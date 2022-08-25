The Beautiful 4 Lakes Hike From Engelberg to Melchsee-Frutt

A Flexible Hike Past Truebsee, Engstlensee, Tannensee & Melchsee

The beautiful 4 Lakes Hike from Engelberg to Melchsee-Frutt is one of the most scenic panoramic hikes in Switzerland. Engelberg is only one and a half hours by car from Zurich and is also easily accessible by train. The 4 Lakes Hike is highly recommended as it can be tailored to almost all levels or hiking or fitness.

Kempinski Palace Hotel Engelberg

We were staying at the Kempinski Palace Hotel in Engelberg and planned to drive to the Frutt Mountain Resort Hotel. However, instead of driving there, the very helpful staff at the hotel suggested we might like to hike there and the hotel would transport our luggage to their sister hotel, Frutt Mountain Resort in Melchsee-Frutt. I was initially a bit worried when I saw that the hike was over 20km from Engelberg. However, Alexandra at the Kempinski Palace explained that the 4 Lakes Hike is very flexible and by taking a couple of chair lifts (and even an optional road train if you wish!) you can reduce the length and the difficulty of the hike substantially.

Now, I know some of you reading this are “hard core hikers” and would relish doing the hike in its entirety and of course that is also a great idea! The day we set off the weather was a little unsettled but we didn’t need to worry as the sun soon came out and it was wonderful to admire the fantastic views and the crystal mountain lakes as they glistened in the sunshine.

Take The Gondola Or Follow The Signposts

The Kempinski Palace Engelberg is located right in the centre of town, so we walked less than 10 minutes from the hotel to take the Titlis Xpress gondola to the Trübsee midway terminus. Just don’t forget to get off at the midway point as you don’t want to go all the way to the top of Titlis! If you plan on hiking all the way instead, you simply follow the well signposted footpath past the Untertrübsee cheese dairy right up to the lake. At the midway gondola stop we got off and walked downhill to the first of the four lakes, the Trübsee.

It was beautiful and calm so we stopped briefly to take one of the rowing boats on the lake for a short while. Afterwards we walked past the children’s play ground area which was keeping lots of little people mightily busy with lots of fun kids activities.

One Chair Lift Up and One Chair Lift Down To Engstlensee

We continued past the Alpstübli restaurant and then took the chairlift to the first vantage point, the Joch pass. With the Titlis behind us we took in the views of the majestic Bernese Alps into the distance.

We then headed down the valley towards lake number two, the Engstlensee, with the next chairlift.

If you prefer you can skip both these 2 chairlifts and simply walk on the footpath following the signs to Melchsee-Frutt.

Lake Engstlensee

The Engstlensee is a large and very pretty lake and as you walk along the footpath you are quite high above it. There were people having picnics and even swimming.

There are plenty of signposts all along the way.

You walk past plenty of cows, standing around and sitting in groups, watching all the hikers going by on the walking path.

There are also a few turnstiles and gates along the way to keep the cattle in certain areas.

The Ascent Towards Tannalp Past the Engstlensee

The views are simply stunning. As you continue past the Engstlensee see the footpath becomes a lot steeper and narrower. In fact this ascent towards the Tannalp was the steepest part of the hike for us (as we were on the shortened version with the chair lifts).

As you continue up the rocks you come across to some beautiful moorland scenery. On this high plateau to Melchsee-Frutt you go right past Tannensee and Melchsee lakes.

Tannensee

Melchsee

The Fruttli-Zug From Tannalp to Melchsee-Frutt

However, if you are feeling tired there is also the possibility of taking a ride on the Fruttli train which runs along the road from Tannalp to Melchsee-Frutt.

The Fruttli-Zug

Right next to the stop for the Fruttli-Zug there were a couple of goats having a rest in the shade.

Do check the Fruttli-Zug timetable to make sure you don’t miss it. Otherwise continue walking and taking in the beautiful views. If you complete the whole hike it will take up to 6.5 hours, and you need a certain level of fitness. However, if you use all the gondolas and chair lifts and the Fruttli-Zug you can cut the walking time down to just over two hours.

Planning The 4 Lakes Hike From Engelberg to Melchsee-Frutt

Easiest Way To Hike From Engelberg to Melchsee-Frutt

If you wish to keep the hiking part to a minimum you will need to take the following transport:

The Titlis Xpress gondola from Engelberg to Trübsee The Trübsee Chairlift up to the Jochpass The Jochpass Chairlift down to Engstlenalp The Fruttli-Zug road train from Tannalp to Melchsee-Frutt

Hiking All The Way From Engelberg to Melchsee-Frutt Without Any Transport

If you want to hike the maximum, then simply follow the “Wanderweg” footpath all the way from Engelberg signposted for Melchsee-Frutt.

The FRUTT Mountain Resort

The Frutt Mountain Resort hotel is located directly in Melchsee-Frutt, just a 2 minute walk from the terminal station of the Fruttli-Zug.

The hotel occupies a prefect location overlooking Melchsee lake and in addition to the wonderful spa and wellness areas (for all the family) you can also swim in the lake or even hire one of the little rowing boats.

Address: 6068 Melchsee-Frutt, Switzerland

Tel: +41 41 669 79 79

Email: reservation@fruttmountainresort.com

Visit the Frutt Mountain Resort Website here

Melchsee-Frutt Information

You can visit the Melchsee-Frutt Information website here.

Route From Melchsee-Frutt to Engelberg By Public Transport

If you want to get back to Engelberg then you need to take:

The Melchsee-Frutt Gondola to Stöckalp The Stöckalp PostBus to Stans The Zentralbahn Train from Stans to Engelberg

Hiking From Melchsee-Frutt to Engelberg

The hike is equally beautiful in reverse, from Melchsee-Frutt to Engelberg. So for example if you fancied a 2 destination break, you could stay a night or two at the Frutt Mountain Resort and then hike to the Kempinksi Palace Engelberg. As well as passing the beautiful lakes and herds of cows along the way, you do also go past a few mountain huts and restaurants where you can stop for a drink or a snack.

Address: Dorfstrasse 40, 6390 Engelberg, Switzerland

Engelberg Titlis Tourism

