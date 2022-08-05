What’s On In Zurich Beginning of August 2022

What’s On In Zurich End of July Early August 2022

Have a wonderful week ahead! I hope you all had a great celebration for the 1st August and Swiss National Day. If you didn’t manage to make it to the Fire On The Rocks celebrations at Rhine Falls you can see some pictures here. The DolderWellen Openair Cinema begins on 5th August and the Allianz Openair Cinema at Zurichhorn is still on until 21st August too. You can see all the Openair Cinemas listed here and the Openair Concerts and Festivals here. The Rundfunk.fm Festival is also continuing at the Landesmuseum. If you fancy going for a hike, see some great suggestions suggestions here. You can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) , a list of excursions not far from Zurich here and do check out our guide to free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich here.

If you’re struggling with the heat, do take a look at our 11 Ways to Cool Down in a Sweltering Summer in Zurich here. And do let us know if you have some extra tips to add! 🙂

Things To Do In Zurich Beginning of August 2022

TOP TIPS ON KEEING COOL IN ZURICH THIS SUMMER: It’s been hot for a while now in Zurich and if you’re still looking for ideas on things to do to keep you cool – take a look at Lillybel’s top tips here.

THE DOLDERWELLEN OPEN AIR CINEMA 5th – 21st AUGUST: The Dolder Wellen Open Air Cinema takes places from 5th – 21st August. Find out all about it here.

ORGANISED TOUR OF GROSSMÜNSTER CHURCH 6th AUG (& 29th AUG): If you’re interested in a tour of the Grossmünster (in German) on 6th August at 11am or on Monday 29th August at 6pm please take a look here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN CELEBRATES 1TS 10 YEAR BIRTHDAY 6th AUG: There will a fun atmosphere and music and dancing from 6pm on Saturday 6th to celebrate Fraun Gerold’s birthday. See FG Facebook site here.

RUNDFUNK.FM FREE FESTIVAL AT THE LANDESMUSEUM ON NOW: This year’s (FREE) Rundfunk.fm Festival is back at the Landesmuseum in Zurich and continues daily until 3rd September (except for13th & 14th August). Read all about it here.

STADT SOMMER ZURICH 4th-6th AUGUST 2022: Free Summer concerts in Zurich – you can see details of these and other concerts here.

STREET FOOD AT MICAS GARTEN STILL ON: MICAS Garten is still on at Badenerstrasse 790, 8048 Zurich and they have a few interesting things like their second Night Market on 27th August and a Street Art exhibition called RULES CHANGE! from 25th Aug – 11th September. Find out more about MICAS Garten here.

OPEN MIC COMEDY AT IPACT HUB ZURICH 10th AUGUST: From 8pm – 10pm what promises to be a fun evening of jokes and comedy. See ticket details here.

LOCARNO FILM FESTIVAL 3rd – 13th AUGUST: How about a trip to beautiful Locarno for the film festival taking place from 3rd – 13th August? Find out all about it here.

SEENACHTFEST RAPPERSWIL-JONA 12th – 14th AUGUST: Music, fireworks, food and drinks and lots more. Find out all about the Seenachtfest which is back again this year from 12th – 14th August on the lakeside at Rapperswil-Jona. See details here.

STREET PARADE 13th AUGUST: Mark your diaries! Street Parade is back in Zurich on Saturday 13th August. Read all about Street parade here.

TRASH HERO CLEAN UP IN ZURICH 14th AUGUST: Another opportunity to get involved and help to keep Zurich clean and tidy. Trash Hero are very welcoming and everything is provided – you just need to volunteer a couple of hours of your time and wear good shoes, old clothes and bring some water. It will start at 2pm on Sunday 14th August and last 2 hours. The meet up venue will be announced a few days beforehand. See details here.

RUDOLF KOLLER EXHIBITION UNTIL 14TH AUGUST: Ever wondered how painters produce their exquisite artworks? This exhibition taking place at the Kunsthaus, Zürich exhibits a collection of sketchbooks by Rudolf Koller, showing over 4,000 drawings by the Swiss artist. Continues until 14th August at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Address: Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zürich. Find out more about opening hours and ticket prices here.

L& E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE 15th AUGUST – 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and accrues designers will have a pop-up store in the EX-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from Monday 15th August until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss their wonderful designs made out of recycled materials.

LIMMAT SCHWIMMEN 20th AUGUST: Mark your diaries for the Limmatschwimmen event in Zurich set to take place on 20th August (reserve date 27th August). It’s a fun (ticketed) event when you float down the Limmat with a float. Find out all about the Limmatschwimmen event here.

THE ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL 18th AUGUST – 4th SEPTEMBER: The Zürcher Theater Spektakel is back in Zurich from 18th August until 4th September. It takes place on the Landiwiese area of Zurich with lots of theatre pieces, stand up comedy, one man shows and all forms of entertainment. See all the details here.

LATINO STREET FOOD IN ZURICH WEST 19th AUG – 11th SEPT: The Summer pop up Latino Street Food in Zurich West is taking place in Zurich on the square between the Sheraton Hotel and the 25hours Hotel Zurich West. The address is Pfingstweidstrasse 102. Lots of South American specialities from Ecuador and Peru, Bolivia, and the Caribbean. From from 19th August to 11th September. See more details here.

THE GOLDEN FESTIVAL HERRLIBERG 19th – 21st AUGUST: The Golden Festival of Classical Musica takes place from 19th – 21st July. Tickets are on sale now.

THE ALLIANZ OPEN AIR FILM FESTIVAL ON NOW UNTIL 21st AUGUST: The Allianz Open Air Film Festival has just opened and continues until 21st August every day except Swiss National Day, 1st August. Read all about it and see the programme here.

GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!: Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Gourmet Festival des Arts / Festival der Künste at the Waldhaus Flims. There are 2 events: a dinner on the 27th August and the festival with artists, music, entertainers, food stations, champagne, wine on the 28th August. Tickets are selling fast – so get yours and find out all about the festival here.

CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already finished but there are still many on. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.

CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR MUSIC FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.

***************************************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** Fancy working in an educational environment ? Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning? The course consist of 10 modules taking place once a month in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 17th September 2022 Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here

*****************************************************************************************************

DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here.

FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out these FREE and inexpensive things to do in Zurich. Take a look here.

ZVV FERIENPASS FOR CHILDREN ON SALE NOW: The ZVV Ferienpass for Children is available to purchase from now onwards and can be used for 5 weeks from 16th July. Read all about the ZVV Ferienpass here.

PINK RIBBON CHARITY WALK ON 25TH SEPTEMBER: Check out the charity event organised by Pink Ribbon Schweiz taking place on 25th September, at Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich from 12 noon. There are various categories to choose from but do register as soon as possible as it is already quite booked up. Find out more about Pink Ribbon here. Check out the charity event organised by Pink Ribbon Schweiz taking place on 25th September, at Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich from 12 noon. There are various categories to choose from but do register as soon as possible as it is already quite booked up.

COLLECTOMANIA EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL 8TH JANUARY 2023: This unique exhibition presents collections of various and curious belongings to private and institutional collectors. It takes place at the Museum für Gestaltung. Find out more about Collectomania here. “TOUCH WOOD” EXHIBITION NOW TILL 30TH OCTOBER 2022: Wood plays an important part in out society and more of a role than we possibly can imagine. This architectural exhibition helps us understand this important and sometimes undervalued material. Find out more here. ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.

WAVES – DIVE IN! EXHIBITION ON NOW TILL MARCH 2023: A scientific exhibition hosted by ETHZ about the wonderful nature of waves and their omnipresence in everyday life through vivid illustrations and hands-on activities. Free of charge. Continues till 5th March, 2023. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Address: Sonneggstrasse 5, 8092 Zürich. Find out more about the exhibition here.

PHOTOS OF KATIE MELUA & SAM HIMSELF AT ZOACITY: Photographer Geoff Pegler captured some great moments from the ZOACITY concert on Thursday with Katie Melua and Sam Himself. Take a look at the photos here.

NOT TOO FAR FROM ZURICH

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.

31 IDEAS FOR EXCURSIONS FROM ZURICH: We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich. Take a look here if you need some inspiration. We have put together a list of 31 ideas for excursions and things to do (mostly) not too far from Zurich.

THE BADIS IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.

VISIT URBAN SURF IN ZURICH: Yes, it’s possible to surf in Zurich! Find out all about Urban Surf here.

WHY NOT VISIT ONE OF THESE GREAT 12 FREE PARKS IN ZURICH: Take a look at these 12 great parks in Zurich which are all free to visit