What’s On In Zurich Beginning of August 2022

What’s On In Zurich End of July Early August 2022
Have a wonderful week ahead! I hope you all had a great celebration for the 1st August and Swiss National Day. If you didn’t manage to make it to the Fire On The Rocks celebrations at Rhine Falls you can see some pictures here. The DolderWellen Openair Cinema begins on 5th August and the Allianz Openair Cinema at Zurichhorn is still on until 21st August too. You can see all the Openair Cinemas listed here and the Openair Concerts and Festivals here. The Rundfunk.fm Festival is also continuing at the Landesmuseum. If you fancy going for a hike, see some great suggestions suggestions here. You can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) , a list of excursions not far from Zurich here and do check out our guide to free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich here.
If you’re struggling with the heat, do take a look at our 11 Ways to Cool Down in a Sweltering Summer in Zurich here. And do let us know if you have some extra tips to add! 🙂
Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of August 2022
TOP TIPS ON KEEING COOL IN ZURICH THIS SUMMER: It’s been hot for a while now in Zurich and if you’re still looking for ideas on things to do to keep you cool – take a look at Lillybel’s top tips here.
THE DOLDERWELLEN OPEN AIR CINEMA 5th – 21st AUGUST: The Dolder Wellen Open Air Cinema takes places from 5th – 21st August. Find out all about it here.
ORGANISED TOUR OF GROSSMÜNSTER CHURCH 6th AUG (& 29th AUG): If you’re interested in a tour of the Grossmünster (in German) on 6th August at 11am or on Monday 29th August at 6pm please take a look here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN CELEBRATES 1TS 10 YEAR BIRTHDAY 6th AUG: There will a fun atmosphere and music and dancing from 6pm on Saturday 6th to celebrate Fraun Gerold’s birthday. See FG Facebook site here.
RUNDFUNK.FM FREE FESTIVAL AT THE LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW: This year’s (FREE) Rundfunk.fm Festival is back at the Landesmuseum in Zurich and continues daily until 3rd September (except for13th & 14th August). Read all about it here.
STADT SOMMER ZURICH 4th-6th AUGUST 2022: Free Summer concerts in Zurich – you can see details of these and other concerts here.
STREET FOOD AT MICAS GARTEN STILL ON: MICAS Garten is still on at Badenerstrasse 790, 8048 Zurich and they have a few interesting things like their second Night Market on 27th August and a Street Art exhibition called RULES CHANGE! from 25th Aug – 11th September. Find out more about MICAS Garten here.
OPEN MIC COMEDY AT IPACT HUB ZURICH 10th AUGUST: From 8pm – 10pm what promises to be a fun evening of jokes and comedy. See ticket details here.
LOCARNO FILM FESTIVAL 3rd – 13th AUGUST: How about a trip to beautiful Locarno for the film festival taking place from 3rd – 13th August? Find out all about it here.
SEENACHTFEST RAPPERSWIL-JONA 12th – 14th AUGUST: Music, fireworks, food and drinks and lots more. Find out all about the Seenachtfest which is back again this year from 12th – 14th August on the lakeside at Rapperswil-Jona. See details here.
STREET PARADE 13th AUGUST: Mark your diaries! Street Parade is back in Zurich on Saturday 13th August. Read all about Street parade here.
TRASH HERO CLEAN UP IN ZURICH 14th AUGUST: Another opportunity to get involved and help to keep Zurich clean and tidy. Trash Hero are very welcoming and everything is provided – you just need to volunteer a couple of hours of your time and wear good shoes, old clothes and bring some water. It will start at 2pm on Sunday 14th August and last 2 hours. The meet up venue will be announced a few days beforehand. See details here.
RUDOLF KOLLER EXHIBITION UNTIL 14TH AUGUST: Ever wondered how painters produce their exquisite artworks? This exhibition taking place at the Kunsthaus, Zürich exhibits a collection of sketchbooks by Rudolf Koller, showing over 4,000 drawings by the Swiss artist. Continues until 14th August at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Address: Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here.
L& E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE 15th AUGUST – 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and accrues designers will have a pop-up store in the EX-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from Monday 15th August until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss their wonderful designs made out of recycled materials.
LIMMAT SCHWIMMEN 20th AUGUST: Mark your diaries for the Limmatschwimmen event in Zurich set to take place on 20th August (reserve date 27th August). It’s a fun (ticketed) event when you float down the Limmat with a float. Find out all about the Limmatschwimmen event here.
THE ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL 18th AUGUST – 4th SEPTEMBER: The Zürcher Theater Spektakel is back in Zurich from 18th August until 4th September. It takes place on the Landiwiese area of Zurich with lots of theatre pieces, stand up comedy, one man shows and all forms of entertainment. See all the details here.
LATINO STREET FOOD IN ZURICH WEST 19th AUG – 11th SEPT: The Summer pop up Latino Street Food in Zurich West is taking place in Zurich on the square between the Sheraton Hotel and the 25hours Hotel Zurich West. The address is Pfingstweidstrasse 102. Lots of South American specialities from Ecuador and Peru, Bolivia, and the Caribbean. From from 19th August to 11th September. See more details here.
THE GOLDEN FESTIVAL HERRLIBERG 19th – 21st AUGUST: The Golden Festival of Classical Musica takes place from 19th – 21st July. Tickets are on sale now.
THE ALLIANZ OPEN AIR FILM FESTIVAL ON NOW UNTIL 21st AUGUST: The Allianz Open Air Film Festival has just opened and continues until 21st August every day except Swiss National Day, 1st August. Read all about it and see the programme here.
GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!: Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Gourmet Festival des Arts / Festival der Künste at the Waldhaus Flims. There are 2 events: a dinner on the 27th August and the festival with artists, music, entertainers, food stations, champagne, wine on the 28th August. Tickets are selling fast – so get yours and find out all about the festival here.
CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already finished but there are still many on. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.
CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR MUSIC FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.
DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here.
FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out these FREE and inexpensive things to do in Zurich. Take a look here.
ZVV FERIENPASS FOR CHILDREN ON SALE NOW: The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from now onwards and can be used for 5 weeks from 16th July. Read all about the ZVV Ferienpass here.
COLLECTOMANIA EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 8TH JANUARY 2023: This unique exhibition presents collections of various and curious belongings to private and institutional collectors. It takes place at the Museum für Gestaltung. Find out more about Collectomania here.
“TOUCH WOOD” EXHIBITION NOW TILL 30TH OCTOBER 2022: Wood plays an important part in out society and more of a role than we possibly can imagine. This architectural exhibition helps us understand this important and sometimes undervalued material. Find out more here.
ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.
WAVES – DIVE IN! EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL MARCH 2023: A scientific exhibition hosted by ETHZ about the wonderful nature of waves and their omnipresence in everyday life through vivid illustrations and hands-on activities. Free of charge. Continues till 5th March, 2023. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Address: Sonneggstrasse 5, 8092 Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.
PHOTOS OF KATIE MELUA & SAM HIMSELF AT ZOACITY: Photographer Geoff Pegler captured some great moments from the ZOACITY concert on Thursday with Katie Melua and Sam Himself. Take a look at the photos here.
NOT TOO FAR FROM ZURICH
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
THE BADIS IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.
VISIT URBAN SURF IN ZURICH: Yes, it’s possible to surf in Zurich! Find out all about Urban Surf here.
WHY NOT VISIT ONE OF THESE GREAT 12 FREE PARKS IN ZURICH: Take a look at these 12 great parks in Zurich which are all free to visit
COOL DOWN ON THE LIMMAT IN A RUBBER DINGY: Fancy floating down the Limmat on a rubber dingy? Read all about it here.
THE TOP FLOWER GARDENS AND PARKS IN SWITZERLAND: Check out thesewonderful parks and flower gardens you really should visit.Take a look at these wonderful garden locations here.
CONCERTS AT OPERNHAUS ZURICH: See what’s on at the Opera House Zurich here.
COMEDY AND STAND UP AT THE COMEDYHAUS ZURICH: Take a look here to see the latest events at the Comedyhaus Zurich.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY (OR CLOUDY) DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here
CERJO SUNGLASSES WITH 20% DISCOUNT: Swiss sunglasses brand Cerjo have a number of great new styles this summer (including floating models which are perfect for water sports). You can read all about Cerjo Sunglasses here or Check out the Cerjo sunglasses website here.
LOOKING FOR A SUSTAINABLE SWISS WATCH? CHECK OUT MONDAINE: Mondaine watches are extremely sustainable watches and the even offer a watch recycling service for all brands of watches. Find out all about Mondaine Watches and what makes them so ecological here.
RESTAURANTS, HOTELS & LIFESTYLE
A WONDERFUL STAY AT AMERON COLLECTION RESORT: If you’re not familiar with the Ameron Group of Hotels, you may be interested to know that as well as the Ameron Bellerive Au Lac along the lakefront in Zurich, they also have the Hotel Flora in Lucerne (which is amazingly centrally located and perfect for a city stay) as well as the Ameron Davos Swiss Mountain Resort in the beautiful mountains in Graubünden. We travelled to all three hotels in the latest Genesis cars and our adventure will be on the blog very soon! In the meantime check out the Ameron Collection Hotels website here if you’re looking for a wonderful break!
WELSH VIBES AT THE CAMBRIAN HOTEL IN ADELBODEN: A wonderful stay at The Cambrian Hotel in Adelboden and a fabulous dinner and picnic with top Welsh chef Bryn Williams. Find out all about the Welsh connections at this stunning design hotel.
DINNER AT PORTOFINO AM SEE ZURICH: If you’re looking for a romantic place for dinner on the shores of Lake Zurich, we can highly recommend Portofino Am See for delicious food, fabulous views and a great atmosphere. Find out all about it here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANT: Our latest guide features a selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of great waterside (both lake and river) restaurants in Zurich.
CHANDON GARDEN SPRITZ: We recently tried out a delicious refreshing Summer drink called Chandon Garden Spritz. It’s a sparkling wine with unique orange bitters handcrafted from local Argentinian oranges, herbs and spices. You serve it chilled over lots of ice with a fresh slice of orange and a sprig of rosemary. You can find this and other refreshing summer cocktails listed here
KRUG TERRACE AT DOLDER GRAND: Press for champagne! Don’t miss out on a trip to the Krug Terrace at the Dolder Grand. Located just above Restaurant Salz this wonderful area offers stunning views of Lake Zurich, chilled vibes and along with the wonderful Krug champagne you can choose from a delightful menu of small dishes created by top Chef Heiko Nieder. Open from Thursday to Sunday from 12 noon to 10 pm weather permitting until 2nd October 2022. Find out more here.
THE LOBSTER CLUB POP UP AT THE DOLDER GRAND TILL END OF JULY: Heiko Nieder and his team have launched a fabulous new Pop Up at the Dolder Grand until the end of July. It’s open Thursday to Saturday from 6pm and Sundays from 12 till 2pm. As well as the most delicious lobster there is a great selection of other dishes too. Book tickets whilst you still can! Read all about the Lobster Club here.
ROOFTOP BARS PERFECT FOR SUMMER: Check out these great rooftop bars here.
TOP INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: We have a great list of top Indian restaurants in Zurich. Take a look here.
TOP BRUNCHES IN ZURICH: Check out our list of favourite brunches here.
TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out these great Sushi restaurants in Zurich which have all been recommended. See list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA 4 IN 1 OXYGENEO SUPER FACIAL: Thanks to everyone for entering the contest – we had an amazing response!
VISIT THE CULTURAL AND HISTORICAL GEMS IN AARGAU: So close to Zurich yet so different and so much to see and do like Hallwyl Castle pictured above. Find out all about some real gems in this beautiful Canton here.
TOP THINGS TO SEE AND DO IN VEVEY: Why not visit the beautiful lakeside town of Vevey and experience some of the wonderful things to see and do there. Take a look here.
VISITING LONDON? DON’T MISS THE TIFFANY EXHIBITION: If you’re heading to London before 19th August make sure to visit the fascinating Tiffany exhibition before it moves on to New York. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO THE BRISSAGO ISLANDS IN TICINO: If you’re visiting Ticino a great place to see are the Brissago Islands.
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
A BEAUTIFUL HIKE TO THE FIRST 4 OF THE 7 PEAKS IN FLUMSERBERG: Check out this very beautiful hike to the first 4 of the 7 peaks in Flumserberg. Read the details of the hike here.
A SCENIC HIKE ALONG THE WALENSEE: This beautiful hike is perfect anytime and the views are stunning. See details of the hike from Weesen to Quinten here.
A TRIP TO THE LÄDERACH CHOCOLATE FACTORY: Why not take a trip to the Läderach Chocolate Factory in Bilten, not far from Zurich? Read all about it here.
See a video about our trip to the Läderach Chocolate Factory here:
EXPATS
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
LOOKING FOR A SWISS PRESENT FOR A CHEESE LOVER? How about sending them a box of Swiss cheese from Cheezy Käse? Find out all about this great cheese delivery service here.
