What’s On In Zurich Late August 2022
The weather has been a little cooler and wetter recently but don’t let that dampen your spirits! The Zürcher Theater Spektakel has just opened at Landiwiese in Zurich and continues till 4th September. The DolderWellen Openair Cinema and the Allianz Openair Cinema at Zurichhorn both end on Sunday 21st August and Zurich Open Air music festival begins on 23rd August. The Rundfunk Festival continues daily at the Landesmuseum until 3rd September and you can see all the Openair Cinemas listed here and the Openair Concerts and Festivals here. Check out these ideas for excursions not far from Zurich. And you can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) For rainy day ideas and activities see here.
Don’t forget to get your tickets for the Festival Des Arts Gourmet Festival at the Waldhaus Flims on 28th August. The Long Night of the Museums takes place on 3rd September and if you fancy working in education you might be interested in signing up for the Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning.
Things To Do In Zurich Late August 2022
WINTERTHUR MUSIKWOCHEN 10th – 21st AUGUST: The Winterthur Musikwochen continues until 21st August. See details here.
THE ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL 18th AUGUST – 4th SEPTEMBER: The Zürcher Theater Spektakel is back in Zurich from 18th August until 4th September. It takes place on the Landiwiese area of Zurich with lots of theatre pieces, stand up comedy, one man shows and all forms of entertainment. See all the details here.
THE GOLDEN FESTIVAL HERRLIBERG 19th – 21st AUGUST: The Golden Festival of Classical Music takes place from 19th – 21st July. Tickets are on sale now.
LATINO STREET FOOD IN ZURICH WEST 20th AUG – 11th SEPT: The Summer pop up Latino Street Food in Zurich West is taking place in Zurich on the square between the Sheraton Hotel and the 25hours Hotel Zurich West. The address is Pfingstweidstrasse 102. Lots of South American specialities from Ecuador and Peru, Bolivia, and the Caribbean. From from 19th August to 11th September. See more details here.
ZURICRIT FIXED GEAR CRITERIUM BIKE RACE 20th AUG: Interested in bike racing? Zuricrit is taking place on 20th August at Anny-Klawa-Platz in 8004 Zurich. Find out all about this speed racing event here.
IDAPLATZFEST PARTY ZURICH 20th & 21st AUG: The Idaplatzfest takes place on Saturday afternoon from 4pm and on Sunday from 10am at Idaplatz, 8003 Zurich.
ALEX LAKE ZURICH DAY PARTY 21st AUGUST FROM 1pm: Enjoy a fabulous celebration right on the lake at the Alex Lake Zurich Hotel. Tickets include culinary delights from Michael Schuler, a smoothie bar from Jelmoli, drinks by World Class Winner 2021 Switzerland Matteo Moscatelli, entertainment with the PHLY BOYS and DJ Minus 8, MUMM champagne, water and wine. Get your tickets here.
THE DOLDERWELLEN OPEN AIR CINEMA UNTIL 21st AUGUST: The Dolder Wellen Open Air Cinema takes places from 5th – 21st August. Find out all about it here.
THE ALLIANZ OPEN AIR FILM FESTIVAL ON NOW UNTIL 21st AUGUST: The Allianz Open Air Film Festival has just opened and continues until 21st August every day except Swiss National Day, 1st August. Read all about it and see the programme here.
ZURICH OPEN AIR FESTIVAL 2022: Zurich Open Air Festival is back for 2022 from Tuesday 23rd till Saturday 27th September. Read all about it here.
SWISS ART EXPO ZURICH 24th – 28th AUGUST: The Swiss Art Expo is taking place in Zurich at the main station from 24th – 28th August. Read all about it here.
STREET FOOD FESTIVAL MEILEN 26- 28th AUGUST: Don’t miss the Meilen Street Food Festival taking place in the Dorfplatz Meilen on 26th, 27th and 28th August. Organised by the Verein Food4Friends there will be 28 food stands serving everything from pulled beef to halliumi fries as well as music and lots more. It begins at 5pm on Friday till 2am, on Saturday it runs from 11am till 2am and on Sunday from 11am till 9pm. Check out the Street Food Meilen Festival here.
HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL WORKOUT EVENT ZURICH 26th AUGUST: Join Nora for a Haute Contour Facial Workout at 6.30pm on 26th August to get yourself ready for the weekend! The events take place at Soul City in 8004 Zurich. Tickets go fast so grab yours now here.
L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE NOW UNTIL 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and various designers will have a pop-up store in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from Monday 15th August until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss their wonderful designs made out of recycled materials.
DÖRFLIFÄSCHT NIEDERDORF ZURICH 26th – 28th AUGUST: The Dörflifäscht is back in the Niederdorf once again. Join all the festivities on 26th – 28th August and have fun!
LIMMAT SCHWIMMEN EVENT 27th AUGUST: Mark your diaries for the Limmatschwimmen event in Zurich. The date has now been changed to 27th August due to the concerns about rain and thunderstorms on Saturday! It’s a fun (ticketed) event when you float down the Limmat with a small inflatable. Find out all about the Limmatschwimmen event here.
SUMMER FLING AT THE BÜRGENSTOCK HOTELS & RESORT 27th AUGUST: Don’t miss what promises to be the party of the year, a festival of boho chic at the The Bürgenstock Summer Fling. An extraordinary setting by the glamorous Hollywood Pool with views from our mountain ridge over the Alps. Expect amazing entertainment with DJs, live music and dramatics. Tickets available here.
GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!: Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Gourmet Festival des Arts / Festival der Künste at the Waldhaus Flims. There are 2 events: a dinner on the 27th August and the festival with artists, music, entertainers, food stations, champagne, wine on the 28th August. Tickets are selling fast – so get yours and find out all about the festival here.
NIGHT MARKET AT MICAS GARTEN 27th AUGUST: MICAS Garten is still on at Badenerstrasse 790, 8048 Zurich and they have a few interesting things like their second Night Market on 27th August and a Street Art exhibition called RULES CHANGE! from 25th Aug – 11th September. Find out more about MICAS Garten here.
MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION 9th AUGUST – 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here.
ORGANISED TOUR OF GROSSMÜNSTER CHURCH 29th AUG: If you’re interested in a tour of the Grossmünster (in German) on 6th August at 11am or on Monday 29th August at 6pm please take a look here.
IMPRESSIONS & PHOTOS OF STREET PARADE: See photos of costumes and events at Street Parade here.
PHOTOS OF SEENACHTFEST RAPPERSWIL-JONA: Check out the photos from last week’s Seenachtfest at Rapperswil-Jona. See some photos of Seenachtfest here.
CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already finished but there are still many on. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.
CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR MUSIC FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.
AROSA CLASSIC CAR EVENT 1st-4th SEPT: Love classic cars? Why not make your way over to beautiful Arosa and check out the Arosa ClassicCar event running from 1st – 4th September. Find out more about this ClassicCar event here.
RUNDFUNK.FM FREE FESTIVAL AT THE LANDESMUSEUM DAILY UNTIL 3rd SEPT: This year’s (FREE) Rundfunk.fm Festival is back at the Landesmuseum in Zurich and continues daily until 3rd September (except for13th & 14th August). Read all about it here.
LONG NIGHT OF THE MUSEUMS 3rd SEPT: A perfect evening for Culture Vultures – the Long Night of the museums! It takes place on 3rd September from 6pm till 2am! Read all about it here.
WELTKLASSE ATHLETICS 7th & 8th SEPT: Tickets went on sale on 12th August for the Weltklasse athletics event on 7th & 8th September in Zurich. Find out more about Weltklasse here.
FOOD ZURICH 2022: The 7th edition of Food Zurich is taking place from 8th – 18th September. Find out all about it here.
THE EATS GOURMET DINING SERIES AT THE BÜRGENSTOCK RESORT 10th, 11th & 12th SEPT: If you enjoy gourmet dining with exceptional views the Franz Wiget EATS dining series might be just your thing! Find out about each of the separate options available by clicking on the date links here: 10th September or 11th September or 12th September and then switch the language to English if you prefer!
MACHERMARKT DESIGN MARKET OERLIKON SATURDAYS 3rd SEPT- 24th SEPT: The Machermarkt Design Market is back at zum Frischen Max in Oerlikon every Saturday morning from 3rd – 24th September from 12 noon to 6pm. Address: Max-Frisch-Platz 25a 8050 Oerlikon (at Oerlikon train station). Find out all about it here.
THE BADIS IN ZURICH!: On a hot sunny day check out these great Badis or public Swimming Pools and lakeside swimming venues which are now open for the Summer Season. See a list of the Badis here.
VISIT URBAN SURF IN ZURICH: Fancy surfing in Zurich ? Find out all about Urban Surf here.
DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here.
FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out these FREE and inexpensive things to do in Zurich in the Summer months. Take a look here.
ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.
NOT TOO FAR FROM ZURICH
31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY (OR CLOUDY) DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here
CERJO SUNGLASSES WITH 20% DISCOUNT: Swiss sunglasses brand Cerjo have a number of great new styles this summer (including floating models which are perfect for water sports) and with the discount code NEWINZURICH20 you get 20% off the price. The code is valid until 30th August. You can read all about Cerjo Sunglasses here or Check out the Cerjo sunglasses website here.
RESTAURANTS, HOTELS & LIFESTYLE
GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS DINNER SUNDAY 28th AUGUST: Join 2 Michelin star Chef Tristan Brand and other top chefs for what promises to be an unforgettable Gourmet Festival of Arts (Festival der Künste) at the Hotel Waldhaus Flims on 27th and 28th August 2022! The Gourmet Festival takes place on Sunday 28th August and on Saturday 27th there is a “Chefs Dinner” in the restaurant Epoca by Tristan Brandt. The food and art festival offers top level cuisine paired with exquisite wines and champagne along with art and entertainment (and childcare) in an idyllic setting at the Hotel Waldhaus in Flims. Read all about it here. Or secure your tickets for the Festival here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANT: Our latest guide features a selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH WITH BEAUTIFUL TERRACES: Check out these hotels and restaurants in Zurich with stunning terraces. See our list here.
20+ WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out this list of great waterside (both lake and river) restaurants in Zurich.
REFRESHING SUMMER COCKTAILS: We recently tried out a delicious refreshing Summer drink called Chandon Garden Spritz. It’s a sparkling wine with unique orange bitters handcrafted from local Argentinian oranges, herbs and spices. You serve it chilled over lots of ice with a fresh slice of orange and a sprig of rosemary. You can find this and other refreshing summer cocktails listed here
KRUG TERRACE AT DOLDER GRAND: Press for champagne! The Krug Terrace at the Dolder Grand just above Restaurant Salz at the Dolder Grand offers stunning views of Lake Zurich, chilled vibes and along with the wonderful Krug champagne. You can choose from a delightful menu of small dishes created by top Chef Heiko Nieder. Open Thursday to Sunday from 12 noon to 10 pm weather permitting until 2nd October 2022. Find out more here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
CUSTOM D.O.S.E. SERUM BY SKINCEUTIVALS AT DERMANENCE IN ZURICH: With all the facial serums available on the market which is the best one for you? Maybe a personalised one which meets the unique needs of your skin! Find out how Dermanence help their customers with SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E.
PURE BEAUTY SPA 4 IN 1 OXYGENEO SUPER FACIAL: Why not try the amazing Oxygeneo 4 – In – 1 Superfacial with 20% off individual treatments – or a full course of 6 treatments for the price of 5. Do hurry as this offer is only valid until the end of August 2022. You can email Pure Beauty Spa here.
VISIT LAKE BLED! Discover the beautiful country of Slovenia! Just over an hour’s flight from Zurich (or an overnight train) it’s a perfect destination for a weekend away. Read all about beautiful Lake Bled here.
VISIT THE CULTURAL AND HISTORICAL GEMS IN AARGAU: So close to Zurich yet so different and so much to see and do like Hallwyl Castle pictured above. Find out all about some real gems in this beautiful Canton here.
VISITING LONDON? DON’T MISS THE TIFFANY EXHIBITION: If you’re heading to London before 19th August make sure to visit the fascinating Tiffany exhibition before it moves on to New York. Read all about it here.
7 GREAT CIRCULAR HIKES: There are some great hikes listed here – but do check the routes beforehand as some may not yet be open. Take a look here.
CIRCULAR HIKE NEAR EGLISAU: Why not try this easy circular hike near Eglisau which is great anytime of year. Take a look here.
VISIT A CHOCOLATE FACTORY: Why not visit a chocolate factory? It’s a perfect idea when the weather is unsettled. See details of a selection of Swiss Chocolate Factories here.
EXPATS
CARMEN SIRBOIU HEADSHOTS & PERSONAL BRANDING: If you need an updated profile picture or CV photo why not contact Carmen who can arrange a session at her photographic studio in Zurich. Call Carmen on 078 884 64 00 for details or Find out all about her services here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here and some more tips to help you feel at home here.
FOLLOW NEWINZURICH ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE IDEAS & INSPIRATION: Follow the NewInZurich Instagram account here for more ideas and inspiration about Zurich and beyond
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do if you are moving. See details here.
TECHSPARK COURSES FOR KIDS: From coding to hacking to AI to lots more, TechSpark run a whole host of of entertaining workshops and camps. Get CHF 50 off your next camp with code NEWINZH50. Find out more here.
TEACHING ASSISTANT TRAINING COURSE BY FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING: Fancy working in an educational environment? How about training as a Teaching Assistant with Foundations For Learning? This popular course involves 10 modules, just one Saturday a month. It is back again and begins on 17th September. Find out all about it here.
