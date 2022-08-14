Top Impressions of the

Seenachtfest Rapperswil-Jona Lake Festival

Fireworks, Flight Shows and Fun at the Seenachtfest Rapperswil-Jona

Patrouille Suisse at Seenachtfest Rapperswil-Jona

The middle of August has been very busy along Lake Zurich. Around Zurich city centre, the Street Parade Festival was taking place. Further down the lake, a totally different festival, the Seenachtfest Rapperswil-Jona lake event was the main attraction.

It began on Friday and continued all weekend, ending on Sunday. Photographer Geoff Pegler was there to capture some of these top impressions.

Entertainment For All The Family at Seenachtfest Rapperswil-Jona

There were acrobatic air displays by the Patrouille Suisse, music and entertainment by Adrian Stern, Caroline Chevin, Baba Shrimps, Joya Marleen, Charles Luis and Andryy and a number of DJs playing great sounds too. If you were peckish there was plenty of great food and refreshments on site. There was also a special kids programme and a”Chilbi” for children with dogems and all sorts of fun attractions. To make it even better, the weather was hot and sunny and beautiful!

Firework Display at Seenachtfest Rapperswil-Jona

In the evening there were stunning firework displays and the beautiful colours and shapes were reflected in the lake.

Take a look at these great shots to get an impression of what the fireworks looked like.

If you didn’t manage to make the Seenachtfest Rapperswil-Jona Lake Festival this year, then make sure not to miss it next year!

Seenachtfest Rapperswil-Jona Lake Festival

Where: Rapperswil

When: Next taking place August 2023, date still to be announced.

