What’s On In Zurich Late August 2022

The weather has been a little cooler and wetter recently but don’t let that dampen your spirits! The Zürcher Theater Spektakel has just opened at Landiwiese in Zurich and continues till 4th September. The DolderWellen Openair Cinema and the Allianz Openair Cinema at Zurichhorn both end on Sunday 21st August and Zurich Open Air music festival begins on 23rd August. The Rundfunk Festival continues daily at the Landesmuseum until 3rd September and you can see all the Openair Cinemas listed here and the Openair Concerts and Festivals here. Check out these ideas for excursions not far from Zurich. And you can find a great list of things to do with children (and teenagers here) For rainy day ideas and activities see here.

Don’t forget to get your tickets for the Festival Des Arts Gourmet Festival at the Waldhaus Flims on 28th August. The Long Night of the Museums takes place on 3rd September and if you fancy working in education you might be interested in signing up for the Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning.

NEWINZURICH READER OFFERS

Check out these NewInZurich offers which expire at the end of August:

BLOOM Eco friendly Refillable Cosmetics – Use Code NEWINZURICH-20 to get CHF 20 off every purchase over CHF 50

CERJO SUNGLASSES – 20% DISCOUNT using the discount code NEWINZURICH20. Check out the Cerjo sunglasses website here.

Pure Beauty Spa 20% off individual Oxygeneo 4-in-1 Super Facial or 6 for the price of 5 – if you book by 31st August!

Things To Do In Zurich Late August 2022

WINTERTHUR MUSIKWOCHEN 10th – 21st AUGUST: The Winterthur Musikwochen continues until 21st August. See details here.

THE ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL 18th AUGUST – 4th SEPTEMBER: The Zürcher Theater Spektakel is back in Zurich from 18th August until 4th September. It takes place on the Landiwiese area of Zurich with lots of theatre pieces, stand up comedy, one man shows and all forms of entertainment. See all the details here.

THE GOLDEN FESTIVAL HERRLIBERG 19th – 21st AUGUST: The Golden Festival of Classical Music takes place from 19th – 21st July. Tickets are on sale now.

LATINO STREET FOOD IN ZURICH WEST 20th AUG – 11th SEPT: The Summer pop up Latino Street Food in Zurich West is taking place in Zurich on the square between the Sheraton Hotel and the 25hours Hotel Zurich West. The address is Pfingstweidstrasse 102. Lots of South American specialities from Ecuador and Peru, Bolivia, and the Caribbean. From from 19th August to 11th September. See more details here.

ZURICRIT FIXED GEAR CRITERIUM BIKE RACE 20th AUG: Interested in bike racing? Zuricrit is taking place on 20th August at Anny-Klawa-Platz in 8004 Zurich. Find out all about this speed racing event here.

IDAPLATZFEST PARTY ZURICH 20th & 21st AUG: The Idaplatzfest takes place on Saturday afternoon from 4pm and on Sunday from 10am at Idaplatz, 8003 Zurich.

ALEX LAKE ZURICH DAY PARTY 21st AUGUST FROM 1pm: Enjoy a fabulous celebration right on the lake at the Alex Lake Zurich Hotel. Tickets include culinary delights from Michael Schuler, a smoothie bar from Jelmoli, drinks by World Class Winner 2021 Switzerland Matteo Moscatelli, entertainment with the PHLY BOYS and DJ Minus 8, MUMM champagne, water and wine. Get your tickets here.

THE DOLDERWELLEN OPEN AIR CINEMA UNTIL 21st AUGUST: The Dolder Wellen Open Air Cinema takes places from 5th – 21st August. Find out all about it here.

THE ALLIANZ OPEN AIR FILM FESTIVAL ON NOW UNTIL 21st AUGUST: The Allianz Open Air Film Festival has just opened and continues until 21st August every day except Swiss National Day, 1st August. Read all about it and see the programme here.

ZURICH OPEN AIR FESTIVAL 2022: Zurich Open Air Festival is back for 2022 from Tuesday 23rd till Saturday 27th September. Read all about it here.

SWISS ART EXPO ZURICH 24th – 28th AUGUST: The Swiss Art Expo is taking place in Zurich at the main station from 24th – 28th August. Read all about it here.

STREET FOOD FESTIVAL MEILEN 26- 28th AUGUST: Don’t miss the Meilen Street Food Festival taking place in the Dorfplatz Meilen on 26th, 27th and 28th August. Organised by the Verein Food4Friends there will be 28 food stands serving everything from pulled beef to halliumi fries as well as music and lots more. It begins at 5pm on Friday till 2am, on Saturday it runs from 11am till 2am and on Sunday from 11am till 9pm. Check out the Street Food Meilen Festival here.

HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL WORKOUT EVENT ZURICH 26th AUGUST: Join Nora for a Haute Contour Facial Workout at 6.30pm on 26th August to get yourself ready for the weekend! The events take place at Soul City in 8004 Zurich. Tickets go fast so grab yours now here.

L & E STUDIO POP UP AT THE MODISSA STORE NOW UNTIL 8th OCTOBER: The L&E Studio handbag and various designers will have a pop-up store in the Ex-Modissa building at Bahnhofstrasse 74 in Zurich from Monday 15th August until 8th October 2022. Don’t miss their wonderful designs made out of recycled materials.

DÖRFLIFÄSCHT NIEDERDORF ZURICH 26th – 28th AUGUST: The Dörflifäscht is back in the Niederdorf once again. Join all the festivities on 26th – 28th August and have fun!

LIMMAT SCHWIMMEN EVENT 27th AUGUST: Mark your diaries for the Limmatschwimmen event in Zurich. The date has now been changed to 27th August due to the concerns about rain and thunderstorms on Saturday! It’s a fun (ticketed) event when you float down the Limmat with a small inflatable. Find out all about the Limmatschwimmen event here.

SUMMER FLING AT THE BÜRGENSTOCK HOTELS & RESORT 27th AUGUST: Don’t miss what promises to be the party of the year, a festival of boho chic at the The Bürgenstock Summer Fling. An extraordinary setting by the glamorous Hollywood Pool with views from our mountain ridge over the Alps. Expect amazing entertainment with DJs, live music and dramatics. Tickets available here.

GOURMET FESTIVAL DES ARTS TICKETS ON SALE NOW!: Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Gourmet Festival des Arts / Festival der Künste at the Waldhaus Flims. There are 2 events: a dinner on the 27th August and the festival with artists, music, entertainers, food stations, champagne, wine on the 28th August. Tickets are selling fast – so get yours and find out all about the festival here.

NIGHT MARKET AT MICAS GARTEN 27th AUGUST: MICAS Garten is still on at Badenerstrasse 790, 8048 Zurich and they have a few interesting things like their second Night Market on 27th August and a Street Art exhibition called RULES CHANGE! from 25th Aug – 11th September. Find out more about MICAS Garten here.

MONET IMMERSIVE GARDEN EXHIBITION 9th AUGUST – 30th OCTOBER: The Monet Immersive Garden Exhibition is back in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG for its second run! Find out all about it here.

***************************************************************************************************** *** Sponsored Insert *** Fancy working in an educational environment ? Why not register for this Teaching Assistant Course run by Foundations for Learning? The course consist of 10 modules taking place once a month in Zurich. The course is in English and begins on 17th September 2022 Read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here

*****************************************************************************************************

ORGANISED TOUR OF GROSSMÜNSTER CHURCH 29th AUG: If you’re interested in a tour of the Grossmünster (in German) on 6th August at 11am or on Monday 29th August at 6pm please take a look here.

IMPRESSIONS & PHOTOS OF STREET PARADE: See photos of costumes and events at Street Parade here.

PHOTOS OF SEENACHTFEST RAPPERSWIL-JONA: Check out the photos from last week’s Seenachtfest at Rapperswil-Jona. See some photos of Seenachtfest here.

CHECK OUT THE OPEN AIR CINEMAS IN ZURICH: Some of the Openair cinemas in Zurich have already finished but there are still many on. Check out our list of Openair Cinema in Zurich here.

CHECK OUT THE OPENAIR MUSIC FESTIVALS IN SWITZERLAND THIS SUMMER: See our list of most of the popular Open Air Concerts and festivals in Zurich and across Switzerland here.

AROSA CLASSIC CAR EVENT 1st-4th SEPT: Love classic cars? Why not make your way over to beautiful Arosa and check out the Arosa ClassicCar event running from 1st – 4th September. Find out more about this ClassicCar event here.

RUNDFUNK.FM FREE FESTIVAL AT THE LANDESMUSEUM DAILY UNTIL 3rd SEPT: This year’s (FREE) Rundfunk.fm Festival is back at the Landesmuseum in Zurich and continues daily until 3rd September (except for13th & 14th August). Read all about it here.

LONG NIGHT OF THE MUSEUMS 3rd SEPT: A perfect evening for Culture Vultures – the Long Night of the museums! It takes place on 3rd September from 6pm till 2am! Read all about it here.

*****************************************************************************************************

DAVID HOCKNEY EXHIBITION KUNSTMUSEUM LUZERN NOW TILL 30th OCT: Why not visit Lucerne to see the colourful exhibition showing the work of David Hockney, Britain’s greatest living artist? In cooperation with the Tate, the exhibition presents key pieces of his work from 1954 – 2018. Find out more here.

FREE & BUDGET THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out these FREE and inexpensive things to do in Zurich in the Summer months. Take a look here.

ANNE FRANK & SWITZERLAND EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 6th NOV: A New exhibition opened on 9th June at the Landesmuseum all about Anne Frank and her father Otto who lived in Basel in the 1950s. Find out more here.

NOT TOO FAR FROM ZURICH

31+ THINGS TO DO FOR TEENAGERS & CHILDREN IN SWITZERLAND: A list of ideas aimed at excursions children and teenagers will like all over Switzerland.Take a look here.