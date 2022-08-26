What’s On In Zurich End of August 2022

Don’t miss the Limmatschwimmen event taking place on Saturday 27th. If you’re looking for some sports kit, Sports Shop Time Out in Uster has its amazing SALE running on Saturday 27th August. The Zurich Open Air music festival began on 23rd August and continues until Sunday 28th, which is also the date of the fabulous Festival Des Arts Gourmet Festival at the Waldhaus Flims. The Zürcher Theater Spektakel is still running at Landiwiese in Zurich and continues till 4th September and The Rundfunk Festival continues daily at the Landesmuseum until 3rd September. The Long Night of the Museums takes place on 3rd September. If you fancy working in education you might be interested in signing up for the Teaching Assistant Course in English run by Foundations for Learning which starts on 17th September.

If you fancy an excursion this weekend then check out these ideas for excursions not far from Zurich. And you can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) For rainy day ideas and activities see here.

Things To Do In Zurich End of August 2022

ZURICH OPEN AIR FESTIVAL 2022 UNTIL 27th August: Zurich Open Air Festival is back for 2022 from Tuesday 23rd till Saturday 27th August. Read all about it here. Check out some impressions of the Festival so far here.

SWISS ART EXPO ZURICH 24th – 28th AUGUST: The Swiss Art Expo is taking place in Zurich at the main station from 24th – 28th August. Read all about it here.

DÖRFLIFÄSCHT NIEDERDORF ZURICH 26th – 28th AUGUST: The Dörflifäscht is back in the Niederdorf once again. Join all the festivities on 26th – 28th August and have fun!

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL MEILEN 26th – 28th AUGUST: Don’t miss the Meilen Street Food Festival taking place in the Dorfplatz Meilen on 26th, 27th and 28th August. Organised by the Verein Food4Friends there will be 28 food stands serving everything from pulled beef to halliumi fries as well as music and lots more. It begins at 5pm on Friday till 2am, on Saturday it runs from 11am till 2am and on Sunday from 11am till 9pm. Check out the Street Food Meilen Festival here.

NIGHT MARKET AT MICAS GARTEN 27th AUGUST: MICAS Garten is still on at Badenerstrasse 790, 8048 Zurich and they have their second Night Market on 27th August and a Street Art exhibition called RULES CHANGE! from 25th Aug – 11th September. Find out more about MICAS Garten here.

LIMMAT SCHWIMMEN EVENT 27th AUGUST: At the time of writing there are still some tickets left for the Limmatschwimen, one of my favourite Zurich events – so grab one if you can! It’s taking place on Saturday 27th August from 12 noon till 4.30pm. You get to float down the Limmat with a small inflatable – something that is not normally allowed in this stretch of the Limmat. Find out all about the Limmatschwimmen event here.

SPORTS SHOP TIME OUT SUMMER SALE 27th AUGUST: Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has its legendary sale running on Saturday 27th August from 9am till 4pm with some amazing reductions and deals. All the staff speak English! Don’t miss! Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 USTER. Visit website here.

THOMAS HOEPKER “DEAR MEMORIES” EXHIBITION ENDS 27th AUG: Last day to see the very interesting Thomas Hoepker “Dear Memories” exhibition at the Bildhalle, Stauffacherquai 568004 Zürich Zurich on 27th August. See details here.

GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS – FOOD & ART FESTIVAL FLIMS 27th & 28th AUG!: Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Gourmet Festival des Arts / Festival der Künste at the Waldhaus Flims. There are 2 events: a dinner on the 27th August and the festival with artists, music, entertainers, food stations, champagne, wine on the 28th August. Tickets are selling fast – so get yours and find out all about the festival here.

SUMMER FLING AT THE BÜRGENSTOCK HOTELS & RESORT 27th AUGUST: Don’t miss what promises to be the party of the year, a festival of boho chic at the The Bürgenstock Summer Fling. An extraordinary setting by the glamorous Hollywood Pool with views from our mountain ridge over the Alps. Expect amazing entertainment with DJs, live music and dramatics. Tickets available here.

ORGANISED TOUR OF GROSSMÜNSTER CHURCH 29th AUG: If you’re interested in a tour of the Grossmünster (in German) on Monday 29th August at 6pm please take a look here.

AROSA CLASSIC CAR EVENT 1st-4th SEPT: Love classic cars? Why not make your way over to beautiful Arosa and check out the Arosa Classic Car event running from 1st – 4th September. Find out more about this Classic Car event here.

LONG NIGHT OF THE MUSEUMS 3rd SEPT: A perfect evening for Culture Vultures – the Long Night of the museums in zurich! It takes place on 3rd September from 6pm till 2am! Read all about it here.

RUNDFUNK.FM FREE FESTIVAL AT THE LANDESMUSEUM DAILY UNTIL 3rd SEPT: This year’s (FREE) Rundfunk.fm Festival is back at the Landesmuseum in Zurich and continues daily until 3rd September. Read all about it here.

THE ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL UNTIL 4th SEPTEMBER: The Zürcher Theater Spektakel is back in Zurich from 18th August until 4th September. It takes place on the Landiwiese area of Zurich with lots of theatre pieces, stand up comedy, one man shows and all forms of entertainment. See all the details here.

LATINO STREET FOOD IN ZURICH WEST UNTIL 11th SEPT: The Summer pop up Latino Street Food in Zurich West is taking place in Zurich on the square between the Sheraton Hotel and the 25hours Hotel Zurich West. The address is Pfingstweidstrasse 102. Lots of South American specialities from Ecuador and Peru, Bolivia, and the Caribbean. From from 19th August to 11th September. See more details here.

L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE NOW UNTIL 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and various designers will have a pop-up store in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from Monday 15th August until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss their wonderful designs made out of recycled materials.

MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION UNTIL 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here.

CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already finished but there are still many on. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.

CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR MUSIC FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.

MACHERMARKT DESIGN MARKET OERLIKON SATURDAYS 3rd SEPT- 24th SEPT: The Machermarkt Design Market is back at zum Frischen Max in Oerlikon every Saturday morning from 3rd – 24th September from 12 noon to 6pm. Address: Max-Frisch-Platz 25a 8050 Oerlikon (at Oerlikon train station). Find out all about it here.

WELTKLASSE ATHLETICS 7th & 8th SEPT: Tickets went on sale on 12th August for the Weltklasse athletics event on 7th & 8th September in Zurich. Find out more about Weltklasse here.

FOOD ZURICH 2022 8th – 18th September: The 7th edition of Food Zurich is taking place from 8th – 18th September. Find out all about it here.

THE EATS GOURMET DINING SERIES AT THE BÜRGENSTOCK RESORT 10th, 11th & 12th SEPT: If you enjoy gourmet dining with exceptional views the Franz Wiget EATS dining series might be just your thing! Find out about each of the separate options available by clicking on the date links here: 10th September or 11th September or 12th September and then switch the language to English if you prefer!

LUZIA CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ZURICH 20th SEPT – 23rd OCT: Cirque du Soleil will be performing their latest production, LUZIA, at the Hardturm-Areal in Zurich from 20th September to 23rd October. See details here. DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here. FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out these FREE and inexpensive things to do in Zurich in the Summer months. Take a look here.