the full line up here:

For more information please visit the ZÜRICH OPENAIR here.

