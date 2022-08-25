Home » Food and Drink » Vegan Festival Zurich 30th August – 4th September 2022
Vegan Festival Zurich Main Station 2022

Veggie food

Vegan. Vegetarian. Sustainable. Ecologically.

Vegan Festival Switzerland

The “3rd Vegan Festival Switzerland” is back in Zurich from Tuesday 30th August to Sunday 4th September 2022. It is taking place in the main hall of Zurich main railway station and it is the biggest Vegan Festival in the whole of Switzerland.

Let’s Make the World Green Again!

The Zurich Vegan Festival will be showcasing food that is «Vegan, Vegetarian, Sustainable and Ecological.” Under the motto “”Let’s make the world green again!”” the Festival aims to show you not just food, but a full range of sustainable products. There will be vegan and vegetarian street food along with healthy, delicious cuisine from all over the world.

Vegan burger - Zurich vegan festival Zurich HB

Fashion, Lifestyle and Entertainment

There will be plenty of natural, organic, regionally grown food, as well as fashion and lifestyle products for sale. There will also be a wide range of entertainment on the stage at HB. Furthermore there will  be inspirational talks and DJs.

Vegan Wines and Cocktails

The on site bars will be offering exquisite cocktails, classic long drinks, smoothies, delicious vegan wines and vegan Swiss beers. The Zurich Vegan Festival offers will offer a great opportunity to discover and try new vegan and vegetarian food in a fun and casual area in Zurich! Entrance is free.

The Zurich Vegan Festival

When: Tuesday 30th  August – Sunday 4th September 2022

Time: The Festival begins every day at 11,30am

Entrance: Entry is FREE

For more information visit the Vegan Festival Website here.

