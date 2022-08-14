Top Impressions of Street Parade Zurich 2022

Street Parade first began in Zurich as a demonstration of peace, love, freedom, generosity and tolerance. It was also a way to celebrate electronic music and art. For the first time since 2019, the event was back in Zurich – check out our Top Impressions of Street Parade Zurich 2022 below.

The Street Parade initiative originally began in 1992. The Street Parade Association is a non-profit-making organisation and it still attracts international star DJs who appear at the Street Parade free of charge.

The big stage was in front of the Opera House with smaller stages all over central Zurich. The main event is free for all to join. The Street Parade route is around 2.4 km and runs from Utoquai in Seefeld along the lake, over Quaibrücke and Bürkliplatz and finishes in Enge.

It’s an opportunity for everyone, young and old, to come out and let their hair down once a year. People wear crazy outfits, wigs, and some wear hardly anything at all!

Zurich Street Parade After Parties & Day Parties

One of the most civilised ways of enjoying the Street Parade is by joining a Day or After Party and there are various venues all over the city.

Day Party at Studio Bellerive at the Ameron Bellerive Au Lac Hotel

We were invited to the Day Party at Studio Bellerive at the Ameron Bellerive Au Lac Hotel. For an all inclusive entrance price you were able to enjoy champagne, wine beer, water and soft drinks whilst watching the event from a prime position.

There was also a fabulous buffet with delicacies such as soft shell crab, prawns, pulled pork and a selection of tacos.

The dessert buffet offered an amazing selection of pastries for those with a sweet tooth.

In addition there were great sounds from the DJs Alex Costanzo and later on, DJ Muri. The Day Party started from 12 noon right though till 7pm.

It’s a fabulous way to enjoy the event or to meet up with friends in one place and it allows you to dip in and out as you wish.

The location is also super central as it is situated directly on Seestrasse, so you see all the floats or “Love Mobiles” as they are called, going by. Being high up on a balcony you really do get a bird’s eye view.

So if you didn’t book a ticket for a Day Party at the Ameron this year, it may be something you might want to do next time.

Street Parade

For More Information: visit the Street Parade Website here.

Studio Bellerive and Hotel Ameron Zurich Bellerive Au Lac

For more information on Studio Bellerive visit the website here.

For more information on the Ameron Zurich Bellerive Au Lac visit the website here.

Address: Ameron Zurich Bellerive Au Lac, Utoquai 47, 8008 Zürich

Tel: 044 244 42 42

Photos

With photos by Geoff Pegler and Christina

Instagram Impressions of Street Parade

You can see more Street Parade Costume Impressions here:

And you can see some aerial views by Alex Nikolsky here:

And some lake and street views by TravelStyleFun here:

